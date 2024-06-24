USPS Honors Alex Trebek With ‘Jeopardy!’ Forever Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek with a new Forever stamp, and pre-sales open Friday, June 21.

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer. The Canadian-American was widely beloved after hosting "Jeopardy!" for 37 seasons.

The new Forever stamps honoring Trebek appear on a sheet made to look like the familiar grid of video monitors used to provide clues and answers on the quiz show produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which this year launched the 60th Diamond Celebration in honor of the show's legacy.

At the top of each column of stamps on the sheet, headings offer relevant clue categories, including Entertainment, Game Show Hosts, Famous Alexes, and Forever Stamps.

Each identical stamp is printed with the clue: This Naturalized U.S. Citizen Is Now Honored With a Forever Stamp. Printed upside-down below the clue is the correct response, in the form of a question: Who is Alex Trebek?

The stamps were designed by Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.

On Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" current host Ken Jennings announced the new stamp, which is available for pre-order at usps.com.

An event on the first official day-of-issue, July 22, will be held at Sony Pictures Studios, hosted by Jennings, Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, and Michael Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service.

