Man Buys Storage Unit Containing $7.5M, Officers Show Up Hours Later

An Unexpected Find

When placing a final bid on a storage container, the content can either make dreams come true, or they could be the ultimate nightmare.

When a man found a locked safe in the storage container he bought, he was delighted. He quickly wanted to see the safe opened so he could glance inside. But hours after his find the police showed up at his door.

Bidding On Storage Units

sparefoot

Like many others, he was getting comfortable with bidding on storage containers that were being auctioned.

Of course, that meant spending money that he didn't have with no idea what he was going to find, which was a gamble, but he'd heard stories. Stories of people striking it rich with storage containers they bought and even some stories of people finding classic cars worth a fortune.

A Bit Of Luck

dailymail

Up until now he'd been lucky. He managed to sell the contents of containers he'd bought for a little over the price he paid for them. It wasn't millions but at least he covered his cost.

However, there was a lot of work involved in it. It took time to go through other people's junk, to sort through it, clean it and then find a buyer for it. On that day he'd decided that he was at the end of the line. If the next locker wasn't promising he'd call it a day.

Limited View

sparefoot

Joe stood outside the next container that was up for auction, and he wasn't alone. There were 15 to 20 others trying to see if there was something worth bidding on in the 5 x 15 Unit, but it was far too big to get a good look inside.

The container was the size of a one bedroom apartment. Ideal for furniture and business merchandise but not ideal for someone trying to get a good look so they can figure out how much money they're willing to spend.

To Win Or To Lose

Youtube/Top5Central

The bidding began, and it wasn't like the stuff you'd see on TV. That is jam-packed with drama, shouting, pushing, and general mayhem.

But it was definitely as fun as it looks, especially when someone tried to get into a bidding war with Joe. It felt good to win but Joe warned himself not to go over the budget he had set aside. He had heard of people saying that you shouldn't spend what you can't afford to lose. And he didn't want to learn that lesson the hard way.

Bidding Showdown

dailymail

But on that day Joe couldn't help himself. The container looked so appealing. It was packed with furniture and a few other things he wanted to get a good look at, but some annoying woman kept outbidding him.

The bids opened at $100, which was quite pricy for a starting bid, but the container was packed full. He bid, she raised, he bid again, and so it continued. But how long could that go on for? She'd give up eventually, right?

Winning The Unit

dailymail

Joe had already went up to $350 and he was determined to win but once again she upped the bid. $400 and she still wasn't giving up but neither was he. The amount kept rising $450, $460, $470...

$500! And that was it - she finally let Joe have the container. He was shaking as he approached the door and looked into his prized container. Reality was starting to sink in, and he realized what he had done. There had better be something worth $500 in there.

Hidden Inside

dailymail

Since a winner had emerged, the crowd started dying down. Most of the people who were there minutes ago had lost interest since they weren't the ones who won.

But a few onlookers stayed behind to watch the winner enter the container. They could only wish that they outbid him when they saw what he found hidden inside.

Searching Through The Pile

Public Domain

Still trying to comprehend what he had done, Joe slowly entered the storage unit. It was jam packed with old furniture but there was a bit of space for him to make his way around the unit.

Sweat trickled down the back of his neck and forehead as he realized that the furniture alone wouldn't make enough to cover the price he paid for the container. There had to be something else that could split the difference, something worth the price he paid, so he began looking.

Locked Safe

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

Joe's eyes fell on a chest of drawers, but that wasn't what intrigued him. There was a dull grey container on the floor next to the drawers. Joe moved closer and immediately tried to open it, but there was a problem. The safe he found was locked.

Joe pulled out his phone and called up one of his friends. He asked the friend to come down to the auction site and bring a drill, but Joe couldn't begin to imagine that he was about to open a safe filled with secrets.

Breaking The Lock

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

Joe drilled deep into the lock to force it open. When he finally broke through, he carefully took the lid off.

Joe was surprised to see a collection of old VHS tapes, and got to his feet and started to pull them out. Underneath the tapes was a note, but when he read it a chill went up his spine.

Mysterious

Imgur/lmbrjack

The note simply read “don’t” in rough handwriting. Joe inspected the old videotapes one by one and noticed that some were dated, but there was no other information written on the labels.

He suddenly had the feeling that he was being watched. He turned to look behind him, but he was all alone in the storage container.

Investigation

Public Domain

You see, all things were not going to be peaches and cream for Joe and his extraordinary find. Barely two hours into his discovery, there was a knock on the door and soon men in uniforms were swarming all over the container.

Joe’s elation was short-lived, just what had he gotten himself involved in? There was something sinister afoot. So, just what had Joe found?

A Windfall

93.3 KIOA

The safe was stuffed with bundles of yellowed wax paper. Joe carefully unwrapped the first bundle and was astonished to find $50 bills. Joe couldn’t believe his eyes as he unwrapped parcel after parcel, he had never seen so much money!

But just how much money was there? Who did it belong to? And why were the authorities so interested?

The Evidence

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

Joe realized that in his exaltation he had sent photos to his girlfriend and also uploaded the photos of the contents of the safe to pretty much every social media site. No wonder the police were here.

He still hadn’t been able to count all the cash, but he knew it was enough to roll in… So far he was up to $1 million. He dragged himself away to talk to one of the officers waiting for him, but as Joe would soon find out, the police weren’t the only ones interested in the contents of the safe.

Dirty Money

cbsboston

All in all, there was $7.5 million stashed away in a few safes around the containers. Everything from nickels to $100 bills and pink slips for cars.

There was just one gigantic problem, the original owner had gotten wind of the find and had hired some top-notch lawyers to get back his fortune. Joe was in trouble.

Questions

The Atlantic

Almost as soon as Joe had found the massive amount of cash, he started to receive threats, and things started to take a frightening turn. What had started out as amazement and the find that dreams are made of had quickly started to become a living nightmare.

Questions raced through Joe’s mind as he lay in bed at night: Who had hidden so much money in a storage container? And why hadn’t they come to collect it before now? And what was on the VHS tapes?

Threats

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

Everything started moving exceptionally quickly after the police arrived. Soon after, Joe got a call from the lawyers telling him in no uncertain terms that he must return the money but that he could keep $600,000 as a finder’s fee.

Joe had some quick thinking to do, but he wasn’t sure he wanted to tangle with the original owner of the safe.

The Tapes

The Beaverton

Joe had been told in no uncertain terms to leave everything as he had found it until the case wound up, but a man’s curiosity could only be kept at bay for so long. He had to know what was on the tapes.

One sleepless night, he carefully opened the plastic bag they had been sealed in, popped one into an old VCR, and pressed play.

Nightmarish Scenes

Twitter/LibrarianShipwreck

As Joe tells it, he witnessed something that made his blood run cold on those tapes. And now that he had watched them, he could never unsee them again. Scene after scene played in his mind and haunted his nightmares.

He tried to reason to himself that the tapes were fake, meant to intimidate anyone who found the enormous amount of money. But he wasn’t so sure.

Haunted

Flickr Hivemind

Joe wrestled with a dilemma. If the owner of the safe knew that the tapes had been found, would they come after him? Should he just keep quiet?

Did they already know he had seen them? Night after sleepless night, the images plagued him. So, what had he seen on the tapes?

What He Discovered

Reviewed

Joe’s curiosity had finally led him here, and he had discovered something he certainly wished he hadn’t. What was on the mysterious tapes? We might never know.

He refuses to disclose what he had seen, but all we know is that now he was well and truly frightened for his life. Was all that money really worth crossing these people? And did they even know that they had left the tapes in the safe?

The Law On His Side

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

After consulting with his friends, Joe learned that once a unit had been sold in the state of California, the contents were no longer owned by the delinquent tenant.

He had full rights to keep anything in the unit, after all, he had purchased it fair and square. But the lawyers were not going to back down that easily.

How Bad Would It Get

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

Thinking that they were doing Joe a service, they upped the finders fee to $1,200,000 and they were playing hardball. Who knew what these people were capable of?

Joe began wondering just how someone forgets $7.5 million dollars in a delinquent storage rental. Not someone good it seemed. But how bad would things get?

Returning A Fortune

American Auctioneers

So would he only get 1.2 million? That’s a tremendous amount of money in anyone’s book, but still not quite like the massive figure that he had just felt in his hands while unpacking wad after wad of cash.

He didn’t like the fact that he was being strong-armed, but there was also the moral dilemma. It was now his money, but he didn’t do a thing to earn it. Perhaps he should give it back? The thought was not sitting well with him.

A Fair Deal

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

After much deliberation and death threats, Joe decided that splitting the money straight down the middle would be a fair split.

After all, the now previous owners had left the container unpaid for a lot more than a couple of months – in fact, almost a year – without responding to the letters sent by the store owners, and that debt was exactly why the auction had happened.

How It Works

protectionselfstorage

Self-storage is almost identical to the real estate industry and works the same way as apartment buildings or longer-term rental hotels. Storage owners rent or lease storage units to their tenants, who pay their fees by the day, week, month, or year.

And, just like an apartment building, tenants who stop paying the rates for the rental must be dealt with by the storage facility.

Options

StorLoft

If a storage facility landlord’s tenant stops paying for the storage unit, the landlord can try to deal with them in two ways.

They can evict the non-paying tenant, and if that doesn’t rectify the situation, they can eventually auction off the tenant’s items to recover their costs. Although this may seem unfair, storage facilities operate on extremely fine margins.

Covering Their Losses

Storage Auction Pirate/Youtube

A storage owner says, “I really don’t make much money out of auctions – it’s to try to cover our expenses. Ninety percent of the time, I don’t cover my losses. One unit may have cost me $600, and the person bids at $400, so my revenue has still suffered a loss.”

“An unpaid unit does not make any money. The sooner the delinquent tenant can be moved out, the sooner a paying tenant can move in.”

Lucky Finds

Popular Mechanics

Purchasing a storage unit without knowing what’s inside can be risky – and in Joe’s case, terrifying. However, for a few lucky bidders, buying a unit really paid off.

In 1989, one man got the surprise of his life when he found a car covered in a tarp in the unit he had won at auction. The car turned out to be none other than an original submarine vehicle used in the James Bond movie, The Spy Who Loved Me. The man sold the car to Elon Musk for a cool $1 million.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.