Boy And Dad See Word Written Into Dirt, Gut Tells Them To Film It

Spooked

Father and son had almost missed the message and scratched into the dirt road they were driving on. They were near a forest in the middle of nature when they saw the word "HELP".

They were both spooked, thinking only animals would surround them. Something was coming that would change their lives forever.

A Voice

KHQ

Feeling puzzled, they decided to get into their car and take in their surroundings. It was quiet, with no sign of any human activity around them. Only a few chirps from birds could be heard.

Then they heard a voice and rushed through the vegetation towards it. The father felt his stomach drop when they saw what was happening.

Close Bond

Ryle Gordon

Having always made an effort to be a part of his son's life, Chris Gordon had a close bond with Ryan. They were as close as ever.

They did everything together. Chris made it his life's goal to be someone his son could look up to, and he wanted his son to be proud of him. But there was more.

Role Model

Social Gazette

He aimed to be someone his son was inspired by, guiding his son through life and leading by example. In his eyes, his role as a father was to teach his son how to be a dependable man.

It was important to Chris that he saw his son as his equal and shared experiences and lessons with him, adapting to his thoughts, doubts, and wishes.





Absent Father

HuffPost

Growing up, Chris didn't have a father figure present. His father, Dominic, had many bad habits and lost sight of his family which meant his parents divorced.

It had been a long time since Chris had last seen his father, which led to severe consequences for his personality development. He continued to struggle with them.





Getting Into Trouble

Reddit

Growing up, Chris had no sense of direction and found himself surrounded by the wrong crowd and getting into trouble. At one point he was close to being put in prison.

Meeting his wife, Alice, had changed his life. Since meeting her, he decided to pull himself together and had been free of trouble. But something was around the corner waiting to test him.





To The Hunt

Forest track

One of their favorite things to do together was hunting. Spending the day in the forest and looking for animals thrilled them and gave them a sense of adventure. Spending time in nature also gave them a sense of calm.

Chris and Ryan were on their way to their favorite spot in the forest, talking about the animals they would see that time of year. Suddenly, Chris came to a dead stop.





Something Wrong

Pinterest

Ryan looked to his dad, who had an alarmed facial expression. His dad had his eyes on the road.

He asked his dad what was wrong, but Chris didn't reply and pointed at the road. Ryan thought it had been an animal that made his dad stop but then saw what his dad was pointing at.





A Word

Ryle Gordon

It was something they could have easily missed. It was thin lines scratched in the dirt, seemingly in a rush to escape from something.

Once they got closer, they could make out the word "HELP" in the middle of the road. Chris and Ryan tried to think of what to do.





A Voice

CTV News Vancouver Island

Chris took a closer look and saw that it looked fresh with no footprints or tire prints having gone over it.

Who had written this? They were most likely the first to see this message, and they wondered if whoever wrote it was in trouble or playing a prank. Suddenly, they heard a voice.





Screams

Alberni Valley News

The two of them heard something sounding like human screams coming from the forest. A chill went down her spine. Things were getting scarier by the minute.

“Maybe it’s a fox?” the kid asked his dad, trying to hide the fear in his voice. He knew that foxes in heat can shriek in a manner that is uncannily remindful of human screams, but he also wanted to get out of there as soon as possible. After a few seconds, his father replied.





Gordon’s Decision

The New York Times

“Maybe, but maybe not. We have to go there and make sure,” Chris sentenced. The pair started walking towards the depths of the forest, where the chilling sound came from.

They did their best to make their way through the bushes, watching out for any hidden animal that may give them a nasty surprise. Ryan had never been more scared in his life, yet he followed his dad. What would they find in the heart of the forest?





Discovery

Adrenaline Romance

The kid didn’t know it, but Gordon was scared as well. However, he felt it was his duty to do the right thing and ensure whoever was in trouble could get some help.

After walking for a while, they finally saw it: a woman was sitting deep in a small ravine in the middle of the woods. There was no way to reach her, as the terrain was too slopy. She probably had fallen in there. What could they do now?





She Couldn’t Get Out

KREM.com

The woman couldn’t get out, so they wouldn’t be able to do so by themselves either. Quickly, Chris took out his phone and called a rescue team.

In a matter of minutes, they were there. With the help of ropes, they managed to get the woman out of the hollow. But when he could look at her from a closer distance, Chris realized something: he recognized that woman.





Amanda Ogle

Kootenai County Sheriff_s Office

Her name was Amanda Ogle, and Chris had seen her face before. It was in the news and the papers. Apparently, the woman, who was mentally challenged, had gone missing just a few days ago. Luckily enough, she was in a decent physical state. However, there was still one question in the air: how did she end up in the middle of the forest? What was her story?

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead are entirely coincidental.