Brittany Mahomes Shares Warning After Fracturing Her Back

Brittany Mahomes on Wednesday revealed she has a fractured back.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor,” the 28-year-old wife of Kansas City chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote alongside a selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back," she wrote.

“But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” she wrote in a followup Instagram Story

Mahomes didn't specify what caused her injury, or what treatment may be required.

The mom-of-two can often be seen in photos on and off the football field carrying daughter Sterling Skye, who was born 2021, or son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in 2022.

The Kansas City Current co-owner had a whirlwind few weeks following the Chief's Super Bowl win last month, visiting Disneyland the next day, attending the victory parade in Kansas City a few days later, then jetting off to Mexico to celebrate a friend's bachelorette party.

"The day after the Super Bowl Win, grind for Mom and Dad, best time ever for Sterling and Bronze," she wrote alongside photos of the Disney trip. "But would do it over and over again, so same time next year Dad??"

