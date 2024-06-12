Red Lobster Teams Up With Flavor Flav For Return Of Crabfest

Red Lobster has officially teamed up with superfan Flavor Flav to announce the return of Crabfest.

"When longtime Red Lobster fan Flavor Flav reaches out to rally fans, the only fitting response back is… Yeah Boyeeeee!," Red Lobster said in a press release.

Last week, Flav, 65, posted on social media that he "ordered the whole menu" in a bid to save the seafood chain after it recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“Ya boy meant it when I said I was gonna do anything and everything to help @redlobster and save the cheddar bay biscuits,” the legendary hip hop hype man wrote on X, formerly Twitter, last week.

Now, the chain has tapped Flav reassure fellow fans that Red Lobster isn't going anywhere.

"We love seeing our fans show up and rally for us, so when Flavor Flav reached out, we answered the call and invited him to join us in reminding fans we're here to stay," Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster, said in a statement.

For Crabfest, guests can get Crab Your Way, with a choice of a full pound of steamed, wild-caught snow crab legs or Bairdi crab legs, and flavor options including new Cajun Butter, Roasted Garlic Butter or Simply Steamed.

Other crab menu items start at just $20. Guests will be able to order the new $20 Creamy Crab Carbonara, new Crab & Lobster Duo and new Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak. On the side, fans can order the new Crab Mac & Cheese, and then wash it down with the new Big Breezy Hurricane.

"Crabfest has been a guest-favorite event for years and we're excited to bring the flavor, along with a variety of wild-caught crab for our guests to enjoy, now and for generations to come," Bittorf said.

