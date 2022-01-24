KFC Offers New Plant-Based Beyond Fried Chicken Meal

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat have partnered up to announce their new plant-based fried chicken meal, which was formulated by the Beyond Meat company, who is known for their vegan burger meat and plant-based sausages.

The founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, Ethan Brown, said in a statement, “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat. We are truly thrilled to make it available to consumers nationwide."

Instagram / veganbboy

The six-piece Beyond Fried Chicken meal will sell for $6.99, the same price as the original chicken tenders meal. The plant-based option will also be available as a 12-piece order and will be part of the first plant-based combo meal available at KFC.

Unfortunately for many vegans, the meal isn’t prepared entirely in a vegetarian or vegan manner because the chicken is presumably fried in the same oil as the original chicken tenders.

Other fast food restaurants including Wendy’s and Burger King have also recently introduced plant based items onto their menus including Burger King’s Impossible Nuggets and Wendy’s Spicy Black Bean Burger. While it’s anyone’s guess how long these items will be available in markets across the nation, KFC has made it clear that their Beyond Fried Chicken is a limited time offer.