Doctor Admits Mistake 20 Years After Mom Has Twins

Something Was Wrong

"I'm sorry, do I know you?” The girl at the till turned to look at her. Her eyes fixated on the small mole under her bottom lip and that's when she realized that she wasn't looking at Lacy.

The girls approached their mom, showing her the picture of the girl. They expected her to be excited, but instead, her face filled with horror. Something was terribly wrong.

Lacy And Mary

While Lacy and Mary Claudio were growing up, they often faced people questioning their reliability. But they always told those people exactly what they had been told growing up. They were twin sisters, even though they didn't look alike at all.

They shared a half-Jamaican mother and a Caucasian father. The girls were born on the exact same day, to the same parents, in the same hospital ward. At least that's what they thought.

Their Similarities

They were now 20 years old and they were so used to the doubt about whether they were actually related or not. They had grown used to the dropped jaws, distrusting eyes, and furrowed brows.

They were extremely similar in other ways, and they always shared a special bond, this is why they never doubted their sisterly connection. But soon, their lives would take drastic, spiraling turns.

An Ordinary Day

Tears welled up in their eyes as they looked at each other, their hearts racing. This couldn't be true. Surely there had to be a reasonable explanation for this. An eerie silence fell over the room.

It started off as just another day of college classes and studying for the twins. Lacy was studying music while her sister studied accounting. They were known as each other's yin and yang, that's why no one saw this coming.

Staying Home

Mary was waiting around for Lacy to finish her class, just as she usually did before they would walk home together. They had to pay their college bills, so they decided to cut their losses by staying in their parents' home, rent-free.

Staying home meant that the girls craved adventure and all things new and fresh. That's why they started going to new coffee shops and restaurants in different parts of their city. That's how all of this happened.

Stopping For Coffee

As they made their way home, they decided to stop at a new coffee shop, curious to try it out. But on their way there, Lacy desperately needed to use the bathroom, so she raced ahead of Mary.

Mary took her time as she strolled behind her, at her usual carefree pace. When she finally got there, she was surprised to see Lacy by the till with an apron on. She was confused as she walked up to her, but things were about to take an unusual turn.

Confusion

Lacy greeted Mary with a smile and asked what she could get her. Mary laughed at her silly sister, “What?! Since when do you work here?!” Mary exclaimed.

The girl frowned at her, a smile still on her face as she said, “I’m sorry, do I know you?” Mary was now frowning too, confused as she spotted the small beauty spot below her lip. She froze. This wasn't Lacy.

She Wasn't Lacy

Just then, Lacy came out of the bathroom and joined Mary's side. She looked down at the menu and then at her sister, asking her what she was going to order. She looked up at Mary and found her staring at the girl behind the counter.

She followed her gaze to find the girl staring at her with wide eyes. She couldn't believe this. It was like she was staring into a mirror. She couldn't believe that this stranger looked exactly like her. They quickly took a photo together, eager to show their mother. But then everything changed.

They Showed Her

When they got home, the girls quickly ran to their mother, eager to show her the photo. But as they did, they noticed her face turn from excitement to horror. She managed to recompose herself, but she was far too late. They already knew that something was wrong.

That night, the two girls woke up to the sound of their parents' bickering. They asked if everything was okay the next morning, and they assured them that everything was fine. But they were hiding something.

The Phone Rang

Mary quickly noticed that their mom had changed ever since they showed her the photo. The girls didn't understand why until the day their phone rang.

They were about to leave for college when they heard their mother's sobs. They quickly went to check, finding her talking on the phone. Without her noticing, they listened with growing concern. But what they were about to hear would turn their world upside down.

Hospital Mistake

Their mother was talking to someone in their family’s hospital. “You did what?” she cried. “If my daughter hadn’t found her and taken the picture, I would have never known! We would have never known! How could you make such a mistake?”.

They strained to listen as they began to make sense of what was happening. They looked at each other, eyes wide, tearing. Then, for the first time in 20 years, they heard the truth.

Mix Up

Incredibly, Lacy and Mary had bumped into Lacy’s real twin at the coffee shop. It was all their mom needed to revisit her suspicions that she put to rest some 20 odd years ago.

After the girls showed their mom the picture, old familiar feelings of doubt that she tried hard to silence rushed back. She couldn’t help but get back in touch with the hospital and do some further investigation of her own.

Figuring Things Out

The girls were incredibly motivated to get to the bottom of things. Their mother felt like it was her obligation to figure out what had gone wrong. She also had her own mixed emotions about what had happened.

How could this have happened? She now not only had her own kids to try to give answers to but had to live with the fact that one of her children was left behind.

Tears

Tears welled up in her eyes. Her poor baby, had been left at the hospital and presumably taken by someone else. How could a mixup like this even be possible in this day and age? She knew it was no use even feeling bitter about it.

She had a responsibility to uncover a 20-year-old mistake that had cost her one of her children. She was motivated.

They Wouldn’t Get Away With This

Lucy’s mother knew who to throw all of her rage at. She would look to the hospital for answers. The people who had made the mixup probably weren’t even working there anymore, but that didn’t stop her.

She’d bring a fury down upon the hospital, even if it was in vain. She just wanted someone to blame for the mixup. But how would the hospital respond to such an accusation?

A Furious Call

Lucy’s mother picked up the phone and called the hospital. She held nothing back and got straight to business. The time for pleasantries was past them. She immediately demanded an explanation for everything.

The person on the other side of the phone froze up. They told her that they were a new hire and had no idea what was going on. That wasn’t good enough.

Denial

Before the assistant on the other side could say anything too incriminating, they were quickly taken off the call, and an older gentleman took over. She could tell that he was responsible for dealing with incriminating situations.

She explained the situation to the man. He didn’t seem to take her temper kindly and curtly denied everything. That made her even angrier.

Hanging Up

“If you can’t give me the answers I want, then I’ll be forced to take even more urgent action!” She shouted before hanging up. She hoped that made the man on the other side of the phone sweat. She knew exactly what to do.

She would do what she did best. She was good at making scenes, and that’s precisely what she planned on doing.

Going Down There

Lacy’s mother decided that the best course of action would be to go down there in person, where she dared them to be rude to her face. Lacy’s mother could have a stone-cold side if she was crossed, and she could make anyone back down.

Lacy had seen it a handful of times before, mostly when they were mistreated at a restaurant or a playground.

Motivation

On the way there, she was beyond motivated now. She would do anything to protect her children. She was a mother you never wanted to cross, and unfortunately for the hospital, they had done just that.

They were blissfully unaware of the fury getting closer to them with every waking minute. Until she was at their doors, ready for a fight.

Explaining

Lacy’s mother stormed in with a crazy look in her eye. They knew it was her just from that look. The man on the phone immediately stepped up to talk to her - she recognized his voice from the phone.

After she explained everything to the man but this time in person, she thought he wouldn’t dare disrespect her. But he said something that made her fly off the hinges.

“Needed Evidence”

“Sorry, Ma’am, but you need some kind of evidence to back all of this up.” This made her see red. The man took a step back as if to ready himself for any unexpected fist throws on her part. But she didn’t need to resort to physical means.

She smiled with satisfaction and pulled something out of her bag. When the man saw what it was, he knew that he couldn’t beat her at her own game.

A Photo

She reached for her bag, and the man gripped the counter behind him. She knew he was scared now, but what she pulled out would make him back down immediately. It was an ordinary photo to the man, but to Lacy’s mother, it was special.

She showed it to him, and after he examined it, he knew that he’d have to submit to her and do what she wanted.

Confirmation

When she showed them the photo of her twin daughters and then a photo of Lacy and a stranger, and pleaded with them to check the medical records for any other coinciding birth of another set of expecting twins.

She knew that she was right all along! She was just happy that they finally checked their system to find that they were in the wrong. But what would they say next?

Has Been Put Up For Adoption

They assured her that they’d do some digging and call her back. She knew they would out of fear of her coming back, so she left with a smile on her face.

She thought that they were going to give her what she wanted. But she had no idea what kind of people she was dealing with.

Dishonest

Lucy’s mother couldn’t believe it though. They called back a day later and told her once again that there was no way that she could lay the blame on them.

She had never been angrier in her life. They couldn’t even give her any information on the whereabouts of the twins. They said it was “confidential”

Next Move

She had never felt more disrespected in her entire life. She knew that some companies could be like this, but she never expected a hospital to be this sneaky. She wouldn’t let them get away with this.

But before any of that, she now had to look for the two twins without their help. But their time would come soon.

Heads Rolling

This meant there was an important search the family had to do.

But before anything else could happen, there were some heads that needed to roll. While the girl’s mother had shed many tears when she found out the truth, another emotion had surfaced – one that matched her husband’s

Who Was Responsible?

It was anger – no … fury.

How could such a mistake have been made? This wasn’t like misplacing a set of house keys. This was a vital connection between two families. The hospital’s reaction was partially as you would expect – profuse apologies. But their next step wasn’t at all what the family would have imagined.

PR And Lawyers

For lack of a better term, they tried to sweep it under the rug.

Between lawyer talk and hollow PR sentiments, it was clear the facility just wanted to make it all go away. They were quick to offer a settlement – but the number was quite insulting. Then there was the staff that had been there the night of the girls’ birth.

Nobody Knew

Only one was still on staff – and the hospital said it “couldn’t find anything that proved that person was the one to blame.”

Mary and Lacy could hear their parents yelling on the phone, demanding proper justice – not a desperate gesture of capitulation. While they agreed someone needed to be held accountable, the girls were already prepared for a different journey.

Family Is Everything

The twins knew without a doubt they were sisters – after all, family wasn’t just about blood.

They had bawled in each other’s arms, reminiscing about their childhood and promising that nothing would change between them. They would do anything for each other. This included never giving up until Mary’s sister was also found.

Looking For The Other Twin

Since the hospital was already walking on razor-sharp eggshells, they immediately promised their resources to track down Mary’s twin.

It would be a hard push through some serious red tape to get the files unsealed – even under their strange situation, the state laws around the records were going to be a massive mountain to scale.

Reaching Out

But now there was another issue. The girls spoke to their mother and pleaded with her to let them contact the girl from the coffee shop. They thought it would be amazing to reconnect with lost family. Lacy’s mother was still hurting from the truth she’d just uncovered.

But did that mean things were irreparable? After everything she’d gone through and all the years that would pass, would things still work out?

Meeting Jessica

Meanwhile, as the lawyers did their thing, the girl’s family knew there was something else vital to the healing process.

They contacted Jessica and invited her to coffee. All of them wanted to get to know their long-lost daughter. They also decided to meet at the very shop where Lacy had made her discovery.

Long Catch Up

The family sat around the table, feeling nervous at first – all except Lacy, who was already smiling from ear to ear.

But after a couple of rounds of coffee, the conversation flowed easily. They shared stories of their past. Laughed at the wonderful moments and shed a few tears when talking about the low points.

Loving Home

Thankfully, Jessica didn’t have to endure the foster homes and garbage bags instead of suitcases.

She had been placed in a loving home with parents that were just as supportive as Mary and Lacy’s.

Jessica had even saved up for a trip to France – a place that Lacy was desperate to see.

Pexels

Weeks after their coffee shop reunion, Mary was still waiting with bated breath to know the results of the lawyer’s battle.

She also wanted her heartfelt moment. She wanted to know if they loved the same places, adored the same music, and every other “twin thing.” So, every time the phone rang, her heart would pound a mile a minute.

Pexels

Months passed, and the search was slow going.

But one crisp morning, the phone rang with the information they had hoped for. Mary’s twin had been found. She was living two states over … and her name was Lily.

Pexels

The family piled into their car and raced to their destination as fast as the legal limit would allow.

The entire time, Mary’s stomach churned with excitement. She was finally going to get her moment. This wasn’t a family splitting. It was just one getting much bigger. She couldn’t wait to meet her new sister.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.