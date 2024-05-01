10+ Surprising WD-40 Life Hacks That Will Change Your Life

WD-40 is a versatile product that can be used for more than just lubricating squeaky doors and loosening rusted bolts. Even though you might not reach for WD-40 while you're cleaning or gardening, you should probably keep a can in every room of the house to take full advantage of its helpful properties!

Removing Stickers and Labels

YouTube / InspiretoMake

WD-40 can be used to easily remove stubborn stickers and labels from surfaces. Simply spray WD-40 on the sticker, let it sit for a few minutes, then wipe it away with a cloth. And ta-da! You've got a pristine glass.

Cleaning Scissors

Shutterstock

The WD-40 will also help lubricate the joints of the scissors, making them easier to open and close. It is important to clean and maintain your scissors regularly to ensure they stay sharp and efficient. With proper care, your scissors will last for a long time and provide smooth, precise cuts.

Removing Gum from Hair

Shutterstock

This method is especially helpful when dealing with stubborn gum that is tangled in hair. WD-40 breaks down the gum's stickiness, enabling it to be removed without causing harm to the hair. After combing out the gum, it is recommended to wash and condition the hair to ensure any residue from the WD-40 is fully removed.

Protecting Garden Tools

Shutterstock

WD-40 can help protect garden tools from rust and corrosion. After cleaning your tools, spray them with WD-40 to keep them in good condition. This will create a protective barrier that helps to prevent moisture from causing rust or corrosion on the metal surfaces.

Additionally, the lubricating properties of WD-40 can also help to maintain the functionality of the tools, ensuring smooth operation and extending their lifespan. Regularly applying WD-40 to garden tools is a simple and effective way to preserve their quality.

Removing Water Stains from Glass

Shutterstock

To remove water stains from glass using WD-40, spray a generous amount of WD-40 directly onto the stained area. Let it sit for a few minutes to allow the WD-40 to penetrate and loosen the stains. Using a soft cloth or sponge, gently scrub the glass in circular motions to remove the water stains. Finally, wipe the glass clean with a damp cloth and dry thoroughly.

Removing Crayon Marks from Walls

Unsplash / Kristin Brown

To remove crayon marks from walls with WD-40, spray the affected area with WD-40 and let it sit for a few minutes to penetrate the crayon wax. Using a clean cloth or sponge, gently scrub the crayon marks in circular motions. The WD-40 will help break down the crayon marks, making them easier to wipe away. Finally, wipe the wall clean with a damp cloth to remove any residue.

Removing Paint from Skin

Unsplash / Markus Spiske

To remove paint from skin with WD-40, simply spray a small amount of WD-40 directly onto the painted area. Allow it to sit for a few minutes to loosen the paint, then gently rub the affected skin with a cloth or sponge. The WD-40 will help break down the paint, making it easier to remove. Afterwards, wash the skin with soap and water to clean off any remaining residue. Remember to moisturize the skin afterwards to prevent dryness.

Loosening Zipper

Shutterstock

When a zipper gets stuck or seems difficult to move, WD-40 can be a handy solution. Simply spray a small amount of WD-40 along the zipper teeth on both sides. Gently wiggle and move the zipper to distribute the lubricant. The WD-40 will help loosen any debris or rust that may be causing the zipper to stick, making it easier to zip and unzip smoothly.

Cleaning Car Rims

Shutterstock

Cleaning car rims with WD-40 is an effective way to remove built-up dirt, grime, and brake dust. Spray WD-40 directly onto the rims and allow it to sit for a few minutes to penetrate the dirt and grease. Use a brush or sponge to scrub the rims, focusing on areas with stubborn residue. Wipe the rims clean with a microfiber cloth to reveal a shiny, polished finish. Remember to rinse the rims thoroughly after cleaning to remove any remaining residue.

Removing Rust from Tools

Facebook / HowtoNestforLess

Removing rust from tools with WD-40 is a simple and effective process. Start by spraying a generous amount of WD-40 directly onto the rusted area and allow it to penetrate for a few minutes. Use a wire brush or steel wool to scrub away the rust, applying more WD-40 as needed to help loosen stubborn rust spots.

Once the rust has been removed, wipe the tool clean with a cloth. The lubricating properties of WD-40 help to break down the rust and protect the tool from future corrosion. Regular maintenance with WD-40 can prolong the lifespan of your tools and keep them in top condition.

Protecting Bird Feeders

Protecting bird feeders with WD-40 can help prevent rust and corrosion, extending the life of your feeder. Before using WD-40, clean the feeder thoroughly to remove any dirt or debris. Then, spray a light coating of WD-40 on the feeder, focusing on the metal components. Regularly applying WD-40 to your bird feeder will help maintain its functionality and appearance, ensuring that it remains a welcoming spot for birds to enjoy.

Lubricating Bike Chains

Lubricating bike chains with WD-40 is a quick and effective way to keep your bike running smoothly. Start by cleaning the chain with a degreaser to remove dirt and grime. Then, spray WD-40 directly onto the chain, rotating the pedals to ensure even coverage. Allow the WD-40 to penetrate the links for a few minutes before wiping off any excess lubricant with a clean cloth. The WD-40 will help reduce friction and wear on the chain, extending its lifespan and improving your bike's performance.

Removing Scuff Marks from Floors

Reddit / ittybittykittyskates

To remove scuff marks from floors with WD-40, spray a small amount of WD-40 directly onto the scuff marks. Let it sit for a few minutes to penetrate the marks, then use a clean cloth or sponge to gently scrub the affected area. The WD-40 will help break down the scuff marks, making them easier to wipe away. Finally, wipe the floor clean with a damp cloth to remove any remaining residue and reveal a clean, shiny surface. WD-40 is an effective solution for removing scuff marks from floors without damaging the surface.

Preventing Snow Buildup on Shovels

Unsplash / Erik Mclean

Preventing snow buildup on shovels with WD-40 is a practical solution to make snow removal easier. Simply spray a light coating of WD-40 on the shovel blade before use. The WD-40 will create a barrier that helps prevent snow from sticking to the shovel, making it easier to scoop and clear snow without the need to constantly shake or tap the shovel to remove buildup. This simple solution can save time and effort during winter snow removal tasks.

Quietening Squeaky Hinges

Quietening squeaky hinges with WD-40 is a quick and easy fix for any noisy doors in your home. Simply spray a small amount of WD-40 directly onto the hinges and allow it to penetrate the moving parts. Move the door back and forth a few times to help distribute the lubricant and work it into the hinges. The WD-40 will help reduce friction and eliminate the squeaking, leaving your doors opening and closing smoothly and quietly.

Removing Stuck Rings

Shutterstock

When a ring becomes stuck on a finger due to swelling or other reasons, it can be a painful and frustrating experience. WD-40 can help by acting as a lubricant, making it easier to slide the ring off without causing any damage to the skin or the ring itself.

To use WD-40 to remove a stuck ring, simply spray a small amount of the product around the base of the ring and gently twist and pull on the ring until it slides off. It is important to be patient and gentle when using WD-40 for this purpose, as forcing the ring off can cause more harm than good.

Cleaning Stainless Steel Appliances

Facebook / HowtoNestforLess

WD-40 can be a helpful tool in restoring the shine and cleanliness of these appliances. To clean stainless steel appliances with WD-40, start by spraying a small amount of WD-40 onto a clean, soft cloth. Wipe the cloth gently over the surface of the appliance in the direction of the grain of the steel, as this will help to avoid leaving streaks or marks. The WD-40 will help to loosen and remove built-up grime, grease, and other residues, leaving the surface looking shiny and new.

Cleaning Shower Doors

Cleaning shower doors can be a frustrating task, especially when dealing with hard water stains, soap scum, and other build-up. WD-40 can be a surprisingly effective solution for tackling these tough stains and restoring the clarity and cleanliness of your shower doors.

To clean shower doors with WD-40, start by spraying a generous amount of WD-40 directly onto the affected areas of the door. Allow the WD-40 to sit for a few minutes to penetrate and loosen the grime. Then, use a damp sponge or scrub brush to gently scrub the surface, focusing on areas with stubborn stains or build-up.

Protecting Lawn Mower Blades

Unsplash / Ave Calvar

To protect lawn mower blades from corrosion and rust, apply a thin coat of WD-40 after each use. This will create a barrier that prevents moisture and debris from building up on the blades, extending their lifespan and keeping them sharp for longer. Regular maintenance with WD-40 will ensure smooth and efficient operation of your lawn mower, saving you time and money on blade replacements.

Removing Ink Stains

Unsplash / Maria Lupan

To remove ink stains from clothing or upholstery, spray WD-40 directly onto the affected area. Allow the WD-40 to sit for a few minutes to penetrate the ink, then gently blot with a clean cloth. Repeat the process until the stain is lifted, then launder the item as usual. WD-40 is a versatile stain remover for ink stains.

Lubricating Guitar Strings

Unsplash / Gabriel Yuji

Lubricating guitar strings with WD-40 not only helps to extend their lifespan but also improves playability. Simply spray a small amount of WD-40 onto a clean cloth and wipe it along the length of each string. This lubrication reduces friction and improves tone quality, making it easier to play and tune your guitar.

Removing Rust Stains

YouTube / Instructables

To remove rust stains from carpet, spray WD-40 directly onto the stained area. Allow it to sit for a few minutes to penetrate the rust, then blot with a clean cloth. Repeat as needed until the stain is lifted, then clean the area with carpet cleaner and water. WD-40 effectively removes rust stains from carpet.

Protecting Outdoor Furniture

Protecting outdoor furniture with WD-40 is simple and effective. Spray a light coating of WD-40 on metal, plastic, or wicker furniture to prevent rust, corrosion, and moisture damage. Reapply every few months or after heavy rain to maintain protection. WD-40 extends the lifespan of outdoor furniture and keeps it looking new.

Removing Watermarks from Wood

To remove watermarks from wood surfaces, spray WD-40 directly onto the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes. Wipe the surface with a clean cloth, gently rubbing the WD-40 into the watermark. Repeat as necessary until the mark is lifted, then polish the wood for a clean finish. WD-40 effectively removes watermarks from wood surfaces.

Cleaning Shower Heads

Unsplash / Tofan Teodor

Cleaning shower heads with WD-40 is a simple and effective way to remove mineral deposits and buildup. Remove the shower head and soak it in WD-40 for a few hours to dissolve the residue. Rinse thoroughly with water and reinstall. WD-40 leaves shower heads clean and unclogged for improved water flow.

Open Up Old Locks

Unsplash / VD Photography

Lubricating door locks with WD-40 is quick and easy maintenance that ensures smooth operation. Spray a small amount of WD-40 into the keyhole and on the key, then insert and turn the key several times to distribute the lubricant. WD-40 prevents rust and eases key insertion for hassle-free locking and unlocking.

Fixing Drawer Slides

Unsplash / Andrew M

To fix drawer slides, spray WD-40 along the tracks to lubricate and remove dust or debris causing friction. Slide the drawer in and out a few times to distribute the WD-40. If the slides are damaged, apply a small amount of epoxy glue to reattach the slide to the drawer or cabinet. WD-40 helps restore smooth drawer operation.

Loosening Tight Nuts and Bolts

Loosening tight nuts and bolts is easy with WD-40. Simply spray WD-40 directly onto the stuck fastener and let it penetrate for a few minutes. The lubricant helps to break down rust and corrosion, making it easier to turn the nut or bolt with a wrench. WD-40 is a handy tool for DIY projects and repairs.

Cleaning Leather Shoes

Shutterstock

Cleaning leather shoes with WD-40 is a great way to remove scuff marks and stains. Spray a small amount onto a clean cloth and gently wipe the surface of the shoes. The WD-40 will help lift dirt and grime while restoring shine to the leather. Buff with a dry cloth for a polished finish.

Degrease Garbage Disposal Blades

Wikimedia Commons / Stilfehler / CC 3.0

Degreasing garbage disposal blades with WD-40 is a simple and effective way to remove built-up grime and residue. Turn off the disposal, spray WD-40 on the blades, and let it sit for a few minutes. Rinse with hot water to flush out the grease and debris, leaving the blades clean and odor-free.

Removing Stains from Vinyl Floors

Unsplash / Darren Richardson

To remove stains from vinyl floors, spray WD-40 directly on the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes. Scrub the stain with a soft brush or cloth, then wipe clean with a damp cloth. Repeat if necessary. WD-40 effectively lifts and removes stains from vinyl floors, leaving them clean and shiny.

Protecting BBQ Grills

Unsplash / Zac Cain

Protecting BBQ grills with WD-40 is a great way to prevent rust and corrosion, especially during the off-season or when the grill is not in use. Before storing the grill, spray a thin layer of WD-40 on the surfaces to create a protective barrier against moisture and harsh weather conditions. This will help extend the lifespan of the grill and keep it looking new for the next grilling season.

WD-40 can also be used to clean and lubricate the grill's moving parts, ensuring smooth operation when it's time to fire up the grill again.