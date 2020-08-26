Photos That Reveal the Hidden Side of Things

The world is full of wondrous things, but sometimes it's easy to forget this because we’re always so busy and stressed out. Well, as luck would have it, there are some beautiful secrets hidden in plain sight and inside of things that most of us would never think to look at twice. So here’s a collection of the hidden side of things that you’ve totally missed.

This Is a Ghost Heart Imgur / Tasha Sturm A ghost heart is created when doctors wash away all the donor cells. What you see here is a protein scaffold. This means the ghost heart is ready to receive a transplant of the recipient’s stem cells so that a new non-rejecting heart can be grown.

This is a Human Embryo Doris Taylor via Cleveland This might be hard to believe, but this is a human embryo in its early stages of development. It’s actually sitting on the tip of a needle. Who would have imagined that we all looked this tiny at some point?

This is the Inside of a Tire Reddit / mike_pants It might look like a bunch of fiber-optic cables, but this isn’t the inside of a computer or a vast computer network. It’s actually the inside of a tire and those cables are actually tire spokes.

The Easter Island Heads Have Bodies Reddit / Mandrigan The Easter Island Heads were carved from stone by ancient Polynesians somewhere between 1100 AD and 1500 AD. Most people only get to see these giant heads. However, they also have bodies that are buried underneath the surface.

This is a Blue Whale’s Blowhole eisp.org Have you ever wondered what a blue whale’s blowhole actually looks like? Well here it is. And the funny thing is that it looks like a giant human nose or the nose of a statue floating on its back.

This is What a Baby Flamingo Looks Like Reddit / ashiruuu Most people assume that flamingos are tall and pink their entire lives, but that’s not the case. A flamingo’s parent feeds them a bright red milk developed from their digestive tracts. As the baby continues to grow, it starts to develop pink feathers. And as adults, flamingos feed on a red and blue-green algae filled with beta carotene and an organic chemical with a reddish-orange pigment. Their digestive tracts extract the pigment which dissolve into fat. This fat is then deposited into new feathers, hence their pink color.

This is the Underside of a Lilly Pad Reddit / HOTBREADSY Have you ever wondered what the underside of a Lilly Pad looks like? Well it looks an awful lot like a placenta or a really veiny bathroom mat. Actually, it does function a bit like a placenta, taking nutrients to where they are needed.

This is an Actual Human Nervous System Reddit / DerekS428 This intricate network is a real human nervous system. In 1926, two medical students named M.A. Schalck and L.P. Ramsdell from Kirksville, Missouri, dissected a cadaver’s nervous system. The entire process took over 1,500 hours.

Turtles Have Very Unusual Skeletons Reddit / CPhotoshopper Most people assume that a turtle’s shell is just a shell. But it turns out that it’s a huge part of their skeletal structure. In fact, you might say it’s almost like an exo-skeleton and there’s plenty of room for organs on the inside.

Grain of Salt Under an Electron Microscope Reddit / BunyipPouch This is what salt crystals look like under an electron microscope. Some grains appear to be cubical while others are made up of overlapping cubes. The ionic compound of these salt crystals is composed of sodium and chloride atoms. When these molecules come together to form a crystal, they often arrange themselves in a cubical pattern.

This is How The Netherlands Lay Bricks Reddit / lordsleepyhead If you thought brick streets were laid on the ground a brick at a time by underpaid laborers, guess again. In this photo, workers use a machine to lay an entire layer of bricks on this street in the Netherlands.

Check Out This Ice Crystal From Switzerland Reddit / simplywing This ice crystal was found in Switzerland and it turns out that these crystals vary in intensity, shape and size. Scientists believe that these ice crystals grow to precipitation size because of a culmination of smaller ice crystals.

This is the Inside of a Guitar Reddit / OsamaBinBob At a glance, this looks like the interior cabin of a boat or a really fancy apartment that most of us could never afford. But what you’re really looking at is the inside of a really nice guitar that most of us probably couldn’t afford either.

Microbes From an 8-Year-Old Boy Imgur / Tasha Sturm You know how everyone’s always telling you to wash your hands? You should listen to them. These are microbes left behind from an 8-year-old boy’s handprint after playing outside. Fortunately, your immune system will fight off most infectious agents.

Every Planet Has Its Own Aura nixonico / NASA / Hubble Aurora’s are cosmic lights that can be seen from different planets in our solar system. They occur when the sun emits a stream of charged particles into the solar system. When the solar winds hit a planet, they interact with the surrounding magnetic field and compress the field into a teardrop type shape. This collision between nitrogen and oxygen molecules releases an energy that looks a lot like light ribbons across the sky.

This is a Shuttle Leaving Earth Reddit / bucsboy246 This photo was taken by NASA of one of their space shuttles leaving Earth’s atmosphere. But to the untrained eye, it looks more like a hot needle poking through wool. It also looks like the shuttle is dragging some of the clouds up into space.

A Tiger Has Stripes Underneath Its Fur Reddit / Endless_Vanity Most people assume that a tiger’s stripe is produced by patterns in their fur. But it turns out that their skin is also patterned. The darkness of the pigmentation of the skin is directly linked to the fur’s darkness.

A Dead Cactus Decomposed Reddit / MischiefofRats Most people know what cacti look like, so it’s so surprising that this photo has any connections to one but it does. This is actually what remains of a dead cactus after it decomposes. All that’s left are thorny spines that are sharp as knives.

A Glass Frog is Transparent Jaime Culebras via photowildlifetours.com You don’t need x-ray vision to look inside a glass frog. This interesting species lives in the rain forests of Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama. And the skin on their underside is fully transparent, so you can literally see their beating heart and other internal organs.

This is Actually an Elephant’s Tail Reddit / CallMeKudu This is what an elephant tail looks like up close and personal. Elephants use it to communicate with other elephants by wagging or swishing their tail. They also use their tail as a flyswatter to keep mosquitoes and flies from biting them.

An Agate Shell’s Mineral Inner Workings Reddit / H1ggyBowson What you’re seeing is an agate shell that’s been cut in half. Over time, minerals grew into the empty crevices and they eventually replaced the shell, too. So basically, it underwent a beautiful mineral metamorphosis.

This Is the Inside of a Boeing 787 Reddit / Mass1m01973 Believe it or not, this isn’t some futuristic set from a Sci-Fi movie or the interior of an alien spaceship docked in Area 51. It’s an empty Boeing 787. The only difference here is that all of the seats have been removed from the cabin.

Meet an Albino Raccoon Reddit / ShakeMango When we hear the word raccoon, most of us imagine that black and white look that reminds us of a burglar. But this raccoon suffers from a congenital disorder called Albinism, which has caused a complete loss of pigmentation. And since these creatures don’t have their natural camouflage, they’re more vulnerable to attacks from predators.

What’s Under a Reporter’s Back Instagram / @kuyakim_atienza Reporters out on the field always look so fabulous, but no one really shows you what’s going on behind the scenes, or in this case, their backs. In reality, journalists have to wear transmitters, cables, and clip-on microphones that make them look like cyborgs.