Couple Take DNA Test, Discover The Worrying Truth

She Didn't Feel Good

Reading the DNA test results for herself and her husband causes Claire's hands to quiver. Her belief in it is shaken. She's queasy. As she staggers to the room's corner, she feels tears filling her eyes.

Her stomach grew more tense and painful with each stride. She didn't want to accept the information written on the paper. They couldn't possibly be correct, could they?

It Changed Everything

As straightforward as they appeared to be, she nonetheless understood that these words were the truth. Despite her best efforts to dispute and refute them, they were still true in the end.

Who would have imagined that a piece of paper and a few words intended to clarify a few things might completely alter your life?

Her Soulmate

Claire recognized Mike as "the one" the moment she set eyes on him. They were both born and raised in the same tiny town, but Mike didn't make his move until they were both 18 years old.

From then, the two started a life together that was happy, full of memories, and loving. However, they were unaware of the impending upheaval that would occur in their world.

Things Were Going Well

They learned Claire was expecting on their 10th wedding anniversary. After a year of trying, the two were ecstatic to find that they would soon hear the sound of little feet on their flooring.

However, nothing could foresee what would occur two years later.

She Wanted To Make It Special

Since Mike's 30th birthday was a significant occasion, Claire knew she had to do something extraordinary. So she made a choice to present her husband with an ancestry kit. She ordered a lavish cake, decorated their home with hundreds of balloons, and invited all of their dearest friends to the celebration.

Mike would experience the greatest day ever, she was sure. However, in actuality, it would be Mike's worst birthday ever.

Doing It Together

Soon it was Mike's 30th birthday, and as Claire had arranged, she gave him his gift. Mike was overjoyed by her kind deed. He had always been interested in discovering his ancestry.

Claire and Mike decided to take the test after the party ended, so they sat down. They were eager to learn more about their ancestry and unravel its mysteries. But they had no idea what they had done would change everything.

Nostalgia

Claire was looking through her family photo book a few days later. She smiled as she flipped through the pages. As she thought back on her upbringing, the images of her family members pulled at her heart.

The room was filled with reminiscence as Claire cherished these wonderful memories. She had no idea that all she had believed was false.

Excitement

Claire and Mike received their DNA test results a week after sending them in. Claire awaited Mike's arrival from work all day so they could open the results together.

She hurried over to Mike with the envelope carrying the results as soon as she heard Mike's keys in the door. They both had such excitement! But everything in their universe was about to collapse.

Mixed Feelings

Claire felt her heart pounding in her chest as she opened the page. She was filled with excitement and nervousness, and her mind was racing with possibilities.

So, when Mike and Claire sat down, their eyes started to scan the page's content, and Claire suddenly felt uncomfortable in the bottom of her stomach.

She Couldn't Believe It

Mike exclaims, "No way! This is not possible. Not possible!" He screamed, standing up and sprinting for the bathroom. Claire didn't reply, though. She was speechless.

As you can see, the findings on the piece of paper indicated that Claire and Mike were, in fact, related. They had been cousins. The world of the cherished couple was shattered at that precise time. But Claire needed clarification. She required them immediately.

So Many Questions

The recent discovery left Claire completely unsettled. How was this true? How could they be related? Mike's parents had been married for 30 years, and he always held his mother close to sainthood.

But the only realistic theory Claire had was her mother-in-law having an affair with one of her uncles. Still, she didn't know who it could be!

It Didn't Make Sense

Since the couple learned about this, Claire and Mike decided to sleep in separate rooms and refused to talk about what happened. But Claire was still confused about how exactly they were related.

All her uncles were happily married - it just didn't make sense! And so, for a few days, Claire tried her hardest to put together the pieces in this unsettling story. But she wasn't able to. She was distraught. She had to tell someone but she couldn't. She was all alone. She would forever be living with this secret.

Living With A Secret

What was more painful for Claire was that she couldn't even share her secret with her sisters or her mom, who visited just a month after Claire and Mike learned the truth.

She was worried she would ruin her marriage. Worried that it would blow up the rest of her family. Her father-in-law loved to mention how he married the first girl he ever kissed. But he was wrong. Everything Claire thought she knew was, in fact, false.

Not A Happy Ending

Unfortunately for Claire, the revelation left her a mess of her former self. She'd once been a proud mom and wife with the best family anyone could ever ask for.

She was caught between wanting to find out the truth and keeping the man of her dreams. As much as she tried not to think of it, one thing was painfully clear.

Her Struggle

Claire couldn't share her revelations with anyone. She couldn't even face Mike without breaking down or feeling the strong urge to hurl.

But she couldn't deny that throughout the ordeal, she still had some lingering feelings for him. She'd tried to suppress them, to forget the many years they'd been together. But with each day passed, an important fact drilled into her mind.

Cold Turkey

Claire realized she couldn't erase a whole marriage in a single night. She couldn't simply take her ring off, pack her bags, and call it quits.

She had a baby with Mike, a baby that was her entire world. She had friends in the town they lived, a career she'd worked hard to establish. How could this be happening to her?

He's Fighting For Them

As the days passed, Claire fell into depression. She felt like she was being pulled from all sides. Mike, who was also going through it, suggested they try talking it out.

When that didn't work, he suggested couples therapy. Clearly, he wasn't going to give up on what they had. But as the first weeks molted into the first month, it became clear that there was only one thing that the two could do.

His Worst Nightmare

Mike didn't want to see the woman he'd spent his entire life loving walk through their front door with her bags packed. He never imagined that one day he'd wake up to Claire carrying their kid, ready to go forever.

But he'd spent the month with her after discovering they were close cousins. He'd seen how torn she was. He could taste her pain. He knew he couldn't be selfish with her.

Can't Stay In The Same Room

None of it was their fault, yet Mike and Claire couldn't even sit in the same room together. Claire's eyes were constantly puffed from crying, and Mike spent his days with his head in his hands.

The two had to separate for a while. They needed to figure everything out before it consumed them whole. If they didn't, they would not only lose their sanity but doom their kid to a harrowing childhood.

One Last Meal

Mike called Claire one dull morning. He'd prepared her favorite breakfast and packed his bags. He told her that if she were okay with it, he would like to have one last meal with his family before he went out to search for the truth.

Although Claire felt her body reject his proposal, she sat across from him, their kid in her lap. She didn't talk much but asked if Mike would be alright.

Trying To Make It

"I don't think I'll ever be alright," Mike whispered. He tried to smile and failed. He then told Claire he'd spent many weeks contemplating her walking out of their home with her bags. He couldn't stomach it.

Hoping she felt the same way about him, he asked if she could take their baby for a short walk. He'd leave when she was out there. Neither she nor their kid would see him going. Claire's response broke his heart.

Tough Times Don't Last

Claire didn't utter a word. But the blooming tears in her eyes told Mike all he needed to know. She nodded, pushing her chair up and standing.

After a minute of searching for what to say, she crossed over to where he sat and placed a kiss on his forehead. She hoped he would survive what they were going through.

Searching For Peace

Mike left as planned after Claire took the baby for a walk. With a last look at the place he'd spent many years calling home, he walked through the door to find peace.

The first place he visited was his grandmother's place, hoping his nana would shed some light on his issue. She never hid anything from him and was known to be direct with her words. Mike hoped time hadn't changed that.

Going Back Home

After almost twelve hours on a plane, he reached his nana's place. One look at him, and she could tell something was wrong. He spent the evening opening up to her, sharing what had happened.

His nana, a loving 86-year-old lady, listened intently. When Mike was done, she took him to the kitchen and poured him a drink. "You'll need this for what I am about to tell you," she said.

It's Too Late

Mike's grandma told her there was a scandal involving one of her nieces and nephews back in the day. But she told him that none of it mattered now. It was too late for him to go around pointing fingers and blaming people.

If he loved his family, he should've never left them. What is done is done, and the only thing he and Claire could do was look forward and work on themselves. But her answers didn't cover Mike's biggest question.

The Big Problem

Mike's issue was that he'd built a life with his close cousin. How could he look past that even if they had a child together?

He explained this to his grandmother in detail, to which she replied that he and Claire had no idea they were related. Did he think it was their fault they'd fallen in love? If anyone was to blame here, it was the extended family who kept this secret for years.

Go To Her

She told Mike to go back home and talk to Claire. She told him seeking help from professionals would help a lot, although the two would have to steer everything themselves.

She also shared that it didn't mean Mike and Claire would have to return to their married life. If they felt strongly against having any romantic relations, they could cut that part off completely and co-parent their child. With these wise words in his mind, Mike returned home first thing the following day.

Calling Her

Mike called Claire and explained himself. He asked if she could meet him at a neutral place, a town diner where they could talk.

Claire had been doing some soul-searching herself. She'd talk to her parents about the matter, and they gave her some advice as Mike's grandmother. "The ball is in your park now, honey," they said.

A Coffee And A Long Discussion

Claire agreed, and the two met over coffee. She saw how miserable Mike was, and an overwhelming sadness overcame her. Those feelings she'd tried hard to stamp down were still well and alive inside her.

The two sat through the evening discussing the way forward. Claire suggested co-parenting their baby, saying he needed both parents in his life. Mike's answer would leave her stumped.

A Year Later

Mike agreed without wasting any time. He told her he'd had a lot of time to think and wouldn't leave them behind no matter what.

Although the couple would soon separate, they would remain co-parents in each other's lives. A year later, their divorce was finalized. It was a strange feeling, but they both felt at ease. They knew it was for the best.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.