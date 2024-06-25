Chili’s Game Offers Chance to Win Free Burgers for Life

Chili's Grill and Bar is launching its own version of the classic arcade game BurgerTime, which will give fans a chance to win free burgers for life.

In the restaurant chain's updated Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime game, fans will play as Joe ChiliHead, tasked with saving humanity from the overpriced fast-food burger by building as many Big Smasher Burgers as they can while fighting fast-food villains through six levels.

Chili's recently launched its new Big Smasher burger on its 3 For Me menu for just $10.99 in a bid to compete with fast food chains, whose burger have been skyrocketing in price.

"We turned up the heat on fast food when we dropped the Big Smasher Burger as part of our 3 for Me meal," George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We're raising the stakes even more with our new Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime game, giving guests a virtual outlet to vent their very real frustrations with fast-food. We're biased, but we think the 3 For Me deal — available year-round — is the greatest value out there for lunch and dinner."

Through July 14, fans who log in or create a My Chili's Rewards account can compete in the Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime competition at chilisburgertime.com.

Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime is an "authentic modernization" of the original game, with "near exact recreations of look, gameplay, and scoring." Developed with creative agency Jon Marshall @ Daughters and digital-first marketing company Media.Monks, the new game features an increased game speed, bonuses for collecting items from the Chili's 3 for Me menu, improved sound and enhanced visuals.

Players will build Big Smashers at the "real-world pace of Chili's restaurants, where a burger is sold every second on average," to grow their high score. A new foe appears on each level, designed as fictitious fast-food mascots, with skills that "make life harder for our pepper hero."

At the end of the competition, the player with the highest overall score will win free Chili's burgers for life as well as a limited-edition Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime arcade cabinet. The second- and third-place winners will also receive a Chili's Big Smasher BurgerTime arcade cabinet. The first 250 players who gather the 3 For Me bonus in the game will receive gift cards for a free 3 for Me meal.

Story via TMX