Dad And Son See “Help” Etched Into The Dirt, A Voice Leads Them To A Startling Find

Markings

A stick was used to scratch the markings on the earth before him. They were large but haphazardly written as if the writer was in a rush.

It says, "Help." He cast a quick glance at his son, who had wrinkled brows. He stood up, grinned, and then walked away, believing it was a joke. He would be compelled to return once he saw what was in the cabin.

They Wanted To Bond

Public Domain

In their favorite forest, Henry and his son, Albert, discovered something startling while camping. It had been a successful start to the day for the father-son hunting duo, who left early for the country.

Spending time outdoors and reconnecting with each other was one of their expectations while deer hunting. They would become heroes of their community as a result of the day's events.

Family Tradition

Public Domain

Henry Yanes was a typical father who cherished time spent outside with his son above everything else.

While hunting his first deer at the age of seven, Henry took Albert camping under the beautiful sky. As a result of that experience, the two of them established a tradition. Who could have imagined that it would result in so much good in the future?

Their Favorite Time Of Year

Pexels - Mohamed Elamine Msiouri

The events transpired in Albert's final year of high school. Hunting season was drawing near, and he and his father couldn't wait to go hunting.

Their base of operations was a cabin in the woods: almost like their second home. It would serve as the most prominent evidence of their heroic discovery, which they were unaware of.

Quality Time

Pexels - David Riaño Cortés

The father-and-son team gathered their hunting gear on a beautiful Saturday morning at the tail end of the fall season and climbed into their vehicle for a weekend of their favorite pastime.

Since Albert's schoolwork seemed to dominate his personal life, they hadn't seen each other for a while. The time he had with his father was much appreciated.

Getting Everything Ready

Pexels - Eberhard Grossgasteiger

The two arrived at the vast swath of woods that was home to the majority of their state's animals quickly after a long journey into the forest.

They parked their car close to a motel and decided to walk the remainder of the way. They wouldn't have expected to encounter a sign after making such a small decision.

A Cold Morning

Public Domain

The wind blew coldly over the woodland as fall was drawing to a close, preparing for winter. Since they were covered in multiple layers of clothing to stave off the elements, Henry and Albert didn't feel the cold at all.

When they noticed the symbols on the ground, they were only a short distance from their cabin. They came to a complete standstill.

Was It A Joke?

Public Domain

His ears had been filled with stories about people getting lost in the forest for a long time. Since he was a local, he had been involved in numerous search and rescue teams that tracked lost campers.

He fixed his gaze on the traces in the ground, his brows furrowing. Were he and his son the subject of a joke? He was aware of college students engaging in similar pranks. Nevertheless, he knelt down to examine everything.

A Joke

Public Domain

A stick was used to scratch the markings into the ground in front of Henry. Their size was large, but they did not seem consolidated as if they had been written quickly.

As Henry glanced at Albert, whose brow furrowed, they read "help." Henry arose and walked away, hoping it was a joke. It would be the cabin's contents that would have him racing back.

Broken Glass

Pexels - Marcus Murphy

Henry and Albert disregarded the dirt markings, deciding it must have been a joke. Each carried their hunting gear to their cabin while remaining vigilant.

Upon unlocking the door, Henry was surprised to find that the front glass window was broken, and the door had opened from the inside. There had been an intrusion on his property.

Jumping Into Action

Pexels - Spencer Selover

Henry removed the rifle slung over his shoulder, hoping to at least scare whoever was in his cabin. He pushed the door open and, without making a sound, took a step in.

He motioned Albert to remain outside, gesturing for him to keep an eye on the cabin's surroundings. But Henry wasn't in the house for a second when he saw the truth.

Inside The Cabin

Pexels - Wendel Moretti

The cabin's inside was as Henry had left it over six months prior. But the intruder had raided his kitchen for food and used his couch as a bed. They'd also taken one of the cabin's blankets.

Then, Henry remembered reading about a teenage girl who got lost in the forest about two days before he and Albert embarked on their journey. He raced out of the house, asking his son to search around the perimeter for any signs of human life.

You Have To Remember

Public Domain

Henry made it to the spot with the markings in the dirt. He studied them carefully, realizing that whoever wrote them must have been the same person who broke into the cabin.

He tried his best to remember the girl's name in the story he read. "Brittany," he mumbled with uncertainty. Was that truly the girl's name?

Brittany

Pexels - Francesco Ungaro

"Brittany?" Henry called out, his voice shooting through the cold forest. "Brittany!" he shouted again, but this time heard a small voice answering to him. It was a girl crying back.

"Brittany!" Henry shouted once more, slinging his rifle over his back and starting toward the girl's voice. He'd find her if it were the last thing he did.

Surviving The Forest

Public Domain

Using his tracking skills and with Albert by his side, Henry searched through the woods until he found a teenage girl wrapped in the missing blanket from his cabin. She was covered in dirt and barely lucid. He helped her back to the cabin as Albert called 911. Later, the two learned that the girl, Brittany, had lost her way in the labyrinthine forest after being separated from her camping friends by a wolf. She'd taken refuge in Henry's cabin and ran away after seeing them approach the place, fearing they'd yell at her for breaking in. Henry didn't mind it at all. He was only glad he'd gotten to her in time.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.