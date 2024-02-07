Travis Kelce Says He’s Already Heard Some Of Taylor Swift’s “Unbelievable” New Album

Travis Kelce says he's already heard "some" of Taylor Swift's upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department," which the pop star announced at the Grammys on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was at a Super Bowl media event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday when reporters asked whether he has had a chance to listen to Swift's upcoming 11th studio album.

“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce said. “I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.” When reporters asked for additional details, Kelce remained tight-lipped.

“I can't give you anything," he said. "I'll leave that up to her.” The two-time Super Bowl champion told reporters he plans to put in the work to catch up to Swift's achievements.

"She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself," Kelce said of her record fourth album of the year win at the Grammys. "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too."

Wikimedia Commons / iHeartRadioCA / CC 3.0

Swift announced "The Tortured Poets Department" during her acceptance speech after receiving the Grammy Award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

On Monday, Swift shared the tracklist for the upcoming album, which features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.