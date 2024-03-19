Would You Dare To Cross The World’s Most Dangerous Bridges?

Bridges have been used since humans first began building things, as they typically provide the ability to travel through difficult terrain. They also changed how humans move around throughout the world.
Humans have been able to improve the way we build bridges, however, that does not mean they're safe anymore because there are numerous new bridges as dangerous to cross as bridges from the past. If you're tempted to traverse some of the most dangerous bridges take a look through this post.
Are you an adrenaline junkie? Are you brave enough to traverse some of the highest-risk bridges? If so, you must read this article, which goes over many dangerous bridges.
The Bridge of Immortals, China
The Bridge of Immortals is located in Eastern China and connects the mountains in Huangshan with The Anhui province. The bridge was constructed over an enormous mountain and was cut through it in certain sections.
This bridge is only used by those who are not scared of heights, as the bridge is situated hundreds of feet high up the mountains.
China has been reputed for having one of the most hazardous bridges in the world and this bridge is among the top of the list.
Hanging Bridge of Ghasa, Nepal
The Hanging Bridge of Ghasa is located in the mountains of Nepal and is another risky bridge that's not easy to cross since it's quite intimidating to see.
The Hanging Bridge of Gasa is located in an area where the winds can pick up and make it more hazardous to traverse. It is utilized to move goods from one village to another and is quite narrow for residents as they are required to cross it with their pets.
Storseisundet Bridge, Norway
Storseisundet Bridge is located in Norway and is believed to be among the most famous bridges on the planet because it is unique in its form.
The Storseisundet Bridge was built in 1989 and connects the mainland Romsdal Peninsula to the island of Averoya. If you're someone who has a good driving record, you don't need to be concerned about crossing the bridge, however, If you're one who is afraid of crossing bridges, this may cause you to be scared.
Yimengshan Glass Bridge, China
Yimengshan Glass Bridge is the most dangerous listed and is a spectacle to see because the bridge's floor is completely made of glass. The bridge measures around 700 feet high and about 1,800 feet in length, making this bridge a really long one.
Like many bridges in China, the Yimengshan Glass Bridge is considered to be a little risky due to the guardrails on this bridge are not too high, however, many people still travel to the bridge each year, as it is a landmark architectural feat in China.
Seven Mile Bridge, Florida Keys
It is believed that the Seven Mile Bridge, which is situated within the Florida Keys, was considered to be the longest bridge at the time it was built. The bridges are long and connect Knight's Keys to Little Duck Keys and were exactly needed by the Florida Keys to connect all of the islands.
The people in the Florida Keys praised this bridge since it helped save their time and money as they did not have to travel by boat to reach their destinations. These bridges may not seem like they are too spooky to cross but it can be quite traumatic in the event that you get stuck on one of them in the event of a hurricane.
Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Northern Ireland
It is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, which is another unsafe bridge on this list that's not for the fainted heart or for anyone who is scared of high places. The 66-foot-long bridge is situated near the shores of Northern Ireland and allows visitors to walk across 100 feet of fall.
The bridge is used by a lot of visitors throughout the year because it provides stunning views of the coast, and it is required to pay a fee for crossing across it. The bridge was utilized by fishermen in the past as it was a great place to snag salmon, however that's no longer permitted.
Tianmen Skywalk, China
The Tianmen Skywalk, a hazardous glass bridge in China, clings to a cliff in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. Spanning 330 feet, it lures tourists seeking thrills.
Thousands visit annually, facing their fear of heights. Looking down through the transparent floor reveals staggering elevation, an unnerving experience. China certainly favors constructing bridges in lofty locations.
Windsor Bridge, Gibraltar
Gibraltar's Windsor Bridge offers stunning views below from its suspension over a 160-foot gorge, stretching 230 feet long. Part of the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, it grants visitors panoramic vistas.
This narrow bridge tests courage, with a long drop beneath. But for the daring, crossing rewards with remarkable sights.
Titlis Skywalk, Swiss Alps
Have you heard of the Titlis Cliff Walk? It's a scary bridge situated on Mount Titlis, Swiss Alps. Be prepared for chilly conditions - it stands 9,800 feet above sea level!
Though originally built in the early 1900s and quite risky, the bridge has undergone renovations over time, making it safer now. Spanning around 320 feet, it offers breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps. Yet, it's dubbed the world's scariest bridge.
The Montenegro Rainforest Bridges, Costa Rica
Traverse treetops through six unique bridges crisscrossing Monteverde Rainforest in Costa Rica. This rainforest teems with wildlife you won't find elsewhere, like jaguars - keep an eye out!
The longest bridge extends around 1,000 feet. Experts suggest crossing during daylight to spot more animals. Recent renovations have enhanced safety, but remain cautious on these elevated pathways.
Quepos Bridge, Costa Rica
Dare you cross the infamous "Bridge of Death" in Costa Rica? Quepos Bridge earns its macabre nickname - it's dangerously dilapidated and surrounded by crocodile-infested waters!
Constructed from wooden planks and aged metal, it permits only one-way traffic with a few cars at a time. Not recommended for the faint-hearted! Locals use the bridge daily. Even trucks around 30 tons can cross it safely.
Deception Pass Bridge, Washington
Deception Pass Bridge is situated within Washington which links Whidbey Island to Fidalgo Island. Prior to the time that this bridge was constructed around 1900, people had to take ferry trips to go from one island to the next.
The bridge's 180-foot height is terrifying to cross as it's a long way down, but thankfully there has been no evidence of the bridge as being unsafe. It is said that the Deception Pass Bridge offers some stunning views of the area and isn't suitable for those who are scared of heights.
Trift Bridge, Switzerland
When it comes to the most dangerous bridges located in Switzerland, Trift Bridge is top of the list. Trift Bridge is not for the weak heart as it crosses an area that falls 558 feet.
The bridge is located within the Swiss Alps and looks over the glaciers in the area.
Trift Bridge was built in 2004 and has since become the most popular tourist destination all over the world because it is one breathtaking scenery. There were a lot of complaints about the security of the bridge. In 2009, the bridge underwent some changes to make it safer.
Longjiang Bridge, China
Longjiang Bridge, nicknamed Long River Bridge, stands tall among China's architectural wonders. Spanning nearly 4,000 feet, it towers around 900 feet high.
Undoubtedly long, this bridge's length doesn't equate to maximum safety. It connects Baishan to Tengchong, shortening travel between cities. Before construction, people detoured eight miles to reach destinations.
U Bein Bridge, Myanmar
Myanmar's U Bein Bridge, dating back to 1850, claims the title of the oldest surviving teakwood bridge worldwide. A crucial local passageway across Taungthaman Lake.
Thousands of tourists visit annually, providing revenue for residents. Despite its age surpassing any living person, locals vouch for its safety through constant upkeep, dismissing intimidation.
Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya
Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges attracts tourists worldwide as a unique marvel. For nearly 200 years, roots have grown, woven by locals into one-of-a-kind bridge structures.
These roots became extremely strong over time. They can hold over 40 people without breaking. However, you might lose balance crossing this bridge. That's dangerous.
Marienbruecke Bridge, Germany
The Germany's Marienbruecke Bridge lies near Neuschwanstein Castle. Crown Prince Maximilian II gifted it to his friend Marie for her birthday. The original bridge risked falls. It got renovated to increase safety.
Marienbruecke sits intimidatingly high in the mountains. Not for the fainthearted! Thousands visit yearly for breathtaking castle scenery.
Langkawi Sky Bridge, Malaysia
The Sky Bridge is located in Malaysia and is among the most distinctive modern bridges around the globe. The bridge's length of 400 feet was completed in 2005 and is visited by thousands of visitors each year.
Sky Bridge was shut in 2012 for 3 years because of rumors going around that the bridge wasn't suitable for use. Therefore, authorities shut the bridge down to determine whether there was damage.
This bridge was operational for many years, but many people believe it's unsafe.
Plank Road In The Sky Bridge, China
China isn’t afraid to make some of the most dangerous bridges in the world, and the Plank Road In The Sky Bridge has to be one of the scariest to attempt to cross as it is located on the side of a mountainside.
The bridge is made out of multiple planks on the side of a mountain, and people must hang onto chains in order to get across. Around 7,000 feet above the ground, these planks dare only the brave. Not for those afraid of heights - this bridge wasn't built for the weak heart.
Canopy Walk, Ghana
Ghana's rainforests host the Canopy Walk Bridge, another risky span offering stunning views. Suspended over the jungle, it's perfect for spotting wildlife.
Canadians built it so visitors could enjoy the national park and provide income for locals. Seven connected bridges stretch intimidatingly for miles.
Moses Bridge, The Netherlands
The Moses Bridge is uniquely interesting, named after Moses parting the Red Sea. In the Netherlands, you can cross the river at low tide. But when the tide rises, no way across unless you swim! Quite dangerous for elders, you never know when a flood might hit. Luckily, no injuries reported yet.
Vitim River Bridge, Siberia
Siberia, Russia's Vitim River Bridge is perilously decrepit, yet locals use it to ford the river with vehicles. Suspended over the Vitim, this bridge's poor condition makes it one of the world's most dangerous bridges.
Across worn planks, Russians still cross the battered bridge daily. Though fraught with holes, taking this path saves both time and expense. When winter cloaks the Vitim's flow in ice, the span's traffic grows.
Ojuela Bridge, Mexico
In Mapimí, Mexico stands Ojuela Bridge, deemed perilously unsafe. Built 1898 for miners below, its rusted frame now serves tourists alone.
Long ago, cars crossed this precarious way to reach the valley town. Now visitors brave its creaking boards, fearing its loud groans herald collapse.
Slaters’ Bridge, England
Little Langdale, England hosts 17th-century Slaters' Bridge. Part of the popular Lake District National Park. Thousands visit this huge park annually.
Slaters' Bridge has an uneven path, being handmade centuries ago. Still, people love its historic charm that will endure years ahead.
Royal Gorge Bridge, Arkansas
The Royal Gorge Bridge is the highest in the United States and is another dangerous bridge that can be quite hard to cross as the valley below is a 955-foot drop. The bridge was once the highest bridge in the world but was surpassed by China’s Liuguanghe Bridge.
The Royal Gorge Bridge is suspended over the Arkansas River and is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the region, as everyone wants to see how tall this bridge really is. It also offers some of the best views of Colorado.
Root Bridges, India
The Root Bridges is another set of dangerous bridges that are made out of roots. The bridges are located in one of the jungles in India and were made by the locals in the region.
These bridges were made hundreds of years ago and are still holding up pretty well despite the number of people traversing over them daily. These bridges can be quite dangerous as one misplaced step can send you over the edge into the jungle below.
Keshwa Chaca Bridge, Peru
The Keshwa Chaca Bridge is an unusual-looking bridge that has been placed it on the list of the most dangerous bridges. The bridge's artistic rope is situated within the mountain ranges of Peru that has been operating for more than 500 years.
The bridge is constructed of woven grass that the Incas constructed using the same technique. The same process is employed to restore the bridge.
A lot of tourists have discovered that this bridge is daunting to cross when they find out about the bridge's age and the materials it is constructed of.
Eshima Ohashi Bridge, Japan
Eshima Ohashi Bridge is located in Japan and connects Matsue to Sakaiminato. The bridge measures around 140 feet high and is among the most terrifying bridges in Japan due to its elevation of 6.1%.
The bridge was built in 2004 and has since become one of the more risky bridges in Japan and should only be crossed by skilled drivers.
The bridge features the ability to accommodate pedestrians as well as cyclists, however, it isn't used by the locals because it's a strenuous climb up to the highest point.
Sunshine Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg
Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge arcs over leagues across the bay between St. Petersburg and Terra Ceia. At 22,000 feet, it spans an impressive distance.
In 1980, tragedy struck when a ship's impact shattered the span, killing thirty-five. Renovations since fortified its resilience. Though no crashes mar its record now, the heights draw those seeking life's end.
Spanning a valley 1,600 feet deep, the Sidu River Bridge is hazardous and earth's loftiest structure. Located in China, this colossal bridge stretches nearly 4,000 feet. Constructed in 2009 at a $100 million cost, its dizzying length offers grand vistas.
Iya Kazurabashi Bridge, Japan
Since the 12th century, Japan's Iya Kazurabashi Bridge endured – wood planks lashed by vines, unique yet precarious over Iya-gawa river. Three remain in the valley. Yearly vine replacements and steel cables bolster safety after past instability. Cross carefully this renovated, special bridge.
Millau Viaduct Bridge, France
Taller than Sidu, France's Millau Viaduct Bridge soars 1,104 feet and 8,000 feet long – Europe's most extended. Astounding heights and lengths make these three bridges among world's most remarkable and hair-raising.
The bridge was built for around $400 million. It spans the Gorge Valley in southern France. This intimidating bridge is the world's tallest. But Europe's best engineers built it, so there's little worry.
Aiguille du Midi Bridge, French Alps
Situated atop Aiguille du Midi Mountain in the French Alps, the Aiguille du Midi Bridge offers thrilling crossing experiences. To reach this bridge, you must take a cable car ride several thousand feet up the mountain.
Thousands visit this bridge yearly, labeled one of France's scariest crossings. Though wide, its side railings are lower than ideal, so caution is advised.
Dachstein Stairway To Nothingness, Austria
Austria's Hoher Dachstein mountain houses the Stairway To Nothingness, is perfect for testing one's fear of heights. Most famous for its glass stairway at the end appearing to lead into nothingness.
The bridge was built in 2014 and attracts thousands of tourists each year. Luckily, there have been no accidents since its opening. So, if you think you can cross this bridge, put it on your bucket list.
SkyBridge, Russia
SkyBridge is located in Sochi, Russia, and is the world’s longest footbridge which spans the length of more than 1,400 feet. The bridge stands about 680 feet at its highest point and really tests your fear of heights.
Once you reach the top of the bridge there is a platform that allows people to bungee jump off. It attracts thousands of people each year and is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the region.
Glacier 3000 Peak Walk, Swiss Alps
The Peak Walk Bridge is the only bridge in the world that connects two mountain tops together and is located on Glacier 3000 in the Swiss Alps. The bridge is free to walk on and is open all year round, minus when the weather is extremely bad.
The bridge is around 350 feet long and offers some of the best views of the surrounding Swiss Alps. The bridge sits about 9,700 feet above sea level and is one of the most extraordinary bridges in the world.
The Handeck Suspension Bridge, Switzerland
Switzerland's Handeck Suspension Bridge is risky. Suspended across a 230-foot gorge, spanning 200 feet, danger looms. Crossing rewards with Handeck Waterfall vistas. This highlight makes risks worthwhile.
Narrowness and towering height make the bridge hazardous. Yet pristine wilderness surrounds this oft-visited Swiss structure.
Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, United States
When it comes to long bridges over water, the U.S. excels. The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is the longest bridge globally, totaling 23 miles. These bridges pose danger as they sit only 16 feet above water. Storms here are risky.
These bridges connect New Orleans to the North Shore, reducing residents' lake-crossing travel time. Crossing takes merely 50 minutes one way.
Capilano Suspension Bridge, Canada
The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a popular Vancouver, Canada attraction. It's suspended through a beautiful rainforest's treetops. It's around 230 feet high and 430 feet long.
The bridge crosses the Capilano River. It has become a big tourist draw, with around 800,000 yearly visitors.
When built in 1889, it was far more dangerous than today, having undergone many renovations.
Suspension Glass Bridge, China
The Suspension Glass Bridge is world-famous, made of glass windows allowing you to see straight beneath. A national park in China harbors the Shiniuzhai bridge. It draws thousands yearly, enticed by its scenic appeal.
Though not outright hazardous, this bridge evokes trepidation for those wary of heights. Yet its vantage point, connecting two peaks, renders it a visual marvel.
Mackinac Bridge, Michigan
The "Big Mac" Mackinac Bridge spans Michigan's peninsulas, stretching an impressive 26,000 feet. Its suspension design arose in the 1950s, replacing ferries as the lake crossing.
A tourist magnet, the bridge welcomes throngs annually. Safety concerns mount during high winds, when vehicles risk drifting over the edge.
Monkey Bridges, Vietnam
Vietnam's rural landscape features hundreds of rustic "Monkey Bridges" – bamboo logs lashed with vines, providing passage across rivers. These handmade structures, centuries-old, offer perilous yet essential river crossings for locals.
Constant upkeep by villagers preserves these tenuous yet vital links, threading through Vietnam's river-laced terrain. Locals have no problem getting across these small bridges with a heavy load, as they do it daily.
Kawarau Bridge, New Zealand
Kawarau Bridge is located near Queenstown, New Zealand, and has been around since the late 1800s. The bridge was once used as a passageway to goldfields nearby, but now the bridge is mostly visited by tourists and is used for people who bungee jump, making it quite dangerous.
Hikers and thrillseekers love to visit the bridge yearly, and it has become quite a big tourist attraction. Crossing this bridge can be quite intimidating as it is a long way down, but people still love to test their fear. This has to be one of New Zealand’s most popular bridges.
Rakotzbrücke Devil’s Bridge, Germany
The Rakotzbrücke Devil’s Bridge is located in Gablenz, Germany, was built in 1860, and has been standing ever since. This bridge is one of the most unique on the list, as it was made so that you would see a perfect circle in its reflection in the water.
This bridge is pretty dangerous to cross as there are no guard rails, and it is quite steep, so if you are not sure-footed, this might not be a bridge you want to cross.
Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, Thailand
The Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge is suspended over the Mekong river and connects mainland Thailand to Laos. The bridge was built in 1994 as people couldn't cross the river as the rapids were pretty extreme.
Many people travel across this bridge every day, forming a connection between two nations. Traversing it during rush hour can be perilous, as traffic rules differ from Western standards. Floods also pose risks as waters rise rapidly in the rainy season.