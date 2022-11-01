School Fires Teacher Over Photo Of Fiancée, Learns Costly Lesson

Fired Over Photo

She stared down at the statement the parent had given. She found the reasoning behind the complaint hard to believe. The principal stated that because of her silly photo with her fiancée, she had no other option but to fire her.

Diana understood very well that this was not right. She had to be brave despite feeling the knots forming in her stomach. She had to uphold the things she believed in.

A Teacher Called Diana Atkinson

Diana Atkinson was an ordinary woman who loved to teach. She took great pride in being one of the top teachers in her district. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than shaping the future's brightest minds.

Outside of her work, Diana continued to be an ordinary person. So when a parent started having an issue with her personal life, she knew there would be a lot of trouble ahead.

An Adoring Fiancee

Although she had a passion for teaching above all else, her fiancée came in at a close second. She was engaged to a stunning woman called Lisa. No one had ever been bothered by her sexual orientation before.

Since most people didn't have it so simple, she considered herself fortunate. She never anticipated that the duality of her life would cause any problems. She would quickly realize her mistake.

Admired By Everyone

Diana didn't assume she was the best teacher for no apparent reason. She maintained a high standard in her teaching and attracted a lot of attention as a result.

Both parents and students admired the thought and compassion she put into each class. However, one fateful day, that would abruptly change when Diana stirred up some enemies for herself.

Negative Attention

Not all the attention she drew in would be positive. She never imagined one person would notice her and do everything in their power to make her life miserable.

Her life would soon be upended by the harsh and petty actions of one person she least expected. This is what happened:

Sharing With Students

At the beginning of the academic year, Diana prepared a presentation for her class. Since it was orientation, she tried to make her students feel at ease.

Her children would be more receptive to talking about themselves if she shared a small portion of her life. Or at least that's what she believed. She was unaware of how mistaken she had been.

Slideshow Introduction

She chose to give a slideshow introduction of herself. It mentioned her name, the number of years that she had been a teacher, and a few of her favorite things.

She believed one of her slides would amuse the kids, but one of their parents wouldn't be impressed. In fact, it would prove to be the worst decision of her career.

Nemo And Dory

Diana decided to show her kids a picture of herself and her fiancee dressed as Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo. She presumed that the kids would be entertained by it.

She naturally responded to the children's questions about who Lisa was, not realizing that her words would later be the catalyst for her employment at that school being at risk.

Wife-To-Be

She merely replied: "That's Lisa, my wife-to-be." At first, her answer didn't seem to be an issue because it was the natural thing to say.

The students appeared excited to get to know Diana. Diana shared the sentiments and was eager to get to know each child individually. But she was oblivious to what she had set in motion all because of a harmless picture.

Meeting With The Principal

The principal informed Diana, after a week of teaching, that she had to meet with her. It was a little odd, given that the school year had just begun.

She headed to the principal's office after finishing her classes for the day. She figured it would be about some typical paperwork, the new curriculum, or something along those lines. It was not, however.

Not Happy

She got to the door and stepped in. The principal waited there but clearly wasn’t happy about something.

Diana asked her what was going on, but she wasn’t ready for what the principal was about to tell her. After she heard her words, she became paralyzed for a few seconds. What was all that about?

A Complaint

The principal informed Diana that there was a complaint about her. It was from one of the parents. She informed her that she would have to be more careful with what she showed her children when teaching.

But she didn’t understand what had happened. She didn’t show them anything that could have been misinterpreted. But she didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Worse Than She Thought

Diana thought that she would get a verbal warning or a written one at most. She hated having something in writing against her, but it would be the end of the world. She asked the principal if she could go.

But the principal shook her head and frowned. She explained that it wasn’t that simple. Further actions had to be taken.

Suspension

The principal told her that after consideration and what the allegations were against her that they’d have no choice but to suspend her pending an investigation. Diana couldn’t believe what the principal was saying.

She had done nothing wrong. But then the principal showed her the official statement that the parent had left. It struck her like a punch to the gut.

Real Reason

Homosexual Agenda

The complaint detailed how Diana was pushing a “homosexual agenda” all because of that one photo in her slideshow. It was clear that she was being discriminated against. She just couldn’t believe that the school didn’t have her back.

She knew that she’d have to get them back. She needed to undo the wrongs that were done to her. And with the support of her fiance, she would be able to.

Making It Known

The Texas Tribune

She started by going to the press to make her story public. If she called the public eye’s attention to her story, it would be easier to get her point across.

"When a straight teacher happily announces that she and her husband are expecting a baby to her elementary class, is she saying something inappropriate to very young and impressionable students?” Diana said to the media when asked about her story.

Declarations

Dallas Voice

“Is she announcing her sexual orientation? Is she presenting her life in a way that promotes her political beliefs? Of course not. She’s simply sharing facts about her life," she concluded in an interview.

Then, she took the next logical step. She was willing to make her case clear by any means necessary; she decided to take things to court.

Hatching A Plan

Diana couldn’t believe that she was suspended. She decided she’d have to fight but had to make sure she had a good plan first. Lisa would stick by her. They decided to go a legal route that, if pulled off correctly, would make them regret their decision.

It would be the only way to truly clear her name and show the world that people need to be treated right and not discriminated against. But first, She needed a lawyer.

Seeking Legal Action

Diana had been suspended for months and looked for legal aid. She knew she needed to take action rather than sit around and feel sorry for herself. It was a difficult few weeks for her, but there wasn’t anything else she could do.

She found a good lawyer willing to help her, and the long process started. She just hoped that justice would win and she would be able to go back to teaching.

Not Staying Silent

The New York Times

“That’s one of the biggest reasons that I did stand up,” Diana said, referring to the “homosexual agenda” bit. “Because I thought if I would have stayed silent or I would have resigned that this would have just happened to someone else after me.”

But now, she was faced with an enormous legal battle. Would the judges side with her or with the school and the parents?

The Final Verdict

After months of unhappiness and stress, Diana finally got the verdict of her messy legal battle. She couldn’t believe it. She won! She was compensated with $100,000 by the school.

“If the community’s perception is based on nothing more than unsupported assumptions, outdated stereotypes, and animosity, it is necessarily irrational and provides no legitimate support for this school’s decisions,” wrote Judge Sam Lindsay.

The Sentence

The Advocate

"The private antipathy of some members of a community cannot validate state discrimination," the judge’s sentence concluded, unequivocally aligning with Diana.

It seemed like justice was made. However, it was not over. The school’s representatives still had something to say about the issue. This is what they declared in a public statement released shortly after the judge’s decision:

A Statement

Dallas Voice

“This school has voted on an agreement to settle the case in question in an amicable and beneficial manner,” Donald Williams, the school’s associate superintendent of communications, said in a statement.

That seemed like an agreeable position that respected Judge Sam Lindsay’s resolution. However, there was more to it. Donald Williams, speaking on the school’s behalf, had something else to say.

Denying Any Wrongdoing

“All parties deny any wrongdoing or liability but wish to resolve their disputes to avoid the time, expense, stress, and other impacts of continuing litigation, which would interfere with the mission of educating the students of this school,” he added.

But it didn’t end there. Diana and her attorney, Jason Smith, had something else to say to the public.

Hopeful

“She is glad to finally be able to speak about this,” Smith said to the media after the school released the statement.

“She’s talked about how she’s a gay teacher, a dedicated gay teacher, and they put her through a lot of pain, but she is hopeful that some of the provisions of the settlement will make this school a more tolerant place for LGBTQ people.”

Win-Win

“I think this settlement was a win-win for Diana, the educators, and the students of this school,” Smith said. “The judge, in this case, ruled that gay teachers are protected by the Constitution. That’s a precedent that will protect every gay teacher in this country.”

“Stacy has encouraged other teachers to live their truth and openly be who they are in the classroom so they can be better people and better teachers,” Smith said.

New School

Now that she had proven she was in the right and was also a good teacher, she looked forward to the rest of her life. Shortly after, she got hired by a different school.

Before her first day, Diana was nervous about how she would be received by her students. After all, her story had spread all across the state’s schools. Little did she know, she was in for a surprise.

Welcoming Her

On Diana’s first day, around 15 LGBTQ students from her new school flooded her classroom carrying baskets and candy, introducing themselves and welcoming her.

"I don't think they’d ever seen a teacher out loud say they were gay. To see a grown-up who was successful and educated and not afraid? I don't think they had ever seen that before," Bailey told the media.

A Safe Space

"I've seen my classroom turn into a safe space for all kinds of kids who feel marginalized," she added.

"There have always been gay educators," said Bailey. "Some of your best teachers may have been gay but too afraid to tell you."

