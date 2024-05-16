Brooke Shields And Daughter Grier Henchy Get The Same Tattoo

Brooke Shields and her 18-year-old daughter Grier Henchy celebrated Mother's Day by getting matching tattoos with a special design.

Scott Campbell, a tattoo artist and host of the "Stupid Things for Love" podcast, interviewed the mother-daughter duo for a special Mother's Day episode, and shared photos of their new tattoos on Instagram on Sunday.

The tattoo design features two pairs of high heels standing toe-to-toe, with one pair filled by the tiny feet of a child playing dress-up in the too-big pumps, symbolizing mother and daughter.

"When she was little, she would always just wear my shoes, no matter how teeny she was,” the "Mother of the Bride" star, 58, said on the podcast. "Her whole foot would fit into the toe box."

“The tattoo you're getting is so poetic of like, her growing into your shoes and wanting to be a model,” Campbell said.

"It was the cutest thing,” Shields said, adding that Grier would “come out and have breakfast in her diaper and high heels, and then the night gown and high heels.”

The young model is following in her mother's footsteps in more ways than one, often snapping photos while wearing dresses once worn by Shields.

Grier isn't the first to get matching tattoos with her mom, after her older sister, 20-year-old Rowan Henchy, did the same.

“When my older daughter graduated from high school that was what she wanted, was to get a tattoo with me,” Shields said.

The pair recently showed off their matching ladybug tattoos on the “Mother of the Bride” red carpet.

