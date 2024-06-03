NYSE Says Technical Issue Halted Trading On Dozens Of Stocks

The New York Stock Exchange said late Monday morning that it had resolved a "technical issue" that prompted trading halts for dozens of companies, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

The NYSE said shortly before noon that the issue had been resolved and the halted stocks were either reopened or in the process of reopening.

Earlier Monday morning, an issue with "limit up, limit down" bands, which limit volatility, caused unusual price fluctuations for dozens of stocks. The industry-wide price bands are published by the Consolidated Tape Association Security Information Processor, which provides real-time stock price quotes for the major stock exchanges.

In one eye-catching example, the issue caused the exchange to show Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the priciest stocks on Wall Street, down more than 99% from their per-share price of around $625,000. When trading resumed, shares were up to more than $632,000.

Other stocks affected by the issue included AMC Entertainment, Chipotle, GameStop and dozens of others.

