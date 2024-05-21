Fresh Step’s Releases Garfield Litter Boxes For Charity

In honor of "The Garfield Movie," Fresh Step is releasing limited-edition boxes of litter featuring the famous animated cat, benefiting Best Friends Animal Society, an organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in U.S. shelters.

Fresh Step has teamed up with actress and animal advocate Kat Dennings to promote the custom boxes, purchases of which will trigger litter donations to Best Friends Animal Society, up to 1 million pounds of litter.

"Like Jon and Garfield's relationship, the connection I share with my cats is one of the most healing relationships I've ever known," Dennings said in a statement. "The pure, unconditional love we share with the pets who choose us is truly unmatched, and I'm happy to support Fresh Step as it champions that special connection."

"The Garfield Movie," which opens in theaters Friday, reveals the lasagna-loving cat's adoption story, introducing viewers to Garfield's (voiced by Chris Pratt) long-lost father, the street cat Vic (Samuel L. Jackson). In the movie, Garfield and his dog brother Odie (Harvey Guillén) must leave their pampered indoor life and venture out into the world for a high-stakes heist with Vic.

"Thankfully, audiences know that Garfield's adoption story is a happy one, and we hope that through this meaningful collaboration with Fresh Step, people will support Best Friends Animal Society and their mission to help shelter cats," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of global partnerships and brand management and head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

According to Fresh Step, litter box rejection is one of the top reasons why cats are returned to shelters. The company offers a variety of litter products and educational tools to help cats and their caretakers thrive together.

"Fresh Step knows that adoption is just the beginning of a new journey, and that cats and their families need the right products and resources to have a happy, healthy life together," said Eric Jamison, marketing director at Fresh Step. "Just like Garfield, every cat deserves to find a loving home. That's why we're committed to supporting the important work of Best Friends, creating a wide variety of products to meet cats at every stage, and intersecting cultural moments like 'The Garfield Movie' when relevant."

The limited-edition Garfield box of Fresh Step litter is available exclusively at Walmart, and every box purchased between May 1 and June 9 triggers a litter donation to Best Friends, up to 1 million pounds of litter.

Story via TMX