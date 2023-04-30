Pregnant Beggar Dumps Food In Trash, Gut Tells Mom To Open It Up

Reliable

The tears continued to roll down Jill's cheeks as she just stood there.

During her free time, she volunteered at a local shelter.

A young woman who betrayed her trust caused her to lose all sense of hope for her. This broke her trust. It was difficult for her to trust anyone.

Good Samaritan

Jill Fizer has been a person of the highest standard throughout her days.

Her car was always full of extra water bottles for those in need, as she was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it.

In her volunteer work at the shelter, Jill became friends with one of the regulars. She could have never realized how traumatizing this would wind up being for her.

A Friend In Need

In her role as a social worker, Jill heard heartbreaking stories about people's trials and tribulations in life.

Living in Chicago for many years, she was aware there were many people, down and out, so she always wanted to be prepared to help.

Despite the difficulties, Jill made success her personal goal.

Difficulties

The sight of people struggling made her uncomfortable. She was inspired to help others by her experience growing up in a single-parent household.

Her hardships had taught her the importance of kindness and helping others.

During that time, she met someone who forever changed her life and those of many of her friends and family members.

Lending A Hand

Although Jill worked regular nine-to-five hours, she often stayed after hours to assist. Her neighboring shelter offered a volunteer program.

As soon as she heard about the program, she signed up for it and began preparing food items for the less fortunate.

As she worked in the kitchen, she felt a strong sense of calling. Her heart was engulfed with pride.

True Calling

The soup she made was the best she had ever made. She enjoyed cooking so much that she began making it every single day.

As she received many thanks from grateful homeless people, her heart swelled.

Her life couldn't have been better. In the shelter, however, it was clear that everyone had deep-seated problems.

The Less Fortunate

Jill became friends with some shelter regulars at the soup kitchen.

Every now and then, she would ask how the regulars were doing.

It wasn't Jill's responsibility to ensure they always had food to eat and a bed to sleep in, but she always made sure anyway. At shelters, things can get tough, as Jill would soon discover.

Nowhere To Go

Her eyes were always drawn to the same quiet pregnant woman.

The woman's eyes were filled with desperation, and her demeanor appeared extremely dejected. Jill provided her with the help she needed.

There was something about this woman that reminded her of herself.

A Watchful Eye

As soon as she saw the homeless woman who was pregnant nonetheless, her heart shattered.

She found it even more heartbreaking when she saw that she was clearly alone, even though it was common around those areas. She was taken under Jill's wing, displaying her true motherly nature.

The volunteers had warned Jill not to get too enthralled in such cases, but she still accepted the position of caring for the woman.

Rocky Start

When Jill introduced herself to the woman, she was extremely standoffish. It was evident that she cared for Jill's well-being.

After being gently rubbed on the back, the woman instinctively pulled back.

She knew she had crossed the line when she saw her behavior. Her actions angered the woman, who asked her what she was doing. Jill knew she had to take it easy.

A New Friend?

“Don’t touch me, lady!” she shrieked. But Jill told her she didn't mean to cause any harm.

She just wanted to help her.

Jill had managed to finally convince the woman to talk to her about her situation. She introduced herself as Molly. Jill felt bad for her and wanted to help her in any which way that she could.

A Kind Gift

Jill knew what she had to do. The next day she appeared at the shelter with gifts in hand.

She wanted to give them to Molly to help her with her pregnancy. It looked like the baby was due any day now.

Jill wasn’t a mother herself, but she couldn’t imagine not having all the nice baby things at her disposal.

There Was No Way That She Would Refuse A Gift

She knew what she had to do. This would definitely get Molly into her good books, she thought. No expectant mother would say no to things she would get for her.

Jill had picked out the cutest, softest blankets, and baby grows.

She was so excited to hand it over to Molly. But she did not expect the reaction she received.

Excited

Jill’s excitement got the better of her, and she couldn’t wait to hand over the gift to Molly.

But Molly just looked at the gift.

She didn’t know what to do and looked slightly embarrassed. Jill explained to her that everything she purchased was for the baby and that she wanted the baby to be warm.

Was She Doing The Right Thing?

But Molly only shrugged. She gave Jill a half-hearted thank you, took the gift, and left the shelter.

Jill felt strange. She wondered if she had done the right thing.

All she could see was the other volunteers looking at her apologetically with a “we told you so” look on their faces. Jill’s heart was shattered into pieces.

Panhandling

The next morning, as she traveled to work, she saw something she would never forget.

It was something she had wished she had never seen. She could see Molly panhandling on the corner of a street.

It was hard for her to even see Molly on the street, let alone pregnant and on the street. She knew there wasn’t anything she could do.

No More Interfering

She supposed it was what homeless people did to get by, but she felt extra worried about Molly being pregnant and being out on the dangerous streets of Chicago.

But she didn’t want to interfere any more than she did.

She wanted to pick her up but then saw something that made her jaw drop.

What Was She Doing?

Molly was actually standing on the street and selling something. And it wasn’t just anything, it was the baby clothes she had given her.

Jill shook her head in disbelief.

She should’ve listened to her colleagues, after all. They were right all this time. It was her own fault for getting involved, and now she was paying for her good deeds.

No Good Deed…

If this was what she got in return for doing something good, then she wanted no part of it.

She never expected to be taken for a ride like this.

Jill couldn’t believe her eyes. Why would Molly be doing this? Jill gave her those clothes out of the goodness of her heart. But Jill knew that no good deed goes unpunished.

Very Hurt

It was then that Jill just carried on into traffic to get to work. But throughout the day, she couldn't stop thinking about what she saw Molly do.

She couldn’t even concentrate at work.

The audacity of her to sell the gift just made Jill angrier than ever. She wanted to give her a piece of her mind.

Waiting to Give Her A Piece Of Her Mind

She had a shift at the shelter that night and vowed to ask Molly about it later.

Her heart felt so hurt that it felt like Molly had trampled all over it.

She had psyched herself up all day and was ready to confront her. Never in her life had she experienced such ungratefulness, and she was going to let Molly know just how she felt.

Worse For Wear

When she saw Molly in the queue that evening, she called her over.

She looked disheveled and worse for wear. Jill immediately felt a pang of guilt hit her.

What had happened to her? She looked like she had been through hell and back, and Jill knew she had to hold back from shouting at her.

The Confrontation

But she decided to ask anyway. “I saw you on a corner of a street this morning selling the gift I gave you. Why would you do that?” Molly froze dead in her tracks.

She looked like a deer in headlights and knew that she had been caught out.

She cautiously looked around her and then burst into tears.

The Explanation

Jill signed but knew she had to comfort her. “What on earth happened to you?” Jill asked.

Molly hesitated for a moment, then explained that she only accepts cash because she needs the money to survive.

She told Jill that she appreciated the gift, but she couldn't use it to buy food and some essentials that the shelter doesn’t provide.

Feeling Sorry

Jill felt a lump form in her throat. She had never thought about it that way.

Molly was just trying to survive, and here she was, judging her for it.

Jill felt ashamed of herself for judging Molly. She realized that she had been too focused on her own perspective and didn't consider the struggles that Molly was going through.

Time To Wise Up

She apologized to Molly and promised to help her in any way she could.

Molly accepted her apology, and they hugged each other tightly.

After Molly left to get a bed for the night, Jill told her colleagues about Molly’s ordeal, but they remained skeptical and told Jill to wise up, or she would face more heartache.

A Different Approach

From that day forward, Jill changed her approach to helping those in need.

She began to listen more and offer practical help instead of just gifts.

She learned that sometimes the best way to help is to simply be present and offer a listening ear. But Jill’s heart was far too soft for the people who take advantage of helpers like her. And she would learn that the hard way.

Cash Only

When Jill offered to buy Molly some food and supplies, Molly refused.

She only accepted cash, saying she needed it for other things.

What homeless person refuses food and other essentials? Jill was starting to think that something wasn’t right. Molly kept refusing her gifts and only wanted money, which made her think that maybe Molly was buying illegal substances.

An Offer She Can’t Refuse

Jill couldn't help but feel a bit suspicious, but she didn't want to judge Molly for her circumstances.

After all, she knew that life on the streets was tough if you didn’t have any money.

So she gave her some money and offered to help her find a place to stay. Molly declined and quickly left the shelter, leaving Jill feeling uneasy.

What Was She Up To?

Surely the food and a warm place to stay would be a big help to a heavily pregnant homeless woman, Jill thought. But she was wrong.

What was Molly up to? She didn’t seem intoxicated when she came to the shelter in the evening.

What was she using the money for then? Jill was completely puzzled.

Coming Up With A Plan

Molly declined any offers that Jill had presented to her and rather asked for more cash.

But Jill was unwilling to deal with cash out in the open again for fear of being mugged.

She needed to come up with another plan. That’s when she talked to her colleagues at the shelter and asked their opinion on the matter. But Jill didn’t get the answer she was hoping for.

Finding a Solution

They stressed to her that she was once again getting too involved with Molly.

Although she felt like she needed to help, they were all too familiar with these cases and saw how some people took advantage of the helper’s good hearts.

Jill understood but knew that she had to find a solution to help Molly. They reluctantly gave in and came up with an idea.

The Fundraising Campaign

They decided to set up a fundraising campaign to help Molly and other pregnant women in similar situations.

They managed to get enough sponsors, and soon enough, the shelter was abuzz with activity.

Jill was amazed at how many people were willing to help, and soon enough, they had raised enough money to help Molly.

An Exciting Initiative

Jill was so excited to present the campaign to Molly and all the other homeless pregnant women in the shelter. They all gathered around to receive the gifts from all sponsors.

They were thrilled, and Jill and the volunteers were all very proud of the campaign that she had arranged.

But Jill’s excitement soon turned to worry because Molly was nowhere to be seen.

Molly Was AWOL

She asked the other pregnant women around if they had seen Molly anywhere.

When they all said no, Jill began to worry as the sun was setting fast.

She was all flustered trying to locate Molly, but she wasn’t at the shelter at all. She searched everywhere. It began to dawn on her that something bad might have happened to Molly.

Panic Sets In

Jill did the first thing she could think of. She jumped into her car and began scanning the streets in search of a heavily pregnant woman that resembled Molly.

She was panic-stricken.

She drove as fast as she could, dangerously taking the corners like an expert driving in the Indy 500. She had no time to waste.

Where Could She Be?

She was driving in circles, looking for Molly. She went to all the street corners where she thought Molly could possibly be.

Her heart was beating with dread. She thought about the money she had given to her previously.

What if someone had stolen it from her and left her and the baby in a ditch somewhere? Molly’s mind was overflowing with horrible thoughts.

Searching The Streets

She even tried the corner where she had seen her selling the baby clothes, but she was nowhere to be seen.

Where could she have gone? Jill didn’t have a clue, and darkness was setting in.

Molly wouldn’t have a bed to sleep in. There were other places she could search, but Jill didn’t feel safe going there at night.

Giving Up

She also knew a few people she could ask, but they, too, would be on the bad and dangerous side of the city, and Jill wasn’t going to risk getting hijacked or worse.

Jill turned around and went back to the shelter.

She thought that by then, Molly would maybe be there already. Maybe she was overreacting.

Nothing She Could Do

But upon returning, Molly still wasn't there.

There was nothing more she could do. Jill just shrugged and hoped that Molly was somewhere warm and safe for the night.

After all, Chicago was notorious for its cold nights. Her colleagues embraced her as she returned from her wild goose chase. They could only hope that Jill would realize her naivety.

A Sleepless Night

The next day, Jill had a full day of volunteering at the shelter. She did all the shelter’s laundry and had already put a big pot of soup on to boil.

She had a sleepless night. All she thought about was Molly and her baby. She had horrible nightmares and needed lots of coffee to get through the day.

She had just finished cleaning the kitchen when she felt someone tap her on the shoulder.

The Return

It was Molly. She was back, and Jill felt her heart soar with relief.

She asked Molly if she was okay, but all Molly did was burst into tears.

It looked like she, too, had a rough night, but Jill was just so thankful that she had managed to return to the shelter. Jill had prayed for Molly, and her prayers were finally answered.

Desperate

Molly told Jill that she was in desperate need of money because she had borrowed something from a bad group of people.

They told her if she didn’t pay them back today, they would harm her and her unborn child.

Jill knew that she was in trouble. She sensed it last night when was looking for her on the streets.

Feeling Conflicted

Jill’s heart raced with anxiety. She couldn’t believe that Molly was in danger.

But she supposed this was what homeless people went through on a daily basis.

Her protective instincts kicked into overdrive. But when she looked over at her colleagues, she was once again reminded to be cautious. But Molly needed her. Jill felt so conflicted.

Throwing Caution To The Wind

Jill hesitated for a moment, but when she saw the tears streaming down Molly’s face, she couldn’t turn her down. She reached for her purse and produced two crisp $100 bills.

Molly’s eyes lit up, and she pulled Jill into a tight embrace.

Jill noticed that this was the first time that Molly was ever really thankful for something.

Another Act Of Goodwill

Jill knew she had given over and above what Molly had asked for, but she couldn’t let Molly and her baby be in danger.

She would feel a world of guilt if anything happened to them, and she had not done something to stop it.

She was doing the right thing. Her act of goodwill would help them for sure, or so she thought.

Tagging Along

Soon after Molly left, Jill decided to secretly follow Molly to make sure that she was going to be safe delivering the money that she owed.

If there was any trouble, Jill would be nearby, ready to intervene.

She wanted to make sure that the people who were threatening her were actually getting the money and that they would leave her alone.

Was She Up To Something?

She saw how Molly walked over three blocks and turned several corners.

It was quite a feat for a heavily pregnant woman, but Jill noticed that Molly pulled it off with ease.

She walked very easily and faster than Jill had expected. At one point, Jill swore she saw Molly run a little bit. What was she really up to? Jill was sticking around to find out.

Constantly Looking Over Her Shoulder

She noticed that Molly kept looking over her shoulder. She must’ve been really afraid, Jill thought. But she also had this nagging doubt at the back of her mind.

It was not long before Molly whipped out a cell phone and began talking about it. Jill was very surprised that she had a mobile phone.

But then again, it's not that uncommon for the homeless population to be connected.

A Gut Feeling

Jill couldn't shake off the feeling that there was something more to Molly's story.

She felt like there was something she wasn't telling her.

Even though she seemed all innocent at the shelter, Jill’s gut was also telling her something else. And coupled with the many warnings from her colleagues, Jill decided to be more alert.

Keeping A Safe Distance

She decided to dig a little deeper, but she knew she had to be careful.

Molly was already hesitant to trust her, and she didn't want to make things worse. She kept a safe distance behind her.

But then, she received a call on her phone. The moment she looked at the screen was the moment she lost sight of Molly.

A Split Second

Jill could’ve kicked herself for taking her eyes off of her for a second. She circled around the area but didn’t find her.

She must’ve gotten into a car or entered a house. Jill hit the steering wheel in frustration.

What was she going to do now? Her sting operation had failed miserably. She would have to follow Molly on another day.

The Truth Unravels

One night, while she was still at the shelter, Jill overheard a conversation between two homeless men.

Jill distinctly heard Molly’s name, but when she went to them to ask what they were talking about, they froze up and were instantly quiet.

When Jill tried to get them to talk to her again, she got a very cryptic response, “Sorry lady, but we aren’t snitches.”

What Was Going On?

Jill knew there was something there, and she just needed to get to the bottom of it. She heard them talking about Molly. What was she involved in?

Jill was now knee-deep into something, and she wanted to get out.

But she needed to know if what these men were discussing was true. Was Molly not who she said she was?

A Grilling

The next day, Jill tried to decipher exactly what she had overheard from the two men.

She knew she heard Molly’s name, but what else were they saying about her?

Jill knew the guys would be back later that evening, so she intended to grill them about their discussion. It was now or never. She waited patiently for them to appear.

Spotted!

When she finally spotted them standing in the queue, she immediately accosted them before they made a run for it.

They knew she was onto them, and it looked like they didn’t want to give away any details of what they knew for fear of something.

Jill was going to find out exactly what that fear was.

What They Heard

They sweated profusely as Jill grilled them. Jill promised that she wouldn’t expose them in any way and that they wouldn’t be in danger. And with that confirmation, they slowly opened up.

They explained everything they had heard about Molly.

Jill listened intently but knew she had to find out for herself. She was going to follow Molly once more.

Something Was Going On

When Molly left the shelter, Jill followed her again. She walked the same route for about 15 minutes before going into a house.

Jill waited another 20 minutes before she saw something unbelievable.

It was Molly. She strutted out of the house and made her way to a car outside. But that wasn’t even the most baffling part.

The Revelation

Molly got into the car and seemingly drove off without a care in the world. She no longer looked disheveled and unkempt. Her hair was combed back, and she was wearing cleaner clothes.

The worst part was that she wasn’t even pregnant. Jill’s world came crashing down.

She sat crying at the realization that she had been duped. Everyone at the shelter was right. How could she have been so blind?

The Confrontation

Jill knew that she had to confront her in some way or another. Who else was Molly doing this to? She needed to put an end to her destructive behavior. She was taking advantage of the kindness of others and making the people who were really homeless look bad.

Jill was furious. She just wanted to expose Molly for what she was. She didn’t even know if Molly was her real name.

When she eventually confronted her, she became defensive and ran off. Jill and the other volunteers made it their mission to expose her so that other shelters and people wouldn’t fall for her schemes.

