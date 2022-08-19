Dog Hears Strange Sound Come From Drain And Woman Calls 911

Calling For Help

Proud Of Her City

She had lived in New York all her life and loved the fact even though the city had its downsides like homeless folk and strays.

She often thought about the lack of affordable housing, pushing people and stray animals to the streets, but she never let that affect her love for the city.

A Journalist

Nancy Armstrong was a curious journalist from Brooklyn who grew into a strong, independent woman who loved finding answers to the unknown.

She had gotten a job as a tabloid writer that didn't quite satisfy her curiosity, but she knew that opportunities were waiting for her in the future, but one of that days would come sooner than she thought.

Walking Through Brooklyn

Nancy spent her weekends walking through Brooklyn, enjoying the busy streets and the intriguing vendors and stopping at the butchery she liked most close to home.

If Nancy wanted something to pique her curiosity, she was about to have it piqued by exiting the butcher shop.

Her Interest Was Piqued

She had gone to the butcher to buy the only pork sausages she loved but saw something strange as she exited the shop.

She had come across a stray doing something that had her so interested that she could not walk away.

Hungry For Sausages

Nancy moved closer and noticed the stray was looking down into the storm rain, interested in getting whatever was down there. As soon as it heard her, its eyes locked on her.

It couldn't help looking at her sausages, most likely feeling hungry. Nancy felt for the poor dog and decided to give in but never thought she would regret her decision.

Sausage Down The Drain

Nancy had given the dog a sausage and was walking away when she saw it drop half of it into the drain!

She didn't let the mishap bug her and continued walking, but she didn’t realize the mishap was intentional.

Another Walk

When Nancy walked around the neighborhood to her butcher shop the following weekend, she saw the stray was still there.

She went to the butcher, got something for the dog, and decided she wanted to see why he was looking inside the drain. However, she was not prepared for what she would find.

A Second Treat

She had gotten the dog another sausage and was curious to see if it had learned from its previous mishap. The stray started drooling upon smelling the meat.

Nancy was able to get closer to the stray, and the storm drain but needed to ensure the dog trusted her before she could look inside.

Down The Drain Again

The stray was eating out of her hand, but she still was cautious. She was worried about what it would do if it felt like she was going to take whatever was in the drain from it.

When she gave the dog a sausage, she watched as it walked to the drain and dropped another half of it inside. It had done it on purpose.

A Look Inside

Now that she knew the dog was doing it on purpose, she finally decided to look into the storm drain. But as she peered inside, the hair on her neck stood up as something that made her want to throw up.

In a panicked state, she pulled out her cellphone and called the only number she thought could help. After ten minutes of waiting, she finally heard the sirens closing in.

Calling The Firefighters

What Nancy saw made her immediately dial 911 and request that firefighters come to help her. After waiting for ten minutes, they finally arrived on the scene. They brought all the necessary tools for the job.

The pros got to work opening the storm drain, and Nancy still felt shaken. The dog even didn't even seem comfortable letting them get into the storm drain, but they had to after what she saw.

Kittens

After another 15 minutes, the firefighters managed to get out the animals that Nancy saw trapped in the storm drain. There were five kittens that had been trapped in the drain.

They looked in good health despite being down there for a while. They meowed at Nancy, and the stray immediately ran over in concern.

A Hero Dog

After the firefighters thanked her for reporting it, she smiled at told them that it was all thanks to the stray dog that she even noticed the kittens. She recognized that he had been feeding the kittens while they were trapped.

She knew they would have starved if not for the dog getting involved. So she decided to do something spontaneous that she never normally did.

Adoption

With the kittens all going to a foster home, Nancy thought it was unfair that the stray dog would stay on the streets. She decided to take the dog home. It seemed he didn't need much convincing.

He clearly remembered that she was the one that gave him food and helped him save the trapped kittens. Now he would have a new home and never have to live on the streets again.

