MrBeast And Amazon Prime Video Announce ‘Beast Games’ Reality Series With $5 Million Prize

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced it ordered "Beast Games," a reality competition series based on the YouTube show from MrBeast.

"Beast Games" will see 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize, the "biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming," according to a press release from Amazon MGM Studios.

"Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show," MrBeast wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is set to host and executive produce the series. The YouTube creator amassed more than 244 million subscribers with viral challenges and big-money giveaways. He went on to launch Beast Philanthropy in 2020, a nonprofit focused on global charity efforts.

"MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. "We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

"When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make 'Beast Games' the biggest reality competition series ever,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Story via TMX