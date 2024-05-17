Benny Blanco sees marriage in his future with Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old record producer admitted as much during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, after sharing how he rented out an entire movie theater on their first Valentine's Day together, and bought all of Gomez's favorite foods.

“You are some boyfriend, you’re knocking it out the park. I see love here, I’m predicting marriage," Stern said.

“You and me both,” Blanco said.

“You got a ring?” Stern asked.

"I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on,” Blanco joked. “I gotta get my act together.”

Blanco's romance with the singer and actress, 31, has been public for nearly a year.

“When will you propose? You should make the announcement now. When are you going to propose to your very famous girlfriend Selena?” Stern pressed.

Blanco laughed, and skirted the question.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this," Blanco said. He did admit, however, that he has "some really good stuff" planned for their upcoming first anniversary, which he said is "right around her birthday" on July 22.

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,” he said, adding that the "Only Murders in the Building" star is “the coolest, nicest, sweetest.”

“We laugh all f***ing day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think i had a good day. I’m like, What did you do?’ ‘Oh I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then I went to a fundraiser and now I’m recording.’ My day sounds like s*** every day compared to hers,” said Blanco, who recently released his cookbook, "Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends."

Story via TMX