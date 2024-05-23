Cassie Ventura Addresses 2016 Assault By Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Cassie Ventura broke her silence Thursday to address a recently released video that shows her ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting her in a hotel hallway in 2016.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” the 37-year-old singer wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," she wrote.

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, 54, last year, alleging years of abuse, and the rapper quickly settled. Over the weekend, CNN published the video that showed Ventura waiting for a hotel elevator when Combs, wearing only a towel, throws her to the ground, kicks her, drags her back toward a room, and throws things at her.

“Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in,” Ventura wrote.

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie,” she wrote.

Combs previously denied Ventura's allegations, but issued an apology after the video came out, claiming he was at "rock bottom" when the hotel assault occurred. He said he was "disgusted" with himself and said he was going to therapy.

