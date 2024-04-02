Planters Now Hiring 3 Peanutters To Travel Country In NUTmobile With Mr. Peanut

Planters has launched a search for the next trio of professional "Peanutters" to escort Mr. Peanut across the country in the one-of-a-kind NUTmobile.

The brand made the announcement on Monday, April Fool's Day, but assures "this is no joke." This will be the third class of Peanutters to take the paid job for one year.

"We are thrilled to be taking applications for our third official class of Peanutters," Patrick Horbas, director of marketing for the Planters brand, said in a statement. "From being the grand marshals of parades to making appearances at community events and grand openings, our Peanutters are fun-loving ambassadors of the iconic Planters brand, bringing smiles and joy to millions of people they meet every year."

The three lucky applicants to get the job will be paid full time for a full year from June 2024 to June 2025.

The Peanutters' job responsibilities include representing the brand in media appearances and interviews.

"The Nutmobile is a rolling public relations firm on wheels that garners millions of media and social impressions each year," the company said.

The Peanutters will also entertain fans at local events across the country, engage with consumers, and volunteer to give back to local communities.

Applicants should have a a bachelor's degree, preferably in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations or a related field. A "desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut-related puns is a must."

Interested candidates must submit a resume, cover letter and a short video explaining why they would be the perfect Peanutter at BeAPeanutter.com by April 14, 2024.

Story via TMX