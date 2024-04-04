Gillian Anderson Says She Might ‘Pop In’ For X-Files Reboot

Gillian Anderson said she may be willing to reprise her iconic role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in an "X-Files" reboot.

Anderson, 55, won Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her work on "The X-Files", which ran on TV from 1992 to 2002 and spawned two films. She later joined co-star David Duchovny, who played her partner, FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder, for a two-season "X-Files" revival on Fox from 2016 to 2018.

“It’s so funny because for most of my life, since I have finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen, not going to happen,’" Anderson told Savannah Guthrie during an appearance on the "Today" show on Wednesday.

"Now, Ryan Coogler, who is the director of 'Black Panther' — brilliant, brilliant director — has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it and I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen," Anderson said.

She confirmed that "there's a chance" the reboot will really happen, calling Coogler "a bit of a genius."

“Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” she said, but added that she's "not saying no.”

“I think he’s really cool and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well," she added. "And maybe I’ll pop in for a little something something.”

In an interview with Inverse, "X-Files" creator Chris Carter said he’s “looking forward to seeing” what Coogler does with a potential reboot.

Carter said Coogler shared some ideas during “a really nice conversation” and he gave his approval. “I just asked him what his ideas were, and he told me, and I said, ‘Those sound like good ideas.’”

But Coogler's "got a hard job," Carter said. “Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems.”

Story via TMX