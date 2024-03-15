Meghan Markle Launches American Riviera Orchard Website And Instagram

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has quietly launched what appears to be a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The website and Instagram page for American Riviera Orchard appeared on Thursday. On Instagram, the brand's first Story shows a short clip of Meghan, 42, arranging flowers and cooking, set to Nancy Wilson's "I Wish You Love."

The website features only a space for joining a "waitlist," though it isn't clear what people are meant to be waiting for.

The name of the brand appears to reference Santa Barbara, Calif., known as the American Riviera for its climate and culinary culture. Its logo includes the word Montecito, the Santa Barbara neighborhood where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Flickr / Mark Jones / CC 2.0

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to the U.S. The couple made their last update to their @SussexRoyal Instagram page in 2020.

Meghan hasn't been on social media since she shut down all her personal accounts when she and Harry got engaged. They married in 2018. Meghan also shut down her previous lifestyle blog, The Tig, at the same time.

Last month, the couple launched a new website at Sussex.com, to share news about their family, along with their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

Story via TMX