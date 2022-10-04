Woman Leaves Hurtful Note Instead Of Tipping And Regrets It

A Disappointing Answer

Nothing, not even the delicious smells coming from the food the waiter was carrying, could make her take her eyes off of the restaurant's interior. Her mouth was watering from the aromas, but the beautiful decor had her undivided attention.

She wanted to know more about it and decided to ask the waiter. She was let down by his dismissive response, so much so that she told her daughter she wouldn't leave a tip. But it was a decision she would soon regret.

Retirement

Kristy Jolly was a sixty-year-old from New York who had recently found out about her daughter's promotion at work. She decided to take Melissa out to lunch so they could celebrate.

Kristy had had a difficult time raising her daughter all by herself. She was retired now and only wanted to enjoy her life and see her daughter whenever she could. She had worked tirelessly for what she had but never thought the restaurant would take it all away.

A Cause For Celebration

This was Melissa's first time being promoted at work, and Kristy was proud of her daughter's achievements. She told her daughter about a restaurant in Manhattan, and the two agreed to meet there for a celebration before they shared a home-cooked meal at home later that day.

It wasn't long before they were seated at the famous pizzeria and ordering their food. They waited for their food, neither of them knowing that this was the beginning of the weekly events.

About The Style

Kristy was thinking about how she would decorate a new house she was in the process of purchasing. She had been looking at various styles and couldn't help noticing the style within the restaurant.

Taking in the designs, she wondered who the designer was or if perhaps this type of decor had a name. She wanted answers and thought to ask the waiter. But the answer to her simple question was not at all what she expected.

Something To Admire

Frank Brinja was the proud owner of Patsy's Pizzeria, which first opened in 1933. The establishment had an admirable history, and the walls were decorated to show that. Famous faces were framed over the course of 86 years.

When the waiter noticed Kristy and her daughter, they had their eyes locked on the wall decorations. The older woman wore an expression that the server knew could only mean trouble.

Hard At Work

The day had started like any other for the 27-year-old who served tables. Patsy's Pizzeria in Harlem, New York City, was always busy.

He was currently studying at a medical school and worked long hours to pay for it. He always seemed to have a smile on his face and did his absolute best at his job, but his go-getter attitude would soon be put to the test when an old woman came in during his lunchtime shift.

Confrontation

Tommy wasted no time when he noticed the women and approached their table with a kind smile. He took their order of two New York pizza slices.

Tommy returned to their table, never expecting to be confronted by the older woman. She asked him a direct question that left him stuttering. He didn't know what to say; it was a moment he would remember forever.

Actions Have Consequences

Kristy queried about the restaurant decor as the waiter set their plates on the table. She wasn't happy with his response: "I'm not entirely sure, ma'am. I think it would be best to ask the manager." She huffed before shooting him another question. "There are few pictures of women on the wall. Why is that?" she asked.

Tommy felt backed into a corner. He stammered as he suggested that women didn't eat as much pizza as men. His smile faltered when he saw Kristy's unamused expression. She thought that he had not correctly spoken to her and that he should be shown that actions have their consequences.

Should He Apologize?

Tommy Markaj felt he could kick himself for the answer he gave, and he felt his cheeks flush. How could he mess up a service like that?

He thought about apologizing to the women for what he said, but he was afraid that he would be adding fuel to the fire. He grumbled to himself, preparing to lose out on the tip. But he had no idea what was in store for them that afternoon.

Always Doing His Best

Any server knows that there are good and bad customers, with some being inexcusably rude. However, nothing could prepare him enough for some of the rude customers he had to deal with.

He strived to do his best and give all his customers the best service possible, no matter how they treated him. The tips he made went straight into his studies, and put food on his table. But the day would not end the way Tommy had anticipated it would.

Doing His Job

An hour passed, and the woman and her daughter paid for their pizzas and left. Although Tommy was sure she hadn't left him a tip, he still hurried over to clear their table.

He expertly stacked dirty plates in one hand and picked up the serviettes strewn over the table. And that's when he saw it. He wasn’t expecting a tip. But when he looked inside the bill folder, the note he found was far more hurtful.

Investigation

“Maybe women don’t tip either,” was obnoxiously handwritten on the receipt. Tommy could barely believe his eyes. But then he noticed something else. Lying beside one of the used serviettes was a cleaner sheet of paper. Tommy picked it up, thinking it was another sheet to be dumped out. But as he brought it closer, he quickly realized what it was.

Tommy almost dropped the dishes in his hand. He swallowed hard as he registered what he was looking at. How could the woman leave such a thing behind?

A Great Find

In Tommy's hand was a check. And not a measly hundred or thousand dollar check either. This one was worth $424,000!

Tommy stared at the cheque. He'd been having trouble at medical school for the last week because of tuition fees. It was the exact reason why he'd been so stressed lately. He needed money, or he'd miss his finals. Such a check would do more than solve the problem!

Big Decision

Tommy had a very big decision to make. If he wanted to, he could teach the woman a powerful lesson. He weighed his options carefully.

On the one hand, he had the option to just throw the check away -- no-one would be the wiser. He could do it in the name of karma. On the other hand, that would make him just as mean-spirited as the woman who had ruined his day. What would you do?

A Harrowing Realization

Kristy sat in her daughter's car as they drove home from lunch. She informed Melissa that she'd cashed out her life savings in a cheque, and it would be enough to buy her new home. She’d just sold her apartment, and the amount was the proceeds that she planned to use as a down payment on a new home.

She searched around her bag for the cheque but couldn't find it. Her world felt like it was collapsing around her. Her heartbeat caught and her stomach fluttered with anxiety. She couldn't find the cheque.

Tracing Her Steps

Kristy told Melissa what was happening. She explained that she'd placed the cheque in her bag about five hours before but couldn't seem to find it.

The two began their search around the city, visiting and calling all the places Kristy had been before they went for lunch. They even called the pizzeria, but the manager's answer left them speechless.

Bad News

"We haven't seen it," the manager said with surety. He insisted that such a trivial document would've been returned immediately were it found within their premises. Kristy called the bank to try and report the case, but the answer she received was worse than the restaurant's.

The bank told her anybody could cash the hefty check in the next three months before they could freeze it. A hot lump settled in her stomach. She was about to lose her life savings.

She Couldn’t Do Anything

Youtube - NBC New York

“They said they couldn’t immediately cancel it because it was a cashier’s check. I would have to wait at least three months before they could even start the process, and only if someone didn’t cash it in the meantime,” Karen explained.

Without that check, Karen wouldn’t have a home. She had been staying with friends, sleeping on a different couch each night.

Heartbreak

Distraught by everything that was happening, Kristy turned in for the night. She couldn't believe she'd lost everything she'd spent more than forty years amassing.

Her blood, sweat, and tears were slipping out of her reach as she watched. She sat through the night, numb from the pain constantly shooting through her. How could life be so cruel?

Disappointments

Tommy sat with his manager at the restaurant as the night passed by. They'd spent the entire afternoon and evening trying to trace a Kristy Jolly, the woman whose name was on the four hundred thousand dollar cheque.

After Tommy found the cheque, he'd considered cashing it for a chance to change his life but knew he couldn't. He ran to his manager with the cheque, and they'd started searching for the woman. So why couldnt they find her?

No Luck

“Normally we just put things left behind in the lost and found box in the back,” he said. “But I wasn’t going to do that with almost half a million dollars,” Tommy explained.

Frank tried to track the woman, whose name on the check, but didn’t have any luck. He then decided to wait to see if she would retrace her steps and come back. “We decided we would hold on to the check for a couple days to see if she would drop by or if we could find her ourselves,” he said.

Daily News

Tommy and his manager couldn't find a Kristy Jolly who matched the woman's description. They reached out to New York Daily News for help, and the media house took three days to call back.

Their search had collided with a woman scouring the city for a similar check! Just under half an hour later, Karen arrived at the pizzeria. And Tommy was waiting to greet her at the door. But did she feel sorry that she had stiffed him so rudely?

Tears

When Tommy finally met the woman to give her the cheque, she hugged him, thanking him for being such an amazing person even though she wasn't nice to him.

She'd called a different branch of their restaurant only to come up short. "Don't ever change," she said amid tears.

Feeling Foolish

“She was so happy and she was in tears,” says Frank. “But, the second she saw Tommy, you could see she got a little shy.” She must have felt like a fool.

At least she had the sense to undo some of her wrongdoing by offering the hardworking server a finder’s fee, and apologised profusely for being so nasty. But Tommy’s reaction surprised everyone.

Accepting Her Apology

Tommy accepted Kristy’s apology, but declined the money. “I’m happy for her, really,” he confessed. “Saturdays are pretty busy and I was very close to taking everything left on the table and throwing it out when I saw an envelope.”

Kristy and Tommy made up over some hot pizza, and then Frank showed her the photograph wall to prove a point.

Pointing Something Out

Frank took Kristy over to the wall of memories and pointed out all the women’s faces that she had missed that Saturday.

There were photos of TV host Barbara Walters, First Lady Chirlane McCray, and former City Council Speakers Christine Quinn and Melissa Mark-Viverito. So, Kristy’s rude comment to Tommy wasn’t just uncalled for – she had been wrong as well.

Point Made

Then, to really drive the point home, Frank offered to do something else, too. “We joked with her and said we’d add her picture up on the wall,” he said, laughing.

But do you think Kristy will think twice about leaving a nasty note for her server in future? It is well-known that servers struggle to make ends meet, and there’s a reason for that.

An Unfair System

Not many people are aware that workers in the service industry aren’t paid in the same way as those with jobs in other industries. They receive a “tipped minimum wage,” which amounts to a fraction of the federal minimum wage. Tips are designed to cover the rest of a server’s income, but there is no guarantee that they will.

This leaves servers like Tommy beholden to the whims of their paying customers, and it’s an unfair system. But there are some who are beginning to challenge it.

Making A Change

Danny Meyer, a restaurant owner who manages a wide array of bars and restaurants in New York City, has decided to do away with tipping altogether in his establishments.

“I just decided — instead of blaming the tipping system for what didn’t seem fair or right, why not take it into our own hands?” he explained in an interview.

Fair Compensation For Servers

With Danny Meyer leading the way, hopefully, others will follow suit. This will ensure that service workers like Tommy are given fair compensation for the valuable work they do and don’t have to live off tips.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.