Women Share Before And After Photos Of Makeovers

Self Image

instagram - oxanatrunovamakeup

Women likely have a plan for how they want to look when going to a beauty parlor. They like to have control over how that look is achieved.

While everyone should think of themselves as beautiful, some things like careers and busy personal lives can make that difficult, lack of confidence seeping into how we view ourselves. So why say no to a makeover?

New Looks

Instagram - ev.zhuk

Looking for a change, these women had faith in their stylists, allowing them to have free reign. Undeniably daunting, the results were worth it! The looks of these women had been fabulous!

Both stylists going by ‘oxanatrunovamakeup’ and ‘ev.zhuk’ on Instagram have been catching everyone's attention with their magnificent makeover skills. Here are some of the striking results.

Staying Gray

instagram - oxanatrunovamakeup

This woman, in particular, felt she was in dire need of an upgraded look to take some years off. She had an uneven skin tone making her look older than her years, and had hair that was turning grey, so she went for a new look.

Her stylist stuck with the gray that embraced the woman's age group, stating how, no matter your age, you are still beautiful.

Upgraded You

instagram - oxanatrunovamakeup

A former blonde, hair starting to look flat and bland, had worry lines that hid her stunning features.

Her stylist came to her aid, brought out those hidden features, and gave her hair a color change. What an updated look!

A Work Of Art

instagram - oxanatrunovamakeup

Makeup artists are indeed that - artists! Stylists and makeup artists use skills and techniques that entirely alter facial features.

In this particular transformation, the stylist re-arranged the hair and skilfully applied the makeup to hide this woman's face lines, proving that surgery is over-rated.

Stunning

instagram - oxanatrunovamakeup

Previously having her hair pulled back along with minimal make-up hid this woman's stunning eyes, but this stylist had none of that and brought out all of her best features.

The results were gorgeous! Changing her hairstyle and makeup brought out her beautiful eyes and lovely smile in a way never seen before!

Red Head

Instagram - ev.zhuk

Once striking, this woman's natural hair color had faded over the years and lost its luster.

Her stylist put the work in to restore it to its former splendor and gave it a trim. Along with some makeup and has an updated look making her nearly unrecognizable.

Smiling In Pink

Instagram - ev.zhuk

This woman had no idea she had hidden her gorgeous features with her previous hair and makeup style.

In just one makeover, the change is drastic. Just look at that smile! An upgraded makeup look and a new hairdo were an undeniable win. Pink is a color that fits.

Confident Woman

Instagram - ev.zhuk

This is the definition of a true glow-up. The best way to describe this transformation is from haggard mom to fame walking the red carpet!

The stylist pulled out all the stops, from hair color to wardrobe and to create such a different woman. She is beautiful and radiates confidence!

Unrecognizable

Instagram - ev.zhuk

A spotted face, along with a hairline turning gray, his this stunning woman away!

Her stylist brought all her beauty forward with undeniable skill resulting in a masterpiece. The makeover has her looking unrecognizable.

Who Knew?

Instagram - ev.zhuk

Anyone who knew this woman might have been forgiven for thinking she was a bit out of date. After all, her before picture is undeniably a little mousy and makes her look a bit too understated.

However, her stylist could see beyond this and found a way to unleash the elegant lady underneath it all. Losing the glasses definitely seemed to make a huge difference, and the new hair and makeup are simply on point in an amazing way.

Confidence Booster

Instagram - ev.zhuk

Many of us know the pangs of acne during puberty. The resultant lack of confidence this causes in extreme cases can be distressing. When the problem persists into adulthood, it can be even worse for a woman to feel confident when her skin isn’t playing along.

In this woman’s case, her dull expression in the before picture seemed to reflect this feeling. However, the amazing job by her stylist transformed this and left her with an ultra-beautiful and confident smile to go with the look. The massive difference is truly something to behold.

Lady In Red

Instagram - ev.zhuk

The word ‘FIRE’ comes to mind when we see this next woman. She already had a piercing stare and great features, but her dull overall look somewhat stunted these.

When she was made over, the result was a chic and gorgeous look that gave her that undeniable boss-lady vibe. The choice of bright-red lips and clothing takes it to the next level. Like we said, FIRE!

A Story

Instagram - ev.zhuk

We don’t know if this woman was just too exhausted or unbothered by how plain her previous look was. It certainly seems this way by the almost lifeless expression on her face.

However, whatever caused her to seek a makeover, the result was incredible. She looks like a different woman, gorgeous, confident, and somehow happier and more vibrant than ever. She’s like the poster child for why everyone should do a makeover at least once.

Window To The Soul

Instagram - ev.zhuk

People say our eyes are the window to the soul. If that’s true, this woman kept her windows firmly shut. Once transformed, we wonder how none of her striking features weren’t evident before. Her hair, eyes, makeup, and clothes now just bring together an eye-catching look that’s beautiful in so many ways.

There you have it. These incredible transformations show us how much our best features are sometimes actually just hidden. If you’ve ever had a makeover like these, please feel free to share them or tell us which one of these was your favorite.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.