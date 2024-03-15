Large Swirling Clouds Spotted In St. Charles, Missouri, Amid Tornado Warnings

Residents of St. Charles, Missouri and east-central Indiana were on high alert as large, swirling gray clouds hovered above their cities on Thursday, March 14. Tornado warnings were issued for both regions as the National Weather Service urged residents to take shelter.

Videos captured by local residents showed the dramatic scene as the dark clouds swirled menacingly above their homes. In St. Charles, James Kelly filmed the unfolding storm above his home, while in Muncie, Indiana, more storms were filmed as grey clouds covered the area.

James Kelly/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

The NWS issued warnings of severe thunderstorms and warned of the potential for high-speed winds, large hail, tornadoes, and even flooding. The warnings remained in effect until early Thursday evening, keeping residents on edge as they braced for the approaching severe weather.

As the storm passed through the region, reports of extensive damage began to surface. Eastern and southern Indiana, and even parts of western Kentucky, were hit by the severe weather, causing destruction and chaos for local residents.

Local authorities urged residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further severe weather as the storm system continued to wreak havoc on the area.