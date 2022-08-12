Enigmatic Old Man Has Been Living On A Cruise Ship For 13 Years

Who Was That Man?

From the very instant she set her feet on that cruise ship, it was like that old man had casted a spell on her. When she asked about him, she learned a shocking truth: the man had been living there for years, but no one knew much about his personal life.

And when the ship arrived at the port and two police officers made their appearance in the ship, asking for that elderly man, she knew something for sure: she had to learn about that man's story, no matter the cost.

A Much Needed Break

For Jill Levine, being a divorcee with grown kids wasn't exactly how she had planned to spend her forties. As a journalist, her busy life never took a break. When the opportunity arose to take a much-needed vacation aboard a cruise ship, she jumped at it.

Jill planned on keeping to herself on the trip and keeping away from work. She had no idea that the story of her life would find her instead.

Fun In The Sun

It had been a rough last few months and Jill was deeply looking forward to relaxing a bit. The first few days on the ship were filled with fun, food, and lots of sun.

Jill tried her best to blend in and stay chilled throughout her trip. Her journalist's eye often meant she saw everything from the angle of a story. She seemed to be doing well with switching off from her usual story-chasing self. However, things swiftly changed.

He Caught Her Eye

The ship's crew was excellent and very friendly. Most of them were young so it wasn't hard to notice one man among them that stuck out like a sore thumb.

He was quiet and usually alone. The journalist in Jill seemed to sense that there was something different about him. For starters, he was always drawn back to one particular spot on the ship.

Not A Bad Spot

The ship itself was gorgeous and decked out with all the usual opulence that cruise liners were known for. The ship's lounge was one of its most decadent features and gave off an early 1900s classic vibe.

Jill loved hanging out there and felt a weird sense of nostalgia whenever she did. She soon also noticed another strange detail about the spot.

His Spot

Jill realized now that the strange old man wasn't a crew member. He was just always around and his favorite hangout spot was the lounge. For some reason, Jill could tell that this man was no ordinary passenger.

While other passengers walked around the ship like tourists, this man held a sense of familiarity, like he belonged there. She found herself anxious to know who he was and what he was doing there.

He Was Home

Overcome by curiosity, Jill decided to ask a crew member about him. What she learned was astonishing. It seems as far as most crew members knew, the old man lived on the ship and even paid some kind of rent.

According to the ship's cook, who had worked there the longest, the story became more intriguing. Apparently, the old man had lived on the ship for 13 years.

The Mystery Deepens

Jill's journo instincts were in full flight now. None of what she was hearing made sense. Despite all the crew knowing the old man, none of them knew anything about him or why he stayed aboard.

As curious as she was, she was told that the old man was very private and didn't speak about himself much. This made Jill hesitant to approach him directly. However, Jill's time was growing shorter and when the ship docked in Miami, everything suddenly changed.

She Was Stunned

When the ship docked, two police officers boarded. They ignored all other passengers and only spoke in hushed tones to the old man. This sealed it for Jill.

Her curiosity was now piqued irrevocably. Once the offices left, she decided to put aside all her hesitancy and resolved to finally speak to the man himself.

Old Morty

Jill was initially nervous and even felt a little afraid as she approached the old man. She had built him up so much in her mind, she had no idea what to expect.

To her relief, he turned out to be friendly and even invited her to his cabin to share his story. It turned out that his name was Morton Wilson and he was 93. He was also a widower and the story of his past only grew more intriguing from there.

Wilson’s Story

He was born and raised in Brooklyn; up until 1946, he had spent time abroad with the U.S. Navy Office of Naval Intelligence. He had seen a lot of things and had a lot of stories from that time.

After that, he met his wife and started working as a pharmacist, earning about $65 a week. But after a few years, his luck had taken a wild turn.

Success

During his time in the navy, he was acquainted with a German textile manufacturer who asked him to introduce lace-making machines to the U.S. From then on, Wilson built what became his own successful lace-making business.

Since that time, most of the lace production moved from the West to China, where labor is cheaper. However, his company has managed to stay afloat. It still owns 45 of the 70 machines currently producing lace in America.

Retirement

However, Wilson retired in 1989 and left the business in the hands of one of his grandsons. Since then, he had spent most of his time at sea; he and his wife loved cruise ships, and they would spend months sailing.

But at one point, his beloved wife passed away; and things had never been the same for Wilson. So he took a drastic decision.

Living At Sea

He decided to spend the rest of his days living on a cruise ship. He had a condo in Boca Raton, Florida, where he kept his possessions.

But at least 3 or 4 years had passed since he last set foot there. To Jill, something still didn’t quite add up.

The Officer

Jill was still curious about one thing. Everything the older man had explained showed that he was an upstanding person in many ways.

What Jill had witnessed that morning didn’t quite fit the image. So why was he seemingly being interrogated by police officers?

Legal Problems

The man explained that his peculiar lifestyle meant he had to contend with unusual legal problems. Jill was suddenly very intrigued again.

He had seemed a straight-laced figure so far. Jill wondered if there wasn’t something else to the older man, perhaps a dark side.

Strange Lifestyle

While certainly intriguing, there was no doubt that the man’s lifestyle was also extraordinary. If he did own property, it begged the question as to why he chose to live on a ship.

On the other hand, if he was happy to live on the ship, why did he bother keeping the property on the mainland. Jill’s journalist instincts were going into overdrive.

The Mystery Deepens

Now that Jill thought about it, much of his story seemed a little odd. He had lived on the ship for so long, but none of the crew seemed to know that much about him.

Was that a coincidence or by design? Jill had met guarded people before. Her experience had shown her that they were usually this way because they had something to hide.

Another Possibility

As Jill listened to his story, she kept these troublesome thoughts to herself. If the older man did have a darker side to him, she didn’t want to spook him or let on her suspicions.

It suddenly dawned on her that Wilson reminded her of another person she had once interviewed. A new worrying possibility crossed her mind as she thought of this man.

The Old Runner

Years back, Jill had covered a story that shocked her to her core. It had made her doubt everything she’d ever known about taking people at face value.

The man in question had seemed like an ideal family man. As she dug deeper into the story, she realized how innovative criminals could be when they wanted to evade the truth.

Bobby Love

The man Jill had previously written a story on was known as “Bobby Love.” On the surface, he had lived an extraordinary life as a family man and was beyond reproach.

However, in Bobby’s case, his wife and kids unexpectedly discovered that he held a shocking secret. It seems Bobby had been hiding his whole life.

Parallels With Bobby

In Bobby Love’s case, he had relocated to New York and lived an idyllic life for over 30 years. He was a devoted husband and father and an active member of his church and community.

That was until the FBI came knocking with a warrant one day. Only then did Bobby’s family learn that he had been an escaped convict who had evaded the law for three decades.

Surely Not

As Jill looked at the wizened old man in front of her with his kindly face and gentle demeanor, she couldn’t help but trust him. He seemed far too likable.

However, the fact that he had been living on a cruise ship all this time was weird at best. It could make sense if he were a fugitive that was afraid of ever returning to the mainland.

Unanswered Questions

Jill realized she was skipping ahead and allowing her reporter brain to over-analyze everything. As she listened instead, she realized that Wilson seemed to be upfront.

He explained that since his possessions were all still stored in a property he owned on the mainland, he often needed police intervention.

It Made Sense

He confirmed that since his property was left vacant so often, he sometimes had to contend with vandals and squatters. Luckily, he had a good relationship with the local police.

The two officers had actually wanted to see him to clarify some paperwork regarding a misunderstanding about the house. Jill was relieved but still had one burning question.

A Strange Choice

Given that Wilson was successful, he obviously wasn’t living on the ship out of necessity. He’d explained that he and his wife loved going on cruises.

However, he could have chosen to keep going on them for holidays. If he still had property on the mainland, the big question was, why choose to live on the ship full time?

Freedom

Wilson told Jill that, on the cruise ship, he felt like the Captain of his destiny. He had everything he needed, and being alone allowed him not to depend on or be tied to anyone or anything.

The explanation made sense to Jill. However, she was beginning to wonder if another factor was at play in his decision. It was a little personal, so she wondered how to bring it up.

His Loss

Jill wondered if Wilson perhaps felt connected to the cruise ship life in a more personal way. It was clear that he deeply missed his wife.

According to him, the pair had bonded over their cruise trips. Was it possible that Wilson clung to the seafaring life as a way of feeling connected to his wife?

Too Personal

Jill realized it would probably be too personal to ask about this. However, it was a sound theory, and she was content knowing that it was a possibility.

She had grown to really like the sweet old man and could tell that he was a warm person. Whatever his reasons, one thing was clear.

His Journey

Regardless of whether there was any more profound reason for Wilson’s choice to live on a cruise ship, it was clear that he was happy. After all, it was his choice, he paid for the privilege, and by all accounts, he never bothered anyone.

According to him, there were intangible reasons why he had stayed on the ship so long. These reasons were better explained in his words.

A Hidden Gem

To Wilson, It was a sort of freedom that he wouldn't be able to feel if he lived on land or in a nursing home. "Where else could I feel this secure and safe? Life on board couldn't be better," he told Jill. By the end of the talk, Jill felt very happy and honored to have met such a fascinating person. She had come on board for a relaxing holiday but left with a gem of a story too.

