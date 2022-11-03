Saudi Tycoon Slides Into Amber Heard’s DMs And Gives Her A Surprising Offer

Could This Be The Solution?

Amber Heard had been faced with countless problems but had she perhaps found a solution? This solution seemed to encompass a new career opportunity and a new partner!

She had spent months struggling to get her life back on track, and her career seemed to be hanging in the balance. But things soon changed when a wealthy Saudi man volunteered to help her. However, if she accepted the offer, there was on condition.

$10 Million

Insider

Amber Heard isn't in an easy spot right now. After her controversial divorce from Johnny Depp and the mediatic trial following it, she's currently obligated to pay $10 million.

According to the actress, she's bankrupt, and she can't pay that money to her ex-husband. But the details of the case can get blurry sometimes: why does she have to pay such a massive sum in the first place?

Defamation?

The Wrap

The official version is that Heard owes $10 million to Depp in damages, due to the defamatory claims she allegedly made in her op-ed for The Washington Post.

In that written piece, Heard didn't explicitly mention her ex-husband. However, she claimed to be "a public figure representing domestic abuse," and she wrote a passage about seeing "how institutions protect men accused of abuse." But that's not all.

The Controversial Op-Ed

BBC

The op-ed's headline was "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change." Many people recognized Depp as being indirectly referenced in those lines.

"Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress, that I would be blacklisted," Heard wrote. "A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me." But is that true?

“An Elaborate Hoax”

The Guardian

While it's true that in 2016 the actress was granted a temporary restraining order after showing up to a California court with a bruised face, her ex-husband has always maintained that all of Heard's claims are an "elaborate hoax".

However, this Saudi millionaire seems to believe Heard's version, although there's one condition to his support.

She Doesn’t Have The Money

MARCA

The Heard-Depp trial has been a lengthy and costly process for both parties, as well as a huge event for the media. The actor's attorneys claim that "Mr. Depp brings this defamation action to clear his name."

And even though Depp's winning of the trial has been heavily publicized by the media, there's also a financial component to it: Depp has been awarded $10 million in damages. However, the story doesn't end here: Heard says she doesn't have that type of money. But now, she can count on the sympathy of a man who does.

Bankrupt?

Vox

According to reports, Amber Heard may be considering claiming bankruptcy. During NBC's Today show, Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's attorney, was asked if Heard would be able to pay the $10 million, to which she replied, "Oh no, absolutely not."

Allegedly, Heard has been seen buying second-hand clothes in New York. Some think this may be a charade destined to inspire sympathy for her situation and give credibility to the claims that she can't pay her debt. But that's not all. The actress has decided to do something about it.

Begging

Quien

Some sources report that Heard may have met privately with her ex-husband, trying to reach an agreement and "begging" him for a reduction of the $10 million debt.

However, it seems like her attempts haven't been successful, as no information has been published about a renegotiated deal. And this is where a Saudi millionaire infatuated with Heard steps in.

Sliding Into Her DMs

Marca

Apparently, the Saudi man reached out to the actress through Instagram's private messages feature. However, an Instagram account has published the message he sent to her. The post quickly went viral and has already been seen by millions of users.

He didn't type his offer: instead, he recorded a voice note in Arabic. Luckily, it was translated by Arab Instagram users on the same day it was published. This is what the Saudi man said to Amber:

“You Are A Blessing”

Health Yogi

"Amber, since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I've noticed that some people hate and bully you. Therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man."

It seems safe to assume that "that old man" makes reference to Johnny Depp. The message in itself is outlandish enough; but there's even more.

Pay All Her Debts

The Blast

Some have interpreted the Saudi man's proposal as an offer to pay all of Heard's debts with her ex-husband. If that were true, we would be talking about a very wealthy man.

Since Saudi Arabia's primary business is oil exportation, it seems safe to assume that the man might be related to that activity. Unfortunately, the sender of the saucy voice note remains anonymous so far. However, he's the object of many rumors, speculations, and comments.

“This Is Creepy”

Marca

Millions of people have listened to the voice note and expressed their views on it. "This is creepy," one of the users who commented on the original Instagram post wrote.

"It is astonishing that one Saudi man is eager to marry Amber Heard, who is ordered to pay huge damages to Johnny Depp. It is nothing but applying salt to the wounds of the actress," wrote another one. However, some may see things from a different perspective.

Is That A Good Idea?

ET Canada

Some might question whether the Saudi man's offer to marry Heard and pay all her debts is really that wise of an investment.

After all, if the Depp-Heard case has taught us something, it is that the relationship between the two of them was incredibly volatile, unstable, and chaotic. The question of who's the main one to blame for that is debatable. However, some may say that it should make the Saudi man think of at least this one thing:

Doubts

Yahoo

Who can assure Amber's Saudi suitor that he won't be in the same situation as Johnny Depp, who he calls "that old man", a few years later down the road?

In his voice note, he seems to be well aware of Amber Heard's reputation when he acknowledges that "all doors are closing" on her. However, he also refers to her as "a blessing", which might be interpreted as ruling out all the accusations against her as slander. Whatever the case may be, the real question is this: what is Amber Heard's response?

Silence

Public Domain

Apparently, the actress hasn't made any public declarations about the matter, so we can't know whether she has rejected the Saudi man, accepted his offer, or is still considering it.

What do you think? Do you think there's a chance that Amber Heard may accept the Saudi tycoon's proposal or consider doing so? What would you do in her place? However, there are some more rumors about Amber Heard’s current dating life.

Bianca Butti

The Sun

One year ago, Amber Heard seemed to be in a quite serious and committed relationship with actress and professional cinematographer Bianca Butti.

Butti, a Los Angeles native, has worked all her life in several areas of cinema. She's been a writer, set decorator, producer, and director. She and Amber clicked instantly, but things soon went south.

Rough Patch

Pinterest

Allegedly, Butti and Heard started dating in January 2020, about three years after Johnny Depp and Heard's divorce.

The two appeared to have a lot in common and were spotted together on numerous occasions, seemingly having a great time. However, all that glitters is not gold. During their relationship, Bianca Butti went through one of the roughest patches of her life.

Cancer

People

Butti was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She got better, but sadly, her doctors confirmed that the breast cancer had returned in 2019.

The cinematographer underwent chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation during her first treatment. However, she resorted to alternative methods the second time around. Amber Heard accompanied her during the whole process, which Butti mentioned in one of her social media posts.

“Supported By Loved Ones”

Daily Mail

"In order to reach a place of real healing and repair of the body, one must be completely relaxed. It's amazing how difficult that can be! Working on that in a serious way. Meditation helps."

"Exercise helps. Beautiful landscapes help. Feeling supported by loved ones helps. Coming at it from all angles," she said. And that wasn't all. The bond between Butti and Heard was extraordinarily strong in many other ways.

“Happier Than Ever”

Daily Mail

Butti supported Heard all the way during her lengthy lawsuit with Johnny Depp; they were seen attending court together on numerous occasions. A source told the media that Amber was "happier than ever" with the blossoming relationship.

"Bianca has been very supportive of her, and Amber feels like she can trust her and be comfortable around her, especially since they were friends first," the source added. But it doesn't end there.

Triangulation?

People

Some rumors hint that Amber Heard tried to get Butti involved in her disagreements with Johnny Depp; maybe even more involved than Butti would be comfortable with.

Reports emerged about the couple breaking up in December 2021, at the peak of Depp and Heard's trial. But what did Amber ask of Butti? At what point did she push her too far or ask too much of her?

A Creepy Detail

The Sun

In March 2020, Amber and Bianca Butti were seen walking and holding hands through LAX. Some found the image to be wholesome, but others spotted something deeply disturbing about it.

Some people thought that Butti looked shockingly similar to Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp. She wore a gray cordovan hat, a black jacket, and skinny jeans. Quickly, fans began speculating that the look was intended to make Butti look like Depp.

“Sick”

The Mirror

Some people even accused Heard of dressing up her partner like her ex-husband on purpose. "It's sick that she's dressing her girlfriend like Johnny Depp," said one Twitter user.

"There are a lot of pictures of her girlfriend dressed almost exactly like Johnny," noted another. But was that true? Would Amber be able to do something so sick and twisted?

Other Theories

The Teal Mango

However, others suggested that Butti looked more like Tasya Van Ree, Heard's ex-girlfriend before Depp. "It IS creepy. If you take a look at Tasya – her former wife – and Amber herself… they all used to have this Johnny style at times," said a Twitter user.

"Maybe Amber Heard is looking for another Tasya, not for another Johnny," they said. Could that be the reason behind Amber and Bianca's breakup in 2021?

The Real Cause

Eonline.com

Officially, the cause for their breakup was, mainly, conflicting schedules. The two women have very busy lives with their own projects, which forced them to spend months at a time on different continents.

But that isn't all there is to it. Apparently, there was another event in Amber Heard's life that ultimately caused the couple's breakup.

Motherhood

The News International

Amber Heard became the mother of a child via a surrogate mother in April of 2021. "With not being in the same country for months at a time and dealing with a new baby, it leaves very little time for romance," a source said.

However, Amber and Bianca were spotted together again just a few weeks ago. Could they be rekindling their romance?

Mallorca

Globo

In October this year, after a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was seen on the Spanish island of Mallorca enjoying some vacation time with her daughter.

But they weren't alone: Bianca Butti was seen with the actress and her little girl on more than one occasion. She was even seen walking beside Amber, holding her daughter's hand.

Back Together?

ELLE

Officially, Amber and Bianca are still broken up. Still, these pictures have led some to believe that they could be getting back together in the near future.

However, neither Amber Heard nor any of her close ones have said anything about it yet. Maybe we'll hear more in the months to come. But what about Johnny Depp? How's his dating life after the mediatic trial?

Joelle Rich

Global News

For the last week, there have been several rumors that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was dating the attorney who handled his defense in the Depp-Heard trial.

That has recently been confirmed: as of today, Johnny Depp is dating one of his lawyers, Joelle Rich, who represented him during the 2020 Libel case. This is what a source close to the actor says:

“Genuinely Happy”

Public Domain

"They are dating, but it's not serious," says an insider. "He is dating and genuinely seems happy. Johnny's ugly sides were exposed" during his six-week trial, he admits.

"He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard. He has worked on issues and accepted help," he adds. We will probably hear more about this fling in the months to come.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.