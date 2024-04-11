Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring

Lady Gaga's new sparkler has sparked engagement rumors.

The "Bad Romance" singer and “Joker: Folie à Deux” star, 38, was photographed in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday wearing a giant diamond ring on her wedding finger, leading to speculation that she and boyfriend Michael Polansky are engaged.

In the photos, Lady Gaga can be seen wearing a long, black overcoat and a large Bottega Veneta tote, with the ring just barely peeking out beneath the cuff of her sleeve.

Lady Gaga and Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, was first linked romantically when they were spotted kissing to ring in 2020 at a Las Vegas New Year's Eve party. They later quarantined together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More recently, it was reported in March 2023 that the couple split over a disagreement about marriage, but by October they were back together out in public.

Prior to her relationship with Polansky, Lady Gaga was engaged to “Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for five years before they split in 2016, and talent agent Christian Carino, whom she split up with in 2019.

