Man Orders Pizza Every Day For 10 Years, Staff Alert Authorities When He Stops

Kirk Alexander

Kirk Alexander lived alone in his house in Salem, Oregon. The 48-year-old had been ordering pizza every day for ten years. He never grew tired of his favorite food.

The Domino's employees were surprised when they realized his orders had suddenly stopped. But they were even more shocked when they discovered the reason.

Knowing What He Orders

Sarah Fuller, the general manager at the Domino's establishment, spoke in an interview. She told the reporters that Kirk ordered from them nearly every single day.

"We have a screen where we can see the online orders come through. We can tell which one is his when it pops up," she said. But they grew worried when they hadn't seen his order come through after a few days.

Still No Order

They wondered if he had perhaps left town to visit family relatives but discarded the idea when more time passed. One of the delivery drivers had also noticed that Alexander hadn't ordered for a while and decided to talk to Fuller about it.

The conversation spurred Fuller to look at the system. That's how they discovered Alexander hadn't ordered anything in 11 days. She knew something wasn't right...

A Shy And Friendly Man

Fuller explained in the interview that they knew him. "He's been getting food from her for years," she said. They had become friends with the shy and friendly man and some would have even considered him a part of their family.

If he ever went on a trip, he would never stay away for this long. They all wondered if he had started ordering from somewhere else to try something new. Had he grown tired of the pizza?

He Didn't Like Change

Fuller said that Kirk didn't order the same thing every day. "He will order anything on the menu. He enjoys the pizza but also orders pasta or sandwiches or the wings."

It became clear that Domino's provided Alexander with enough food varieties to satisfy him. The employees described him as someone who didn't like change, and they felt worried that something terrible must've happened for him not to have ordered for so long.

The Lights Were On

Good Morning America

Fuller could feel the tension and worry from her employees start to rise and decided to send an employee to see if their loyal customer was okay. Tracey Hamblen was quick to oblige.

Tracey noticed the lights were on inside the house the closer he got to the front door. Shortly after, he heard that the TV was on and knocked a little louder on the door, hoping that Alexander would hear.

Something Wasn't Right

Good Morning America

Hamblen had been knocking on the door for a while but still had no response. He tried calling Alexander's cell, but the call took him to his voicemail.

He couldn't shake the feeling that something wasn't right. He quickly told everyone back at the restaurant about what he had discovered and asked them what to do.

"I'm Calling From Domino's Pizza"

The rest of the staff told him to call 911. Hamblen said to them that he needed help. "I'm calling from Domino's pizza," he said. "We have a customer that usually orders like every night from us, and we need help."

He told the operator that Alexander hadn't ordered from them in 11 days. After the call ended, the operator immediately contacted the Marion County sheriff's department.

Breaking In

The deputies were soon dispatched and were unsure of what they would find once they got to Alexander's home. The police called out his name when they heard no one answer their knocking. That's when they heard a voice!

They heard a male's voice calling for help. They bashed the door open and rushed inside. Alexander was found lying on the floor.

Taken To Hospital

They instantly called for an ambulance. Alexander was picked up and taken to the closest hospital. Upon inspection, it was suspected that Alexander had suffered a stroke, but he was lucky to have the paramedics stabilize him.

However, they didn't know the extent of the damage. No one had been with him at the time of the incident, so they had no idea how long he had been lying on the floor until he was brought to the hospital.

Relieved By The Good News

Sarah Fuller

Luckily, after some life-saving care, it looked like he was going to make a full recovery. Domino’s staff was delighted to hear the news. “We’re like a family here, and we were glad we were able to do something to help.

We hope he’s able to fully recover from this,” said Fuller. Now you probably think these people are heroes, but they disagree.

Humble And Compassionate

Good Morning America

“I think we were just doing our job checking in on someone we know who orders a lot. We felt like we needed to do something,” explained Fuller. Their humility is truly inspiring, but that didn’t stop the media from going crazy about the story.

The news spread through town and local outlets, and eventually, it made it to nationwide media.

A Newsworthy Story

Good Morning America

Good Morning America interviewed Fuller and her assistant manager, Jenny Seiber. The pair recounted the events of that evening, and the host congratulated them for following their instincts and doing the right thing.

She also asked them for updates on Alexander’s condition since they had been able to visit him in the hospital.

Still By His Side

Good Morning America

Seiber told host Robin Roberts that she had been to see Alexander three times since he was admitted to the hospital. The first day he was “out of it” and could only answer yes or no questions.

On the second day, he looked better, and by the third day, he was well enough to be moved to the rehabilitation wing. Then Roberts gave Seiber and Fuller a big surprise.

Rewarded For Their Good Deed

“Since you guys are superheroes, we’re gonna send you to Captain America: Civil War,” said Roberts, announcing that the whole restaurant staff would be getting tickets. And that wasn’t all.

Domino’s corporate office would send Fuller, Seiber, and delivery man Tracey Hamblen to the Domino’s Worldwide Rally, a yearly convention of Domino’s members in Las Vegas. We think it’s the least they deserve for helping to save a man’s life.

More Than Restaurants

pexels-milan

But Robert's story wouldn't be the only time such a story would take place. A similar incident occurred in New Jersey, where Subway delivery made a unique discovery, saving a woman's life.

The story would leave ripples all over the country, showing that some of these fast-food restaurants are more than just here to feed us.

Molly And Troy

pexels-andrea-piacquadio

The protagonist of this story, Molly, is a twenty-three-year-old college student trying to make life less miserable for herself and her boyfriend, Troy.

The two had been dating since Molly was in sophomore year, and as far as she was concerned, everything was going great. But what Subway delivery would uncover would change everything she thought she knew.

A Two-Year Difference

pexels-cottonbro

Molly and Troy went to the same college but were not in the same year. Troy was a little older and two years above Molly, yet they made everything work.

Molly loved their dynamic, seeing Troy as more mature and experienced than her. He taught her most things and was her pillar whenever something in her life went wrong. But that incident would have her rushing to his house after a call from Subway.

Where It All Started

pexels-armin-rimoldi

The root of the incident lay in a change that Molly and Troy knew was coming for months. Molly was in her third year of college, while Troy was in his fifth.

As a requirement for his degree, Troy was to change towns to intern at one of the best law firms around New Jersey. Although the two hated this change, they knew it was necessary.

Long Distance Relationships

pexels-andre-furtado

Molly and Troy made the necessary changes in their lifestyle. They made plans to call each other every day and visit each other every weekend. Since the two would be three hours apart, the commute wouldn't be as long and dreadful.

But although everything seemed well, one issue made Molly scared of leaving her boyfriend's side.

His Medical Condition

pexels-andrea-piacquadio

Troy had been battling diabetes for the longest time, requiring him to take his insulin shots daily. Of course, he had no issue taking his medication since Molly was always there to help.

But now that he was going to be three hours away, Molly couldn't help but worry. She trusted him to care for himself but couldn't help but be on edge about the matter. It would be too late when she received that call.

Moving Out Of The City

pexels-ivan-samkov

As the semester came to an end, Troy made the move from their little apartment in New Jersey. Molly helped him with everything, and before the two knew it, Troy was happy in his new apartment away from school.

The beginning of the new semester was difficult for the two, given that it was their first time apart. Still, the two made everything work. Molly had no idea that the terrible end was near.

A Month Later

pexels-andrea-piacquadio

A month after the start of the new semester, the harrowing incident occurred. Troy and Molly had been communicating the night before, and Troy relayed a message that would leave his girlfriend worried.

Troy shared that his supervisor was to make a surprise visit that week, and he would have to put in more hours at his internship to impress his bosses and the supervisor. But although the message seemed harmless, Molly knew exactly what it meant.

Please, Take Care Of Yourself

pexels-yan-krukov

Molly had been with Troy for three years, and she knew how he got whenever something overwhelmed him. He would forget to take care of himself, sometimes going for hours without as little as a snack.

Although Molly tried not to worry about him, she couldn't help but overthink. With Troy's medical condition, he needed every ounce of nutrients. Knowing how busy he would be, Molly decided to step in.

He Loves Subway

pexels-rajesh-tp

Troy loved Subway, so Molly ordered a sandwich and delivered it to his place. She called the fast-food restaurant and ordered his favorites, a big cheese stake, a supremo, and a side of salad.

With everything set, Molly charged it to her card and had the food delivered. But before everything, she did something that would ensure her plan worked.

He's Home

pexels-andrea-piacquadio

Molly called Troy before ordering his food, asking if he would be home. She didn't tell him she had Subway coming over as she wanted to surprise him.

With that out of the way, she made the order and sat back, waiting for an energetic call from Troy telling her he got her surprise. She'd get a call, but it wouldn't be from him.

An Expected Call

pexels-andrea-piacquadio

A few minutes passed, and as expected, Molly's phone rang. She hurriedly picked it up, surprised to see that it was a call from Subway.

The caller identified himself as Leila, the delivery person taking care of her order. But the question she would ask Molly would be too far from professional. Something terrible was happening on Troy's end.

What's Happening

pexels-picjumbocom

The first thing Leila did was ask Molly if she was romantically attached to Troy. After Molly agreed, Leila explained that it didn't seem that way from where she was standing. She would explain what was happening.

First of all, she stated that she found Troy's door locked. After knocking for a few minutes, someone came and opened the door. But it wasn't Molly's boyfriend.

A New Woman

pexels-dmitry-zvolskiy

Leila clearly described the woman, stating that she looked like she'd spent the night at the place because of how she was dressed. After taking the food and tipping Leila, the woman hurried back inside, asking a man if he'd ordered from Subway.

Leila even snapped a photo of the two through the apartment's large windows to show Molly what was happening. Looking at the picture, Molly jumped onto the first bus out of the city.

The Aftermath

pexels-andrea-piacquadio

Molly sat still in her bus seat, wondering how everything had shifted so fast. She couldn't believe what Troy was doing. How could he throw away three years of what they'd built like this?

She confronted him, breaking up with him shortly after. Although the aftermath was harrowing, Molly pulled through regardless. She's forever grateful to Subway for helping her see the truth.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.