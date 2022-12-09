When She Picked Up an Abandoned iPhone, The Images She Saw Scared Her to Her Core

The protagonist of this tale discovers an iPhone in the hallway outside her flat. The media picked up her tale, and it quickly became a sensation. At her house, she began a thorough examination of the iPhone. Because of what she discovered, her whole outlook on life shifted. Here, we reveal the fate of the iPhone and her fascinating tale.

Tracking down an iPhone

YouTube / CNN

Outside my building, at the curbside, it was waiting. Incredibly mint condition iPhone 4S. To examine it more closely, I picked it up off the floor. The horrible purple case with the glitter all over it belongs to a teenage girl. The phone was in perfect shape despite having fallen from what I imagined to be a reckless girl's book bag. There are no chips, cracks, or dents... nothing.

As I threw my luggage on the floor and kicked off my shoes and coat inside my flat, I continued to look at my phone.

Finding a Contact

Shutterstock

Certainly whomever lost it is looking for it. I activated the display by pressing the home button. Swiping to the right revealed that the phone was not locked. Thank heavens for irrational young girls (ignoring, for the moment, that I used to be exactly one of those).

I looked through my contacts until I found the one for "Mom," then I dialed.

Zero feedback

Shutterstock

Nothing.

It seemed as though the touchscreen hadn't detected my touch. Perplexed, I repeated my "call" button push. Indeed, once again. Nothing.

At that very time, a call came through on my personal mobile phone, a black iPhone. Swiping in that direction brought my closest friend's voice to my ears.

"Hi, Amanda! How did you do on your exam today?”

The Arrangement of a Meeting

Shutterstock

I became so involved in a talk with Anna about the total anarchy that is college life that I completely forgot about the phone for a while. Before she got to the point, we had a little conversation about whatever it is that women in their twenties discuss.

"Are you going to be busy tonight? Some of my friends and I had been meaning to check out the newest nightclub in town, and it seems quite amazing. That's why you need to tag along!”

She answers the phone

Shutterstock

My lively sister Anna was constantly getting into some kind of mischief, but I was more of a recluse who liked to stay indoors with a good book. I was tempted to say no, but in the end I grinned and said yes. As much as I'd want to, I just can't say no to my best buddy.

We agreed on a course of action and I hung up the phone. Then I felt even more discouraged when I saw my second phone still laying on the sofa. I took it and read the address and phone number of the owner's mom. Wow, you're correct! I dialed the number manually on my own cell phone. The phone would work this way, at least.

The phone made a brief ringing sound. Just as I was going to leave a message, a tired voice came over the intercom.

Unacceptably rude

Shutterstock

"Yeah?"

I did my best to ignore the rudeness of the reply.

"Greetings, my name is Amanda and I discovered this phone in front of my building. In my opinion, it rightfully belongs to your daughter. Can I send it to her somehow?"

For a while, the line remained silent, but for the sounds of people breathing heavily. Then: "Do you think this is funny? Leave it alone with the childish antics.”

Where did she go wrong?

Shutterstock

For a while after she ended the call, I was at a loss for words. What the heck was her issue, anyway? This made no sense to me, but it also wasn't my issue. Someone was sure to contact her, and when they did, I'd answer the phone and fill them in on the situation. Things would work out.

With time to kill before meeting Anna at the club, I settled down with a bag of chips and a copy of the book The Good Earth.

A loud buzzer interrupted my immersion in the narrative at just the right moment.

Is anybody there?

Shutterstock

Repeatedly beeping.

My eyes darted about crazily, sometimes crashing into the white iPhone's illuminated display. That must be her ringtone, haha. I checked the caller id to see who was calling. "Restricted."

I snatched it up.

“Hello?"

Just what is going on here?!

Shutterstock

Static.

"Hello…?"

There was a lot of static, and it was becoming louder. Once again, I shouted, but received no answer. Because of the intense static, I was about to take a step back from the phone when - click.

The phone call has ended.

The phone began to ring again.

Shutterstock

Huh. Someone made a mistake, I'm sure. The phone was driving me crazy, and I couldn't seem to figure out what to do.

After a few hours of reading in peace, I returned to my task. Reluctantly, I threw on a sparkly top (stolen from Anna, of course) and some black shorts one hour before our scheduled meeting time. Since I wasn't about to waste the evening walking about in heels, I changed into a pair of flats and put on a bright red lipstick. I had decided that I was ready to go at that point and was going to leave when the phone rang once again.

"Hello?"

Shutterstock

Repeatedly beeping.

The phone was sitting on the sofa, and I picked it up to examine it. Restricted. And what the heck is that? With a sigh, I answered it again on the off chance that someone was really there.

“Hello?"

Suddenly, I was aware of a voice.

Shutterstock

There is utter silence at the moment. As far as I could tell, the connection was dead. I mean, really, why didn't this work? Perhaps in the morning I'll simply take it to the police station and let them handle it.

After it, though...

The question: "Can you hear me?”

My nerves were ratcheted up

Shutterstock

My voice emitted a little yelp. It was the woman's voice, clear and audible, patient and toneless. However, there was something... wrong about the tone. Nothing further could be heard on the phone. Again, although with more caution, I positioned the receiver close to my ear.

"Hello? Whose phone is this, anyway? I found it sitting outside and –“ Click.

The phone call is now over.

The trip has begun!

Shutterstock

By this time, I was becoming really irate. Was I the subject of some kind of practical joke? I dropped my phone back onto the sofa. To hell with it, I'd deal with it when I got home. On the other hand, I could always delegate the task to Anna. She outperformed me in this area.

I took that idea with me as I stepped out into the darkness.

He's very good-looking!

Shutterstock

The club was a lot of good times. It turned out that all of Anna's pals were boys, and among them was one who was totally my style: tall, with black hair, powerful and confident, and just a bit domineering. Also, we became fast friends. When he grabbed my phone, dialed my number, and plugged it into his phone, the deal was sealed.

"On Saturday, I'll show you a good time. You must be prepared to go at 8."

A shiver ran up my back at the thought.

I certainly would be.

The display came back on.

Shutterstock

For the night, I stayed at Anna's.

We finally got some shut-eye about 4 AM, and I headed home around noon the next day (I didn't have school on Friday, thank goodness).

After I washed and had breakfast, I looked at the phone again. I can't put my finger on why exactly it is that this disturbs me so much simply by looking at it. That day, I made up my mind to turn it in to the police.

I had just put it in my bag to take it with me when the screen came on.

It's a whole new message...

Shutterstock

The new mail only has one attachment.

My hand slipped the phone open. Once again, the text came from an unknown source. The cold made me shudder.

As expected, I accessed the file.

Here is a photo of myself...

Shutterstock

The item in question was a photograph. I present to you a photograph of me. Snapped as I was having a conversation with Mr. Bad Boy inside the club. That photo couldn't have been more than a few feet distant from me either.

I carelessly set the phone on the floor. I could almost feel the blood leaving my face as a ghostly whiteness spread over my cheeks.

Although my heart was pounding like crazy, I forced myself to think rationally.

Is there something wrong with me?

Shutterstock

I had suspicions that I didn't happen to get the phone by chance. The person who placed it outside my apartment building expected me to come upon it. It seemed logical, right? The phone would have been destroyed by the impact with the concrete and that thin cover was a waste of money.

So I'm curious as to why they thought I should have it. They were obviously trying to harass me. Right, but why? Memories of my father sprang to mind. Since he worked for the law, maybe it was a former adversary. Whom may I have recently angered? I tried to think of anything, but I couldn't. If I'm being really honest, I didn't connect with enough people on a regular basis to annoy anybody.

WHAT IS THIS

Shutterstock

My identity, however, could not have been kept secret. They had tracked me down to the nightclub and photographed me there... and the photo was already on its way when I answered the phone.

The ringtone interrupted my thoughts just as I was finishing them.

Just WHO the hell is this!

Shutterstock

Repeatedly beeping.

Restricted.

There were no second thoughts this time. Angry and frustrated, I took up the phone and asked, "I mean, who the hell is this? I'm too busy to waste time on your stupid games. You really think I'd be afraid of a scumbag like you, don't you?" My lips kept discharging obscene language.

Were they stalking me or something?

Shutterstock

Silence.

Can you hear me?

Repeated use of the same expressionless, toneless voice. Click. The phone call is now over.

Yes, I will confess that this frightened me quite a bit. The choice was decided in an instant on my part. I packed up my bag with the essentials, grabbed the phones, and sprinted to my vehicle. I closed the door and drove off down the street, keeping a close watch on the rearview mirror to make sure I wasn't being followed.

A Cry for Help

Shutterstock

For many hours, I meandered around every street in town. The meanwhile, I came up with a strategy. I wasn't going to be the target of this idiotic joke any longer, regardless of who was behind it or why.

As soon as I saw I wasn't being followed, I pulled over and gave Anna a call. I called and told her about my predicament, and she graciously offered me a place to stay at her house.

"I'll help you capture this f****er," she promised.

Where should we begin?

Shutterstock

Getting to her place took me about 20 minutes. "All right, let's get him.

There, in the living room, I pulled out my phone. We were going to need every bit of assistance we could obtain if we were going to identify this person. Aside from this odd phone, there was no other assistance available.

After sliding the phone's lock, we both looked at it in disbelief. Where should we begin?

I can't make sense of this at all

Shutterstock

Pictures," Anna ventured to suggest.

"Right."

After selecting the camera symbol, I went back to the very first step.

The first few pictures seemed quite typical. A young woman in her teens, she has long blonde hair, a cute gap in her teeth, and some acne scars from her adolescent years. Initially, I had assumed she was a high school student based only on her looks and I had been correct. How come a teen would risk their future like way, though? Would she be able to pull it off? A convincing false ID was a must for her to enter the nightclub. No sense could be made out of this at all.

Someone's Boyfriend

Shutterstock

And so, I kept on scrolling. Pretty soon, a man with unkempt brown hair and a dangerously alluring grin began to make an appearance in the photos. It seemed like they were within striking distance. As time went on, the people she was seen with began to be replaced in her photos by the man I can only presume to be her lover.

All of a sudden, the screen went dark.

I mean, it's just odd.

Shutterstock

Finally, there was nothing but pitch darkness. To be safe, I moved on to the next image.

Black.

We looked at many similar ones on the screen. There was a shrug from Anna. Astonishingly strange.

I did another swipe to the right, and the screen became a riot of color.

God, I feel terrible

Shutterstock

The blonde adolescent was back, but she was on the floor this time. Her hair color seemed to have changed to a strawberry blonde. I didn't realize how thoroughly bloody it was until after I'd brushed it. Both her head and right arm were cocked to the side, and her right arm was twisted behind her. There was blood all around her, and her once-bright blue eyes were now looking blankly in all directions. Dead.

Disgustingly ill

Shutterstock

The young woman screamed, and Anna looked terrified. The phone was dropped and I bolted for the restroom. I had to leave for a few minutes to throw up, but I'm back now. Anna sat trembling on the sofa, gazing at the phone, which was still in the same place I'd left it a few minutes before.

Are you feeling okay?

So, what is this?

Shutterstock

Anna confirmed this with a nod. What the f*** is this, she said.

To which I said, "I don't know."

"The identity of this young lady is very important. In addition, if her partner had been responsible for this, it would be very bad."

With a nod, I agreed. I reluctantly reached for the phone once again. I was hoping the last several images might provide some further information.

Who done this to us?

Shutterstock

I quickly swiped my finger over the graphic account of the girl's murder. Another all-black image followed. There's also this one. Yet another, in addition. The more I swiped, the more anxious and anticipatory I became.

The boy with dark hair made an early appearance this time. I'm ashamed to say that he was my initial guess as to who was responsible for all of this. But when I saw his body partially through the glass of his automobile, I knew that wasn't the case. With each passing second on the screen, I expected his body to tremble as he lay dying on the bonnet of his own automobile.

At last, a typical photo

Shutterstock

In a nutshell: swipe, swipe, swipe.

The next photo was of a different girl, older than Blondie, with long black hair and crow's feet around her eyes. Her appearance was that of a woman in her mid-30s. She was dressed professionally and stared straight into the camera for the photo. Evidently, she needed it for work, since she was seen taking it.

Next. A similar photo, although this time it's of a guy looking straight into the lens. Colleagues?

Will this never end?

Shutterstock

Several additional strokes in black. After then, I saw the lady sprawled out on the pavement with her face twisted in an agonized scream as she lay on top of the knife still embedded in her stomach. Her dead eyes were dull, but not too dull. Tragically, she passed away just before this photo was shot.

There are more all-black photos. Will this never end?

Instances of a Regularity

Shutterstock

At that point, I saw the guy. I was quite certain that it was the dude, at any rate. His back was to the camera as he dangled from the ceiling, so I didn't get a good look at his face.

Once again, I began to feel nauseous.

I kept scrolling through the photo album, but it was always the same. There are a few seemingly typical photos of a girl and a boy, and then they both die horribly.

To whom may we turn for assistance?

Shutterstock

After a while, Anna grabbed the phone away from me.

"C'MON, Amanda. Nothing good is coming from this."

The terror was building up inside of me. The first thing that sprang to me was calling the police. Still, that alone made me anxious. The phone with the images of these heinous killings just so happened to appear at my door. The way I said it made me seem suspicious.

Reaching out to Dad on the Phone

Shutterstock

I just picked up the phone and called my dad without saying a word. I was able to reach his voicemail and leave him a message describing the situation. "Do you think you could investigate this for me with your team? Even if it is a joke, it's a nice one.”

In search of answers

Shutterstock

I paused there and took a few long breaths. Okay. Okay. Now that my dad knows about this, everything will be OK. To put it simply, I must exercise caution till he replies. Everything will work out OK.

Anna resumed her call-taking duties. "Now I need to go through the address book. Perhaps we can determine who is responsible for this. Perhaps there is a hint hidden in here someplace.”

Increasingly frightened

Shutterstock

I patiently waited as she flipped through her phone. The more I looked at it, the less I wanted to, to be frank.

"Whoa… Amanda, take a look!"

Trying not to look at the phone, I stole a quick glimpse at Anna. I was done with the game.

I enquired, "What is it?" to find out more.

Confused

Shutterstock

People I've been in touch with? All women.

Astounded, I gave her a bewildered look. "So?"

"Clearly, the first female had a boyfriend, since she was the owner of the phone. Why isn't his contact info included here?”

The words of Tina Drescher

Shutterstock

Actually, you make a valid argument there. I went through the list of addresses. Women alone.

I looked for "my number" in the section below. After bringing up the contact details, I saw a name next to it. Weird. It's Tina Drescher.

At that moment, I snatched up Anna's laptop.

Searching for Data

Shutterstock

"What are you up to?"

"I'm looking for a link here." There had to be some deeper meaning to the deaths of so many young women, and to Tina's death in particular. It was clear that they had a bond.

The very first article that Google suggested was the one I ended up reading.

WINONA TEENAGER'S BODY DISCOVERED ON SCHOOL PREMISES

Facebook / KTV12

The article's accompanying photo was unmistakably of Tina. I went on reading.

Yet another criminal act

Shutterstock

Anna handed him another book and suggested he read it. The name is "Emily Tressor."

I typed it into Google and up came the lady with the dark hair.

This time around, I just scanned the article. Murdered body discovered near a downtown pub. But this was different in some significant way.

Please explain the relevance.

Shutterstock

'Anna, this girl was sexually attacked,' I told her.

"What?"

It's in plain sight; have a look.

"I don't see how that's possible." With a pout, Anna sighed. "While the other girl took her own life, this one was raped and killed. If there is a link, I can't see it.”

Tina, what gives?

Shutterstock

The only response I could muster was a shrug. After one name was entered, we moved on to the next.

Everything was consistent, except for Tina, in the reports. Murdered females, sperm found at the scene, and a disturbing pattern of wounds consistent with sexual assault.

As in, "This makes no sense at all!" My level of irritation was rising. "Except for Tina, every single one of these females was assaulted. Just what is it about her that's so unique?" It was a question that I posed.

Insightful Realization

Shutterstock

For a while, Anna said nothing at all. Perhaps she is the same, she mused.

"What?"

"You should give this some consideration. It's unclear why she decided to end her own life. Who knows, maybe that's what motivated her to act." To think it through, Anna.

So what about the young men?

Shutterstock

The puzzle began to take shape. "True, but what about her boyfriend? What about the young men shown in the photos? They have all perished as well, but nobody bothers to record their names."

Yes, you're absolutely correct. What about the lads if whatever is doing this is raping and killing these girls? To begin with, why did they perish? Why was it that their lives weren't worth saving?

While Anna and I were still trying to figure it out, the phone rang.

A WHOLE NEW PERSON?

Shutterstock

Repeatedly beep.

In time, I came to despise hearing it. Confused, I had a look at it.

Put it on speaker, Anna advised.

Taking a big breath, I answered the phone and followed Anna's advice by switching to speaker mode.

I enquired, "Who is this?"

Avoid him at all costs

Shutterstock

There was complete and utter quiet. A suffocating hush that was eating away at my sanity.

My question came out shaky, "To wit: what is it that you seek? The question naturally arises as to your motivations."

"Don't have any contact with him."

Click.

Where did he get her name?

Shutterstock

What the heck was she trying to say, and who the hell was she referring to?

Wait…

Bad boy, or Mr. In the photo I got, he was clearly visible.

Suddenly, in my head, an image materialized. This person or people were coming for me to kill me and then depart. But how did Anna's other buddy, Derek, factor into all this?

When I was thinking about this, I suddenly heard Anna's gasp next me.

Wait a Second

Shutterstock

The photos, she added, after a pause.

"What?"

She once again retrieved her phone from her purse. "Check out these pics of the lads." Indeed, I went searching. The first victim was shot through his windshield, the second was found dangling from the ceiling, the third had suffered a dislocating wrist, and the fourth had been shot in the head.

A missing link that must be connected

Shutterstock

Wait.

"These are..."

"…suicides…" My task was completed by Anna.

Everything fell into place with a satisfying snap.

The words came out slowly: "He frames them." "He preys on young women and sets up adult males as the victim. And then they commit suicide.”

Fear for Derek's safety!

Shutterstock

For a little while, none of us spoke. When it happened, I sprang to my feet and snatched up my belongings.

Amanda, hold on a second; where are you going? Anna called out to me as I left.

I halted before the entrance. "Derek and I need to have a chat. Obviously, I need to fill him in on the situation. He is oblivious to the peril he is in.”

Defending Derek

Shutterstock

I embraced Anna with a bear hug. "Stay here in case I need a place to sleep again; I can't take you with me." And since I don't want you to suffer the same fate as me, I added to myself.

I suspect that she would have followed me if she had the chance, but I was almost out the door when she spoke out. When Derek put my number into his phone, fortunately, I had already stolen his. When I got into my vehicle, his phone was already buzzing.

Contacting him by phone

Shutterstock

"To put it mildly, that's a lot to take in. If it's not the attractive woman from the pub, "This is what he had to say.

As a result, I became a somewhat pink color. His speech was making me feel hot despite the dire circumstances. "Derek, I have to see you right now. I really want to talk to you. Currently, do you find yourself busy?"

His tone of speaking nearly had me pick up on a grin. "What, am I so handsome that you just can't wait till tomorrow? That's all right with me. Yes, we can arrange a meeting. I invite you to see me at my place.”

A Second Location

Shutterstock

The thought of eating in a fancy restaurant made me nervous. No good, now his stalker would know exactly where he lived.

For a more crowded setting,

His laughter was infectious. "Are you still not convinced to believe me? Not at all an issue there. Then maybe we should go to a restaurant. We can turn this into a serious date." I went along with his suggestion of an unexpectedly pricey downtown eatery that he recited quickly.

Twenty minutes from now, I'll be there.

I'm done with this!

Shutterstock

"We're going out on a date." The tone of his voice was happy.

His words appeared to unlock a wellspring of resilience inside me. After finding the phone, this was the first time I'd felt anything close to anger. Experiencing extreme anger. This person apparently felt he could simply bully me. What gave him the idea that he could scare me? That wasn't going to be as simple as he had hoped. If I were to die, I would take him with me. And then nobody other would have to go through what I experienced.

At last, I could breathe easily

Shutterstock

But there were several mysteries that I had yet to solve. What was the point of this female constantly calling me? Was he collaborating with anyone else? And why did they try to do this? These concerns were on my thoughts even before I stepped foot inside the eatery.

When I first laid eyes on Derek, with his sudden shock of black hair and radiant grin, I felt instantly protected. With a wave of relief washing over me, I felt the tears well up in my eyes. Even though I was worried about frightening him away, I couldn't help but rush into his arms.

Exposed all secrets

Shutterstock

Despite his surprise, he embraced me tightly. "What the heck is going on, what happened?"

For a whole minute, I was at a loss for words, so he simply held me and spoke to me in a soft, comforting voice. I promise I won't let anyone hurt you if you tell me.

Nothing bad will happen.

Shutterstock

Thereafter, he took me to a seat in the restaurant's far rear so we could have some privacy. I told everything: the phone calls, the photos, the whole narrative. He sat still, listening intently. My idea on who the stalker may be is complete.

My eyes welled up with tears once again as I said, "I had to tell you because I believe he's coming after both of us." I felt Derek's hands on mine as he stretched across the table to grab them. During our conversation, he locked eyes with me.

His abrupt halt

Shutterstock

"Please hear me out. Don't worry, I won't allow that creep approach you. Eventually, everything will work out."

As I nodded, the tears of frustration that had been in my eyes turned into thanks. The situation had stabilized enough that I could relax.

By the time we walked out of the restaurant, it was after dark. The invitation to stay at Derek's place was kind, but I declined it. He was already in danger, and I didn't want to put him in more danger. I was also starting to feel concerned about Anna. Can you imagine if the man had followed me to her house? The reason I phoned was to make sure she was all right. She picked up and seemed great, but I decided it was best to call back as soon as possible.

Then, as we were walking to my car, Derek stopped dead.

Now he's here!!!

Shutterstock

"What's the matter, what's wrong?"

After he looked around, he reached out and grabbed my arm. "Shoot. I have a feeling he's around, "He spoke in a low voice. His grip on my arm was so tight that it hurt.

I said, "Follow me."

As we raced down the street, I felt his iron grip on me tighten until I was practically dragged. He made a right turn just as the road ended, leading us down an alley.

The situation is becoming increasingly disturbing.

Shutterstock

I gaped at him as he peered back down the street, exhausted.

We were safe; no one saw us.

When I caught his eye, I realized something was wrong.

Derek was staring at me, his usual grin gone and something...darker taking its place. There was a grin on his face.

It's like, "W-what are you talking about?"

Shutterstock

"Oh, you're anxious about that stalker of yours. This crazy guy who's killing all these girls... Ok, I've got an idea! Doing his work for him might make him stop bothering you. So, how about that?"

My blank expression conveyed my bewilderment. I couldn't understand what happened to the guardian-like man I'd seen earlier.

"W-what are you talking about?”

I have nowhere to go.

Shutterstock

He made a move toward me and stepped closer. Away from the danger, I withdrew. His laughter was infectious.

"Do you realize why I've dragged you into this back alley? Because there's absolutely no escape. And you actually believed me when I said we were under surveillance, which shows how stupid you are. You must be crazy."

As I was reversing out of the alley, I bumped up against a wall. My stomach churned and my heart caught in my throat. It slowly dawned on me that I had made a disastrous decision. I tried to get up, but my legs wouldn't work. Despite my best efforts, my hands were cold and shaky. I had nowhere to go.

Attacking him!

Shutterstock

Derek reached down and tugged at the zipper of his jeans.

"You’re lucky. If it weren't for you, I wouldn't normally f*** wacky women. Okay, I'll break the rule in this case."

It was as if that snapped me out of my trance. I went into panic mode. Unconsciously, I swung my leg up and caught him where it hurt.

Fighting

Shutterstock

A few cuss words escaped his lips as he grabbed his crotch. I tried to run past him, but he grabbed my arm in that iron grip again. I could feel tiny bruises forming where his fingernails dug into my skin.

"You'll regret that, you jerk. F***ng w****!"

At full strength, I yanked at my arm. His other hand grabbed my hair and yanked me back. I reached up with my free arm and clawed at his eyes. As he wailed, I felt blood seep under my fingernails. He released my arm, keeping a firm grip on my hair, and grabbed a knife from his back pocket.

And then suddenly, everything stopped.

Tina?

Shutterstock

Somehow, we both sensed its presence, though I can't explain how. He turned around to look, and as he did, I caught a glimpse of her.

The girl with the blonde hair and sad eyes from the photos was standing before us. She gave me her undivided attention for a few seconds before turning to Derek.

Suddenly, I couldn’t see her anymore.

TELL ME, WHAT THE...

Shutterstock

"What the f***? Why the f*** would you say that? What the F***?" The young man named Derek yelled. He released his grip and retreated to the alley wall.

To me, she had disappeared. But whatever Derek saw, it was like torture.

He screamed and grabbed his bleeding eyes. To think he could still see after what I'd done to him is beyond my comprehension. He maintained his stance, repeating his cries.

Shocked

Shutterstock

Finally, he dashed out of the alley, leaving me in the darkness.

Alone, my chest tightened and my body shook like a leaf.

Repeatedly beep.

I reached into my bag and pulled out my phone. I answered it right there in the darkness. This time I waited before responding with words.

Sure enough, Tina’s voice came over the phone.

Making a police call

Shutterstock

"I told you to stay away from him."

As it turns out, I didn't need to tell the police about Derek's assault that I witnessed. A few days later, his body was discovered in his garage; he had fallen asleep in his car, which was filled with poisonous gases. Just another suicide to document in graphic detail. I wondered, in a roundabout way, what he had seen and what had pushed him over the edge.

Realising

Shutterstock

I realized how wrong I’d been about the phone, about Tina. It all made sense now; I understood why she'd taken her own life. What caused the sudden death of her boyfriend. That was why she needed to know why every woman who had ever gotten this phone had experienced the same terrible things she had.

She wasn’t coming after us.

She meant well in trying to shield us from harm.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.