Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.

TikTok / nottheworstmom

Not only did she see her husband get out of his car and answer the phone, but she also heard a woman’s voice on the line. And she immediately noticed that the woman’s voice seemed “awfully familiar.” Immediately, her mind raced with possibilities after catching her husband on the phone with this woman, but she soon realized that she was hilariously mistaken. She explained, “Unfortunately, I was right. [It] definitely wasn’t a work call… And it absolutely was a woman who was far too comfortable with my husband because it was … me on the phone.”

Buckley immediately felt embarrassed for not noticing that the Ring notification had come in much earlier that day when she was indeed on the phone with her husband. And even though she was relieved that she hadn’t actually caught her husband doing something out of line, she admitted to her audience during a TikTok video that she made explaining the story that she was still “Glad I double-checked though.”