Worker Finds Something Moving in a Heap of Trash Just Seconds Before It Is Crushed

Before trash gets dumped in the garbage machine at the Gorkomhoz Utility Center in Russia, the items inside each bag get checked for metal. This ensures there won’t be any issues when the garbage gets crushed inside the machine. However, on December 21, 2020, a center employee by the name of Mikhail Tukash discovered something still living inside one of the garbage bags. If Tukash hadn't glanced at a seemingly lifeless pile of trash, it would have gotten crushed with the rest of the many piles of garbage that are brought to his worksite every day. And if it wasn't for his quick thinking and swift action, his employers might have had a very different story to tell.

His Job Stunk Unsplash Most people would think their job stinks, but Mikhail Tukash’s job was literally a total stinker. That’s because he didn’t work in the pristine looking offices of a startup or sit behind a desk from 9 to 5.

The Day Was Complete Garbage Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 Tukash walked into the Gorkomhoz Utility Center at the Zavolzhsky District in Russia on December 21, 2020, just like he had every other work day since he started this job. But he had no idea that something about this day was going to turn out completely different.

Trash Management is a Process Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 Most people don’t realize that trash management is more than just collecting garbage bags and sending them to a land fill to decompose. Before the trash gets to its final destination, it must undergo a process that Tukash knows all too well.

All Garbage Goes on a Conveyor Belt Unsplash First the garbage truck brings the garbage that’s been collected around the city to the utility center. Then, the employees cut the bags and throw all the garbage into a conveyor belt. And that’s when the nasty part of the job begins.

The Look for Metal Objects in the Bags Unsplash Tukash and the other employees have to sift through the stinky contents to ensure that there’s nothing metallic inside the bags. If they find anything, they remove it before sending it to the garbage machine. But there was something about one garbage bag in particular that was very unusual.

Garbage Bags Can Be a Mystery Unsplash Generally, the workers have no idea what they’re going to find when they rip open a garbage bag. The only thing they know for sure is that they’re stinky which is why they prefer to wear masks when doing this part of the job. But one thing Tukash never considered he’d be doing at work that day was rescuing a life.

Tukash Got to Work Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 As the conveyor belt brought in a new batch of garbage, Tukash and his fellow workers got to work right away. But when he picked up one white garbage bag, he had no idea that there was something lurking inside.

Something Crawled Out of His Bag Ulpravda.TV It hadn’t moved. It hadn’t made a sound. So, Tukash didn’t realize that there was a living breathing thing inside the latest bag he had grabbed. But when he cut the bag open, everyone turned and looked to see what had come out of Tukash’s bag.

It Had 9 Lives Ulpravda.TV Tukash and his fellow workers were in a state of shock because inside one of the bags was a cat. Had he used one of his nine lives to survive? Probably not, but he got pretty close to losing one when Tukash had cut into the bag. Fortunately, the feline wasn’t hurt. But how did it get inside the garbage bag?

The Cat Was Out of the Bag Ulpravda.TV It was a gorgeous cat with black and white fur. The workers were so surprised by the discovery that they stopped the belt line and took a moment to reflect on what they had just discovered.

The Cat Looked At Him Unsplash "I felt something soft inside the bag," Tukash explained to the tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets. "I cut the bag open slightly and I saw eyes looking back at me." Once the initial shock had passed, he felt like he wanted to cry. "Why would someone do this to a cat?" he thought to himself.

They Had Proof on Camera Ulpravda.TV Since the employees knew that they were being filmed by the company’s cameras, one of Tukash’s co-workers pointed at him and the newfound cat that had popped into all of their lives. But was the little creature okay after its journey to the waste management site?

The Cat Seemed Perfectly Fine Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 There didn’t seem to be any signs of injuries on the cat and there weren’t any indications that he was malnourished. This confused the workers a great deal. Healthy, happy cats that have good homes don't often jump into garbage bags. So, what was this cat’s deal anyway?

They Took It to a Veterinarian Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 Tukash and the other workers didn’t want to leave anything to chance, so they took the cat to a veterinarian to get it checked out. And what they discovered there confirmed what they already knew. This kitty was one lucky son-of-a-gun. But how he got in the bag was no accident.

Someone Dumped Him Intentionally Unsplash The more and more they thought about it, the more Tukash and his co-workers realized that someone had tossed a healthy cat inside a garbage bag and then dumped it. But would they be able to find the person responsible?

The Humans Who Did This Were Garbage Unsplash There are no words to describe anyone who would toss a living animal in the garbage like this. And as far as Tukash was concerned, this was a symptom of a growing number of people who are nothing more than garbage themselves. But who did this and why?

Finding the Owner Would Be Difficult Unsplash Finding the cat’s original owner was going to be impossible. It wasn’t like he had a collar with his human’s personal information on it. Regardless of who the guilty party was, it seemed like this person was heartless, but at least the cat was safe now. And he was destined to become a VIP around the world.

He Was a Christmas Miracle Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 The original owners might have forgotten about their cat, but the workers at Gorkomhoz and the officials of the Ulyanovsk Region did not. They considered the feline to be a Christmas miracle, as they found him days before the holiday. But that’s not all the praise that this lucky cat received.

He Earned a New Title Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 The cat was given the prestigious honor of becoming the Deputy Minister of the Animal Protection Department by the Nature and Cyclical Economy Ministry of Ulyanovsk Region. But would his new role come with a name for this anonymous feline?

He Needed a Name Instagram/@gorkomhoz73 The cat was a Deputy Minister without a name, and as of this post, it still doesn’t have one. But they plan on throwing a cat naming contest in the near future. The Ministry also hasn’t revealed what his duties are going to be either, but it’s a safe bet that one of the responsibilities include staying cute. And he’s not the only one in this situation who got praised.

Tukash Received a Bonus Ulpravda.TV Tukash was the one who found the cat, so obviously, he was given recognition for saving the feline. His reward was an added bonus to his pay, which undoubtedly came in handy because of the holiday season. Meanwhile, the cat quickly earned celebrity status.

The Cat Became a Celebrity Unsplash Footage of the cat’s miraculous rescue was aired on television news outlets and on social media. This quickly turned the cat into a local celebrity as hearts melted over the adorable creature who nearly met his demise in the cruelest way possible.

The Cat Could Have Died Unsplash "The cat was on the brink of death," explained the ministry on Wednesday December 23, 2020. "A little longer and it would have ended up in the trash separator," they added. But this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Other Animals Have Gotten Dumped Ulpravda.TV This was not the first time that a pet was rescued from the clutches of a trash separator. According to Moscow’s local television, there have been others, including an African hedgehog named Vezunka, which is Russian for Lucky.