Reese’s New Jumbo Cup Is Like 4 King Size Cups In One

Reese's on Tuesday announced a limited-edition Jumbo Cup version of its iconic peanut butter cups, equivalent to four Reese's King Size Cups.

The Reese's Jumbo Cup coming to stores this summer fits an entire Reese's King Size 4-pack into just one cup "while still maintaining the mouthwatering ratio of chocolate to peanut butter enthusiasts adore," the brand said in a press release.

"There's nothing quite like our iconic combination of chocolate and classic Reese's peanut butter, so we're making Reese's fans dreams come true by quadrupling the size of our fan-favorite King Size Peanut Butter Cups," Melissa Blette, Reese's senior brand manager, said in a statement. "We've seen the passion that fans have for the brand, and we're excited to bring a new, larger cup for them to continue enjoying the chocolate and peanut butter goodness that only REESE'S peanut butter cups can provide."

According to Reese's, 79% of consumers say the Jumbo Cup is even more filling than both the Regular and Big Cups. The brand said the new Jumbo Cup is perfect for people "looking for a no sharing required kind of treat."

The limited-edition Reese's Jumbo Cups will roll out to select retailers nationwide starting this summer.

Story via TMX