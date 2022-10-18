Woman Refuses To Take Her Bag Off Seat, Learns Valuable Lesson

The Situation Was Deteriorating

A passenger yelled from the back, "If you get rid of her, there will be one more seat." Things seemed to be getting worse by the minute!

A drenching of entitlement flooded Jessica's face. "It's my personal space! ” the young woman yelled. Another passenger retorted, "No, it's not." The policeman was losing patience rapidly.

Busy Commute

New York by Rail

After an exhausting day at work, Jessica Huit was heading home. She was rushing to make the train during rush hour.

She had grown accustomed to the commotion on the streets of New York City. The protracted commutes and the sometimes crowded trains. She believed that she had seen almost everything on these trains.

She Wanted To Relax

Jessica was worn out when she got on her train. She knew there would be some cramming, but at least she thought she could find a place to sit and relax during the hour-and-a-half trip.

In order to find a seat, she pushed past those who were in the aisle. She roamed aimlessly between the carriages until she eventually spotted one.

A Spot!

The carriage was the last one. In front of the young woman, a seat was empty. As she looked around and noticed there were still a lot of people standing, she wondered why no one had taken the seat yet.

It appeared alright, besides the bag sitting on the seat. She approached the young lady and requested the seat from her. She had no idea what lay next.

A Tense Situation

With her eyes glued to her phone and earphones in, the woman ignored her. She pretended not to be aware that Jessica was around.

At this point, security had entered the compartment, and the train halted once more. Jessica suddenly sensed the tense atmosphere on the train that was encircling her. She scanned the room for angry expressions directed at the young woman.

Men Of Authority

Jessica now understood that she wasn't the only person to request this seat and be declined or ignored. That this police were there to see her was instantly apparent.

Jessica took a backseat and observed what was happening. After passing her, the cop went straight for the girl. She must have previously been reported by someone. How did she act?

Her Response

In an effort to grab her attention, the cop extended his hand. "Don't touch my possessions! " She said, pulling out her earbuds and looking up from behind her hat.

"Can we have someone sit there?" the officer gently said as he withdrew his hand. "I don't want anyone sitting next to me, she retorted. More seats are available that isn't this one!" She responded.

The People Were Angry

As the passengers in the immediate area reacted angrily, the dissatisfaction of the audience became apparent. "There isn't! "No, there's not! "they adamantly proclaimed, "There's standing room only."

Jessica reasoned that this woman had to be refusing this seat to everyone. So many people were standing. The policeman went on.

A Rude Passenger

He was becoming sterner at this point. He commanded, "Ma'am, take off that bag, or I'll take you off the train immediately." Jessica could sense the crowd's rage. She must have been behaving so entitled for some time.

Realization

"I don't care if I weigh 90 pounds, 50 pounds, or 300 pounds," she said. " This is my personal space! ”. Jessica realized all of a sudden why people had such contempt for her. The cop became enraged in the meanwhile. He'd had it.

Taking Action

“I want her off the train. Get her off the train”, he said angrily as he waved at his fellow men to escort her off. The young woman looked shocked. She was completely unrattled that anyone could tell her what to do.

“You want your personal space? You’ll have it outside”, he declared as an irruption of applause echoed in agreement from the passengers.

Walk Of Shame

Reluctantly, the woman sat, unmoving in her seat, until the other officers started to stride toward her. She rolled her eyes and shook her head as she rose from her seat and took her bags.

She left the train with the officers with an attitude Jessica had never seen. Jessica wondered how someone could feel so entitled as to make other people stand for her.

Online Reaction

A fellow passenger posted the video online, and its viewers were equally as frustrated with the young woman as the train passengers.

“Perfect example of someone who feels “entitled”. Just plain selfish”, one user wrote. While another added, “When a whole bunch of strangers asks you to leave, you should know something is wrong”.

Taking A Seat

After the young woman left and the officer gave the train the all-clear to start moving again, Jessica was gestured to take the seat by another passenger standing beside her.

It was such an opposite reaction to what had just taken place that Jessica couldn’t help but feel extremely touched by this kind stranger. It was like he restored her faith in humanity right there and then.

City Living

Thankfully, Jessica has never encountered such selfish behavior on the train since that day but still wanders around the packed train after work in the hope of an empty seat.

In the same city, a similar yet very different scenario took place. Three unsuspecting individuals found themselves shoving each other for a chance at a seat. What they didn’t was the mistake they were about to make.

Greener Pastures

Charlie had been a New York resident for most of his adult life. An Alaskan native, he’d come to the Big Apple in search of job opportunities.

But although he’d do his best to try and secure an excellent job in his trained field, he soon learned that not everything in life came easy. It would all culminate in that terrible morning on that train.

Making Ends Meet

Charlie worked as security in one of New York’s high-end hotels. After many months of job searches and rejections, he decided to find something that would ensure he didn’t freeze in the cold at night or sleep with an empty stomach.

The security job was perfect for him since he’d spend the day searching for other jobs, attending interviews, and then working nights.

A Nice Routine

Charlie’s life was simple. After a long night at work, he’d take the 6 am train to his apartment to freshen up before returning to the city to job search.

He’d head back home in the afternoon for a nap before waking up at 7 pm to repeat it. His life followed a strict system that he never deviated from. But that morning, things would change.

A Different Week

The week that the incident occurred was unlike no other in Charlie’s life. The hotel had seen an influx of customers following a local event in the city.

Many people from across the globe came over to be a part of it. The hotel was bustling with activity, so Charlie had to clock in some extra hours for additional pay. He wasn’t ready for the consequences of his decision.

A Slow Night

The night that would lead to the event was a slow one for Charlie. He’d already worked three similar nights, only sleeping for four hours on each of them.

This was his final one, and he was excited to clear it so he could rush home. But his excitement stemmed from something else entirely.

An Interview!

Among the many job applications that Charlie had applied, one of them called him back for an interview. It was among his dream jobs with a company he’d always wanted to work for.

The excitement that washed over him was unlike anything he’d ever felt. He was giddy all week, even though the amped-up night shift threatened to bring him down. He couldn’t wait to attend that interview.

Finishing Strong

Charlie’s interview was set on the final day of the week. After slogging through the hellish week, he was glad to end it before a panel of interviewers.

He cleared his shift and got his affairs in order. After a quick goodbye, he left the premises at 6 am, hoping to make the train before seven. His morning was about to change.

So Many People

The first thing Charlie noticed when he reached the subway was how bloated it was. People walked everywhere, some going to work and school, others traveling, and others like Charlie heading home.

He hurried over with his Metrocard in hand, ready to get this part of his day over with. But it would all turn sour when he walked into the train.

No Seats

After settling the train’s bill, Charlie hurried in. But he found no empty seat to take a breather on. Given how many hours of sleep he’d had over the week, he’d hoped to catch a small nap on the train before reaching home.

His sight swept around, hoping to find a seat he could crash on. But there was nothing. He took a deep breath, releasing it in a sigh. He wasn’t ready for what happened next.

The Man And The Empty Seat

A fellow sitting a few paces from Charlie suddenly stood up. He was dressed in shabby clothes, with a scraggy beard that needed dire washing.

Charlie didn’t bother with him much. His sight was set on the seat the man had just vacated as he hopped off the train. But unknown to Charlie, other boarders were also eyeing the seat.

A Race

Charlie took his first step toward the man’s seat. And that’s when he saw it. Two women dressed for a nine-to-five job rushed for the same spot.

Charlie couldn’t feel his legs, given he’d been standing and walking all night. He knew he needed to be chivalrous, but his tiresome limbs wouldn’t allow it. He broke off in a hurry.

It’s Theirs

But the two women, who were nearer to the seat than him, beat him to it. Stopping with a grin, he gave them a slight nod and eased back to where he’d been standing earlier.

Whatever fight was left was up to the two ladies. Charlie didn’t want any part of it. But what the women did leave him speechless.

Nice To Meet You

Instead of elbowing each other for the seat as some angry locals did, the two women plopped on the seat with smiles.

Their builds were small, so it was easy for them to fit. The curves on their lips held on as they said “hi” to each other. They didn’t know what a grave mistake they’d made.

Her Stop

The train rumbled across the track as it transported everyone where they needed to be. It didn’t take long for one of the two women to come to her stop. But as she stood, the one she left behind noticed something that made her shriek.

The commotion caused the other one to turn around. What she saw made her stumble back. How could she have been so blind?

Surprise

Plastered down her impeccable office suit was thick streaks of human waste, vile and disgusting. The last person to occupy the seat had left an unsavory gift before leaving.

The other woman saw the material and jumped up, realizing her suit was painted in the same. The two women screamed, and meters to their side, Charlie stifled a grin. This city was truly one of many surprises.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.