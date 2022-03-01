Sleep Expert Warns Against Hitting The Snooze Button In The Morning

In a now viral TikTok, the self-proclaimed sleep doctor shared his advice to people who stay in bed too long. Dr. Michael Breus revealed in the video that “Many of my patients tell me that they hit the snooze button four to six times in the morning. That is a terrible idea.”

The doctor went on to say, “Remember, the average snooze button is about seven to nine minutes long. This does not give your brain the time it needs to get back into deep sleep, and your last 30 to 60 minutes of sleep are broken and fragmented.”

Unsplash

But for the perpetual snooze-hitters there is help. Dr. Breus advised in the video, “Try setting your alarm for the last possible time you must get up or if you have just enough time to push the snooze button one time.”

While getting up at a reasonable hour is a hard habit to take on, sleep is one of the most important things you do each day to keep your mind and body healthy. Getting a good amount of rest each night not only recharges your body, but is also vital for maintaining brain plasticity, which is the brain’s ability to adapt to input, according to Johns Hopkins research.