Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Restaurant’ Spinoff Cooking Show Premiers On Food Network On May 2

Selena Gomez will get behind the grill in celebrity chef restaurants in "Selena + Restaurant," a spinoff of her popular cooking show "Selena + Chef."

The Food Network on Friday announced that "Selena + Restaurant" will premiere May 2 with two episodes at episodes at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star will be joined by best friend Raquelle Stevens as some of the best chefs in the business "test" her cooking skills, to see if Gomez can prepare dishes good enough to be served in their Los Angeles restaurants.

The series is a spinoff of "Selena + Chef," which premiered on Max in 2020. In that series, which ran for four seasons, celebrity chefs joined Gomez at home to teach her how to cook.

“After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” Gomez said in a statement. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”

In the first episode of "Selena + Restaurant," Gomez and Stevens will visit Wolfgang Puck's Beverly Hills restaurant CUT Steakhouse. Gomez will be tasked with mastering one of Puck's classic dishes before creating her own take on a spicy seafood dish to see if it's good enough to put on the menu.

Next, they'll visit Los Angeles Dumpling Queen Shirley Chung at her restaurant Ms Chi to make a "fusion version" of one of Gomez's favorite childhood dishes. Fans will get to see "Selena, Raquelle and Shirley fold dumplings and dance around the kitchen."

Across the rest of the six-episode season, Gomez will visit Chef Marcel Vigneron's Lemon Grove; Andrew and Michelle Muñoz restaurant Moo’s Craft Barbecue; Chef Stephanie Izard's Girl & the Goat; and Chef Keith Corbin's California soul food restaurant Alta.

“Selena’s culinary journey has riveted viewers from day one as she has elevated her kitchen skills on her Emmy-nominated series, Selena + Chef,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Now, out of the comfort of her home kitchen, but with her best friend for support, Selena’s graduation to the big leagues offers a natural progression of her culinary education as this superstar shows what she can do in a restaurant environment.”

