Travis Kelce and Ex Kayla Nicole Sent Sympathies to His Sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole expressed their sympathies to his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, after the heartbreaking death of her dog.

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole goes beyond their romantic history, as they have maintained a strong friendship and support system for each other.

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole recently showed their support and sent sympathies to his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, after the heartbreaking loss of her dog. On Thursday, Kylie, 31, revealed via Instagram that her dog, Winn, had unfortunately passed away. The NFL star and the sports journalist took to social media to express their condolences and to offer their support during this difficult time.

Travis Kelce is widely known for his successful career in the NFL, especially as a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has achieved great success both on and off the field, including winning the Super Bowl with his team. Kelce is also active on social media, where he often shares glimpses of his personal life and interacts with his fans. “🥺🥺 You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — whose brother is Kylie’s husband, Jason Kelce — commented on her tribute post Friday.

Kayla Nicole, on the other hand, is a well-known sports journalist and fitness fashion influencer. She has worked for popular media outlets such as ESPN and Barstool Sports, and has built a strong following on social media. “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived. ❤,” commented Travis’ recent ex-girlfriend, who is also known for her appearance on the reality TV show Basketball Wives. Despite their breakup, Travis and Kayla have remained on good terms and have shown continued support for each other.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole: A Bond Beyond Breakup

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's relationship goes beyond their romantic history. Despite their breakup, and Kelce's subsequent new relationship with superstar Taylor Swift, they have managed to maintain a strong bond and friendship. The NFL star and the sports journalist have shown their unwavering support for each other, even after parting ways. Travis and Kayla's ability to maintain a strong friendship, even making a friendship bracelet for Swift, after their breakup is a testament to their maturity and the respect they have for each other.

Their Relationship Timeline

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's relationship timeline showcases the ups and downs they have experienced together. The couple started dating in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again relationship for five years.

Despite facing infidelity rumors and dealing with fake news, they managed to find their way back to each other multiple times. However, their relationship came to an end in September 2022. Here is a breakdown of their relationship timeline:

Year Milestone 2017 Started dating January 2020 First breakup November 2020 Reconciliation May 2022 Final breakup

Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Travis and Kayla have shown that their bond and friendship remain strong. Since May of 2022, Kelce has begun dating "Eras Tour" songstress and Grammy winner Taylor Swift, and the two have been spotted together many times since.

Maintaining Friendship After Parting Ways

Travis Kelce and Kayla Bailey have managed to maintain a strong friendship even after their breakup, according to Kelce himself on his podcast "New Heights." Their ability to stay friends is evident in the support they have shown each other during difficult times. They have been there for each other, offering words of encouragement and support.

Their friendship goes beyond their romantic history and showcases their mutual respect and care for one another. Despite no longer being in a romantic relationship, Travis and Kayla continue to support each other, whether it's attending sporting events together or simply being there for one another.

She had an on-again, off-again relationship with Ex-Kelce

Kayla Nicole Bailey wasn't the only woman to have an on-again, off-again relationship with Ex-Kelce. Prior to dating Kayla, Travis had his own dating show called "Chasing Kelce" in which he met women from each state in an attempt to find love.

One of the contestants, Maya Benberry, eventually won the show and started a relationship with Travis. However, their relationship didn't last long, and they broke up after just a month or two due to rumors of cheating. Maya later alleged that Travis cheated on her via her Instagram story, which added to the complications of their relationship and sparked feelings of hatred towards him.

No Word From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since at least September 2023, when the "Anti-Hero" singer first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on the tight end. Swift did not comment on Kelce's sister-in-law's post, but it’s unclear if she gave her condolences to the Kelce family in person, as she was seen at the AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, cheering from a VIP box with Brittany Mahomes and Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Kayla Nicole has been an on-air reporter

In addition to being known as Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole has made a name for herself as a sports journalist. She has worked for various TV and media outlets, including ESPN and Barstool Sports. As an on-air reporter, Kayla has covered a wide range of sports events and has interviewed notable athletes and celebrities. Kayla's passion for sports and her ability to excel in her career have made her a respected figure in the industry and has given her an outpouring of support from the sports community.

She's a fashion influencer

Apart from her career as a sports journalist, Kayla Nicole is also a fashion influencer. She has collaborated with popular fashion brands, including Revolve and Savage X Fenty, and has showcased her unique sense of style on social media. Kayla's fun girl personality shines through her fashion choices, and she is known for her bold and confident looks.

Her influence extends beyond sports and into the world of fashion, where she has a dedicated following. Kayla's fashion-forward approach and her ability to effortlessly express her personal style have made her a respected figure in both the sports and fashion industries.

She graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in broadcast journalism

Kayla Nicole's success as a sports journalist can be attributed to her educational background. She graduated from Pepperdine University in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. Her education provided her with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in her chosen field.

By getting her degree in broadcast journalism, Kayla laid the foundation for her career and set herself up for success. Her education, combined with her passion for sports and her natural talent for reporting, has contributed to her rise as a prominent sports journalist. With her degree and expertise, Kayla has been able to build a very financially stable life for herself.

She is "done" dating athletes

Travis Kelce ex girlfriend has stated that she is "done" dating athletes. In an interview, she expressed her desire to explore relationships with men in positions of power who are not athletes. She mentioned her attraction to men who hold executive positions in record labels or movie production companies.

Kayla emphasized that she still has a love for sports and would enjoy attending sporting events with her future partner. Her decision to move away from dating athletes reflects her growth and evolving preferences in relationships. Kayla's openness to exploring different types of men and seeking relationships with individuals in positions of power demonstrates her desire for a more diverse and fulfilling romantic life.

She has her own fitness brand

In addition to her career as a sports journalist and fashion influencer, Kayla Nicole has her own fitness brand called Tribe Therepe. She recently relaunched the brand, focusing on "feel-good fitness" and incorporating mental health components into workout routines. Kayla's fitness brand promotes the importance of taking care of one's mental health and emphasizes the connection between physical and mental well-being.

Her Brand Has A Mission

With her fitness brand, Kayla aims to inspire and empower others to prioritize their mental and physical health. The brand reflects her personal brand of promoting positivity, self-love, and overall well-being. Kayla's fitness brand, along with her other endeavors, contributes to her influence and impact as a role model for her followers. In October 2023, Kayla shared with People Magazine that she had incorporated elements of therapy into her fitness brand, further solidifying her mission to promote holistic well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole meet?

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole met through social media, specifically on Instagram. They started dating in 2017 after Kayla reached out to Travis on New Year's. Their connection grew through social events and their shared passion for sports, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs.

Have Travis and Kayla supported each other in the past?

Yes, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have shown support for each other in the past. Despite their breakup, they have maintained a strong friendship and have been there for each other during difficult times. They have even attended public events together, showcasing their continued support and friendship.

What was the name of Kylie Kelce's dog?

Kylie Kelce's dog's name was Winn, according to both Kylie and Travis.

How do Travis and Kayla manage to stay friends post-breakup?

Despite their romantic relationship coming to an end, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have managed to maintain a friendship characterized by mutual respect and support. Their ability to stay friends post-breakup demonstrates their maturity and commitment to maintaining a positive connection even after the romantic aspect of their relationship has ended.

Can sharing personal losses on social media be therapeutic?

Sharing personal losses on social media can indeed be a therapeutic way to cope with grief. By expressing their emotions and receiving support from friends, family, and even strangers, individuals can find comfort and validation in their pain. Social media provides a platform for people to connect and offer support, making the grieving process more bearable.