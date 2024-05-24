Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Bicycle Accident

Nina Dobrev landed in the hospital after a bike accident.

The "Vampire Diaries" star shared an Instagram post on Monday that showed her having fun on a bicycle, but swiping left revealed a second photo showing her in a hospital bed with braces on her neck and leg.

"How it started vs how it's going," she wrote alongside the photos.

Fans commented on the fact that the 35-year-old actress was not wearing a helmet in the first photo. One commenter told Dobrev to "remember that vampire blood has no effect on you anymore."

In her Instagram Stories, Dobrev shared another hospital bed selfie, jutting her lower lip out in a pout.

"I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead," she wrote in her Stories.

Dobrev's Instagram bio fittingly reads: "I live on the edge… and constantly fall off it." She often posts photos of her adventures with her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.

Story via TMX