Officer Tries To Save Dog From Burning Building, Ends Up In A Coma

Nobody Else

After hanging up the phone, the officer rushed to the fire along with some of her partners. There was nothing that could have prepared her for what she was about to find.

When she got there, she learned that there was a dog trapped inside the burning house. Before jumping through the open window, the officer hollered, "I'm going in!"

Trustworthy Officer

Public Domain

Officer Julia Caldwell had been a detective in the Ewing Police Department in New Jersey for the last 12 years as an officer. However, she remained mostly anonymous until recently, when she protagonized a rescue that changed her life forever.

The officer had always been a trustworthy detective, and she was loved and respected by everyone in the department. But no one expected that she would go that far for a dog.

Patrolling

Public Domain

Caldwell was patrolling the neighborhood. She had been told to watch an elementary school in order to provide some extra security and calm everyone down after the recent tragedies.

Suddenly, she received a call on her radio. There was a house fire nearby. She didn't really like to leave the school without security, but, she volunteered to help in the emergency. After all, it was close enough.

Ambition

Public Domain

Caldwell had spent her whole childhood and early adulthood studying and working hard to reach her life goal of becoming a police officer. When she finally did it, it all felt like a dream to her.

She was aware that it wouldn't be an easy job, but er dream and she couldn't see herself doing anything different. The woman could have never imagined what her latest operation would be like.

Nobody Home

Unsplash

The home was empty when the fire started, but soon enough, the residents, along with other neighbors, started to show up. Howerver, no one was allowed to intervene.

The fire started some time after the residents left. And unfortunately, the family's dog was inside the house. It was the neighbors who alerted the police about the dog that was inside the burning house. Would they be able to save it?

Running For It

Pixabay

The minute she heard about it on the radio, officer Caldwell drover all the way to the scene of the fire as fast as she could. She was nearby, and she felt like it was her duty to do something.

After just a few minutes, she arrived at the burning building. People were trying to help and put out the fire that was devouring the whole house, but it was hard. That's what when Caldwell made a decision that would change her life.

On fire

Public Domain

When officer Caldwell arrived, the flames were devouring the whole house. Neighbors told her that the residents were outside, but had forgot their dog in the house. That's when she knew she had to do something.

If no one gathered the courage needed to step into the burning house, the dog would lose its life without a doubt. She couldn't allow that to happen.

A Sound

Public Domain

From the garden, one could hear the dog whimpering inside the house, anxious for what would become of him. People had tried to break in through one of the windows, but it seemed too dangerous.

When the detective heard the dog, her heart quivered. She had two dogs that she loved more than anything else on Earth; she wouldn't be able to forgive herself if she left the dog to its luck inside the burning house.

No One Dared

Public Domain

While the rest of the people were doing their best trying to put out the fire, no one dared to go in, as no people were left inside. It was just a dog, and no one wanted to risk their lives for it.

But right then and there, officer Caldwell did something no one could have predicted. She said she would go inside the burning house to rescue the dog. She felt like she had to do it.

Decision

Unsplash

A neighbor was able to show the detective which window was the most accessible one, and Caldwell, who is no more 105 pounds, said, "Get me in there!"

At first, her sergeant almost forbade her to commit what she saw as a reckless act. But the determination on Caldwell's look persuaded him. In a matter of minutes, Caldwell was inside the burning building, surrounded by menacing black smoke, searching for the poor dog.

Heavy Breathing

Public Domain

Another officer helped Caldwell through the window, and she went inside the room where the dog was. While that particular room was not yet on fire, it was hot and filled with invisible gases. It was hazy and felt like being underwater.

It took Caldwell about 90 seconds to reach the pen, unlatch it, wrap the dog in a blanket and get it to the window. She lifted the 70-pound dog into the waiting arms of the officers outside.

Medical Emergency

Unsplash

The woman followed the dog out, but it wasn't long before she started experiencing strange symptoms. Her speech began to change, and her tongue started to swell.

The next thing she knew, she was waking up in the hospital with officers around her. She learned she'd been placed in a medically induced coma after experiencing respiratory tract damage and had reactive airway disease.

Consequences

Public Domain

The damage sustained during the saving operation could affect officer Caldwell for the rest of her life. She still believed it was worth it, though.

The cop's sacrifice saved a life that day. Even though she put herself at risk, the officer said she would do it again. That's just the kind of person she was.

Good News

Public Domain

When Caldwell told her pulmonologist she had only been in the room for about 90 seconds, the doctor told her, "Honey, that's a minute too long."

For a month after the incident, Caldwell was off-duty. She was eventually cleared for desk duty but not full duty yet. She was happy she could return to work, even though she couldn't patrol the city yet.

A Hero

Public Domain

Caldwell's husband and many others have voiced their pride in, and thankfulness for her actions, and the dog lover said she had to do something. "I look at it this way," Caldwell said. "I have two dogs, and I just couldn't imagine losing my house and everything in it, and my dogs, in the blink of an eye. I knew I could get in that window, and I just thought, let me get in and get out." Her story reached millions of people who praised the cop's heroic actions.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.