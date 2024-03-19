Netflix Comedy ‘North Of North’ Begins Production In Arctic Nunavut

"North of North," an upcoming Netflix original comedy series set in a small Arctic town, began production Thursday in the far-northern Canadian territory of Nunavut, the streamer announced.

According to the series logline, "a young Inuk mother wants to build a new future for herself, but it won’t be easy in her small Arctic town where everyone knows your business."

"True Detective: Night Country" star Anna Lambe was previously announced as a lead, though her character name was not revealed.

The series is created and executive produced by Stacey Aglok MacDonald ("Qanurli", "The Grizzlies") and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril ("Angry Inuk", "The Grizzlies"). Co-commissioned by Netflix and Canada's CBC in association with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (ATPN), the series is produced by Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment.

"We’ve already survived a blizzard during prep, so there's no doubt our amazing cast and crew is ready to shoot a show in the Arctic," MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril said in a statement. "Also, a huge nakurmiik to our community of Iqaluit for being so welcoming — we couldn’t do this show without your support!” 'Nakurmiik' means 'thank you' in Inuktitut, an Inuit language spoken in Canada and recognized as an official language in Nunavut.

Additional executive producers include Miranda de Pencier ("Anne with an E"), Anya Adams ("Ginny & Georgia"), Susan Coyne ("Mozart in the Jungle"), and Garry Campbell ("The Kids in the Hall").

Alongside Lambe, "North of North" is set to star Keira Cooper, Mary Lynn Rajskub ("It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "24") Maika Harper ("Law and Order: Toronto," "Burden of Truth"), Braeden Clarke ("Outlander"), Jay Ryan ("It: Chapter Two," "Mary Kills People"), Kelly William ("Portraits from a Fire," "Motherland"), Zorga Qaunaq, Doreen Simmonds ("True Detective: Night Country"), and Tanya Tagaq ("Bootlegger", "Thoroughbred").

The series has also lined up several directors, including Anya Adams, Danis Goulet ("Night Raiders"), Zoe Leigh Hopkins ("Little Bird"), Lisa Jackson ("Wilfred Buck"), Renuka Jeyapalan ("Kim’s Convenience"), and Aleysa Young ("Baroness Von Sketch Show").

Story via TMX