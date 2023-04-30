Husky Won’t Let Mom Touch Baby, Dad’s Concealed Camera Uncovers Difficult Explanation

Harsh Reality

Martin felt a sharp pain in his chest after hearing the vet’s hallowing words.

Why would someone say something so cruel? After the veterinarian explained what had happened at home, he finally understood.

The whole thing began on what should have been the happiest day of his life. On this day, his wife gave birth to a beautiful baby.

A Blessing

During this time, the couple experienced a lot of excitement.

Their house was ready for their baby as soon as he arrived. As a result, they were able to keep their infant comfortable since they already had anything and everything a child could ever want or need.

Martin had already bought diapers and a cot before his baby arrived, and he had even painted the baby's room a bright and cheerful shade of blue. He didn't even realize that he was caring for someone else's child.

Paradise

The beginning was perfect harmony.

It was worth sacrificing a bit of sleep for Martin and his wife's newborn. The couple began a new life in their new home, filling their lives with joy.

This would, however, not last forever. The situation would cause unprecedented problems for Martin's best friend.

The Issue

Torrent was Martin's loyal best friend, a strong and burly pup.

When Martin and his wife got married, Martin convinced her to let him bring Torrent into their new home. Despite this, his wife had no idea that they would soon face a grave problem.

As soon as their child was born, Torrent became very protective. He was mostly overprotective of one person in specific, Martin’s wife.

Not Even Close

The baby was never allowed to be near his wife during the day.

What started out as admiration for his protective nature became something much more sinister. It was important to Martin to respect the senses of animals.

He would come home to something he could not believe after a visit from the vet. It wasn't expected that he would arrive so early. He dropped to his knees after opening his bedroom door. What could he have seen?

Mr. Martin

Previously, Martin Thompson was a man who did everything on a whim.

A long time ago, he hopped on a plane to meet the girl of his dreams hundreds of miles away.

He noticed that it didn't happen anymore with people being able to use Skype or Facetime. You couldn't romance a girl like you used to. Nevertheless, he looked back with nostalgia.

Life Partners

He never imagined he'd marry her when he looked back. In order to chase a girl he barely knew, he flew from Cincinnati to Ohio. Before cell phones, things were different.

It was in his hometown that he first laid eyes on her.

Before asking where she was from, he bought her a drink. However, he was not prepared for what would follow.

Hundreds Of Miles

In only a few months, she'll move to Ohio, and his world collapsed.

She had yet to gain independence, and her parents were moving for work.

At the age of 18, Martin left home and served in the military for two years before returning. In order not to be too forward, he let her move away, though it wouldn't be the last time she would hear from him.

Miss Molly

Molly Lee was Martin's obsession throughout his twenties.

After leaving the military, he knew she was the one for him. His only hope was that she wouldn't reject him or find someone else.

Fortunately, Molly felt the same way, and they ended up dating and getting married when they were 30. A fairy tale was unfolding, but it wasn't going to last.

A Worthy Cause

There were many sacrifices Martin had to make, such as saying goodbye to his family in his home state. One person was coming along regardless. He had a dog.

When he met Molly, he had just adopted Torrent.

Even if his landlord threatened to kick him out, the husky pup would keep the small cramped apartment from being lonely. There was no way he could leave him behind.

His World

At the time, Torrent was Martin's only friend.

He was a loyal pup rescued from a kill shelter that gave his undying affection in return. He would make sure that he didn't have to choose between the two.

Thankfully, Molly was understanding, and when Martin finally did move to Ohio to be with her, he took Torrent along with him.

The Three Of Them

In the following months, Molly grew fond of Torrent.

The two dated for four years before finally tying the knot. But there was one thing on Martin's mind. He wanted to find a place they could raise a family in.

So the two co-signed on a new property together and moved their stuff in as soon as they could. Martin brought Torrent in, and it was just the three of them.

Baby On The Way

But after three months of living together, the two found out some exciting and nerve-wracking news all at once. Molly had a baby on the way!

Martin had never been a father and felt more nervous than in any battle he had fought during his military years. But he would see to it that he was the best father he could be.

In the end, though, there'd be one catch.

Taking Care Of Her

In the months that followed the pregnancy, Martin made sure his wife was well looked after.

He would take days off just to be with her. He'd fluff her pillows, make her tea, and cook dinner every night.

He was doing so much for his wife so that she could just take care of having their baby. But things weren't as they seemed.

Emotional Support

Even Torrent would give Molly emotional support during this time.

The pooch would put his chin on the edge of the couch she would lie on and let her pet him.

He was a great dog who knew exactly how to read the room. Even Molly agreed that he would make an excellent companion for their baby, even if he was getting a bit old. But she was so wrong.

Getting Closer To The Day

After eight months, it looked as if Molly was ready to pop at any moment.

The baby was almost ready to come out and be a part of their lives. Martin felt so impatient that he started doing odd jobs.

He'd fix things that he'd otherwise put off for months, and when the baby finally did come, he did more than just that.

Day Of Delivery

The day of Molly's delivery was finally upon them. She called Martin while he was working on an urgent call. "My water just broke."

Martin put down the phone and raced home as fast as he could.

He got there and found her waiting outside for him. He got her into the car and headed toward the hospital.

The Delivery Room

The hospital staff took Molly straight to the delivery room and called the best doctor available.

Martin knew it would be a long process, but it would all be worth it in the end.

They wouldn't let him in the delivery room for the first few hours. He sat outside and wondered what kind of child his baby would turn out to be. But in the end, it would only be heartbreaking.

Hours Pass

Hours passed, and the doctors finally let him into the delivery room.

He asked what was going on. Why wouldn't they let him inside the delivery room of his own baby?

But they just nervously looked at one another. There was definitely something wrong going on, but no one would tell him what the situation was.

An Explanation

After worrying for what felt like ages, they finally told him what was going on.

It had been a long and complicated birth. The baby had his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Martin felt panic overcome him. "Is my son okay? What's going on? Where is he now?" He started stammering as the doctor tried reassuring him that everything was fine.

The Truth

"The truth is that your baby boy is completely okay. We just had to take him for examination as a precautionary measure."

The doctor told Martin as he looked towards a devastated Molly still lying in bed.

He ran to his wife's side and could tell she was hopped up on a lot of pain meds from the birth. She looked at him and squeezed his hand. Things were far from over.

Waiting With Her

Martin waited with his wife for hours until he had to go back home. He promised her that he would visit her daily while she recovered.

He just hoped that his baby was okay.

He walked out of the hospital and got back to an empty house. It was weird not having his wife anymore, but things would be okay. He was sure of it. But in the future, he wouldn't trust his intuition.

Not Alone At Least

At least he wasn't completely alone.

Torrent came to sniff him when he got home and was clearly excited to see him. He sat on the couch and stayed up watching TV, not being able to sleep.

Torrent stayed by him the entire time. Martin was genuinely worried about his wife and child, and he should have been.

Able To Come Home

Just a week later, Molly was discharged from the hospital with her baby boy.

Martin came to pick her up, but she insisted on getting a cab home.

Martin didn't want to argue with her and accepted that he'd see her when she got home. While she was in the hospital, he did a lot to surprise her.

Preparations

In preparation for their baby boy, Martin painted the baby's room blue and even built a cot for his son.

He knew that his efforts wouldn't go unrewarded when he saw his son.

He sat on the couch nervously when he heard the key latch click. His wife was about to walk through the door, but he wasn't ready for what he would see in her arms.

Seeing His Son

Molly walked into the room with her baby in her arms and smiled at her husband.

Martin nearly broke down crying at the sight of his wife and child.

He came to kiss her and look at his baby boy. He only just realized he'd never actually seen or touched his son before. This would be the very first time, but it would be different from what he imagined.

Not Like Him

Martin took his son from his wife and stared longingly at his son.

He examined every detail on his face but noticed something odd. His son didn't look anything like him. He saw a few commonalities with his wife, but not him.

He looked over at his wife and mentioned the strange fact in passing. But he wasn't ready for what she replied with.

Her Grandparents

"Oh really? Well, he must have inherited some of his looks from your grandparents or something."

She said, brushing it off.

"None of my parents or grandparents have this kind of nose." Martin fired back at her. "Well, maybe my grandparents then! Just drop it, okay!" She snapped fiercely at her husband.

Forgetting About It

Martin realized he had offended his wife, and with what she had just gone through, he understood her short temper.

He decided to forget about the odd features of his son's face.

She was probably right, he thought to himself. He showed her the baby crib and the room. She told him she was a lucky woman and that their life was now complete. But she couldn't have been more wrong.

Exciting Weeks

Time flew by quickly, and the next few weeks were the most exciting for the couple.

They didn't sleep much, but it was worth it for their newborn. They decided to name him Grant after Molly's deceased father.

Martin couldn't think of a better name. He had respected Molly's father all the time he had known him. But things wouldn't stay good for long.

Strange Behavior

After a couple of weeks, Martin started noticing something strange going on.

It was with Torrent. He was growing close to baby Grant and would never leave his side. It seemed that the husky was enamored with the new life.

Martin couldn't have been happier, but this behavior wouldn't take long to become too extreme. It would create suspicion and doubt in the household.

Defensive

Torrent seemed oddly defensive when it came to Grant. He was guarding him all day and wouldn't let any visitors go near Grant.

Oddly enough, it was only Molly's family that he didn't want near Grant.

Her mother came to visit, but Torrent wasn't comfortable with her holding the baby. He had to be put in a different room during visits.

Fine With His Mother

Just a few weeks later, Martin's mother came to visit her grandson and son.

Martin expected Torrent to be just as rude to her as he was to Molly's mother, but he was surprised at what he saw.

Torrent let her hold Grant with no problem. He just assumed it was because Torrent knew his mother from before he moved. But that couldn't have been further from the truth.

Spread To Others

Martin didn't know what to think of the strange behavior, but he had no idea that it was about to get worse. One day, Molly ran into the bedroom with tears in her eyes.

She told Martin that Torrent didn't just bark at her mother but was now also barking when she tried reaching for little Grant.

Martin couldn't believe what he was hearing.

Denying A Mother

Torrent was denying Grant's own mother from picking him up.

Martin started to think that his dog was not just getting defensive but also possessive of their young child.

He knew he had to do something to stop Torrent. But the father was unaware that his dog was just trying to warn him about something that would leave him heartbroken when he found out.

Seeing How The Week Went

Martin decided to see how the week went and hoped the strange behavior would stop.

He hoped that it was just a phase that his dog would quickly get out of.

But as the week progressed, it seemed to only get worse. Would his dog soon turn on him as well? He couldn't let that happen. They didn't want to be put in a dangerous spot.

Taking Drastic Measures

Martin decided to start taking drastic measures to ensure that his wife was protected and that she could get access to her baby.

He started locking Torrent in the kitchen every time he started acting up.

But that wasn't a permanent solution, as he would find out when things got out of hand the next day. All hell broke loose.

Out Of Hand

Martin tried his new strategy and locked Torrent in the kitchen so that Molly could breastfeed their child. But Torrent could tell what was going on and went ballistic.

He started wailing the way huskies do and wouldn't stop.

He started banging on the kitchen door, and that's when Martin heard a crash in the kitchen.

Broken Dishes

Martin rushed into the kitchen to see what had happened and saw that Torrent had tried getting out through the window. In doing so, he had knocked a rack of clean dishes off of their countertop and onto the floor.

He had broken half of their crockery.

Martin knew that this wasn't a sustainable workaround. He had to figure out what was wrong with their dog.

A Good Alternative

Many owners might have considered giving up their dog when it came to choosing between him or their baby.

But Martin couldn't bring himself to do something so cruel.

He had made a promise to Torrent when he saved him that he would always be there for him. But he had to think of a good alternative that would make sure he didn't have to choose.

Seeking Professional Help

He decided to seek professional help.

He told Molly that he was going to take Torrent to a specialist vet out of town to try and give him the best chance and get to the bottom of things.

She supported him, but he knew that she was already thinking about the alternative if that didn't work out. She was thinking about getting rid of him, and he couldn't blame her for what he did.

Scared

He could tell that his wife looked at Torrent differently ever since he started keeping her from her baby boy.

As a mother, she had every right to look out for her son before anyone else - even Torrent.

Martin sympathized with Torrent more. It wasn't his fault. He thought what he was doing was right.

Reasons

Martin was so swept up in his dog's behavior that he didn't really think about why he was doing it.

He should have figured out exactly why Torrent was acting this way before it was too late.

But with his baby just born, no one could blame him for being so short-sighted. Thankfully, the vet would be able to shed proper light on the circumstance, but how would Martin react?

The Only Other Way

Martin called a few vets until he was comfortable with one of them.

He was impressed by their online reviews, and they did claim to have a specialist there that really knew dogs like no one else.

The only problem was that it was a very far distance away. He would have to make an overnight stop at a motel that accepted animals if he wanted to go there.

Leaving Her Alone

It broke Martin's heart to think of leaving his wife alone for two nights, but he knew he had to do right by his husky. He was just thankful that his wife understood enough to let him do it.

He packed a small suitcase of luggage and kissed his wife goodbye before heading out with Torrent behind him.

He was doing this for his household, but he had no idea how things would end.

A Long Drive

Martin had plotted his route. He'd have to drive for 5 hours and then stop at a motel that he'd called ahead and made sure was pet friendly.

He at least had his lifelong companion in the passenger seat.

But it was bittersweet. Torrent was the entire reason he even had to do this. He just hoped he would find out what was going on.

Overnight Stay

After a five-hour drive, Martin finally reached the halfway point of his journey.

He stayed overnight in the motel but woke up to the sound of his dog growling and barking.

He soothed Torrent before looking at what he was barking at. It was his open suitcase. He started pulling items out one by one until Torrent reacted to one of them.

Molly's Products

It was peculiar because the item that Torrent was barking at was something of Molly's. He must have accidentally put it in his suitcase when he packed it.

He just assumed it smelled like Molly, and that's why Torrent had the reaction.

But he should have been a bit more insightful before it was too late.

Getting To The Vet

The next morning, Martin woke up early and continued the rest of his drive to the intended destination. The veterinary clinic was expecting him since he had made an appointment ahead of time.

They checked him in, and he waited in the examination room for the specialist to arrive.

After five minutes, a man in a white coat came in and greeted him.

Loved Animals

It was clear that the vet loved animals.

His first reaction was to playfully talk to Torrent, who got excited. He seemed like a dog whisperer, and Martin was sure he had earned his qualifications.

The vet then calmed Torrent down and started asking Martin a few questions about the strange behavior. But when Martin did, the vet raised an eyebrow.

A Theory

The vet listened to the entire story of Torrent and Molly up intently before sighing and looking down.

The vet was clearly lost in thought for a moment before he looked back up at Martin.

"You know, there's a theory about how some dogs react after babies are born, especially if their owners aren't the parent." Martin's eyes went wide. What did he mean?

Torrent

The vet explained that Torrent could be reacting to his wife that way could imply infidelity. Since Martin was Torrent's primary owner, he could tell that the child wasn't his.

The vet asked if the baby was biologically his or not.

This made Martin think back to the fact that Grant didn't share any of his features. The vet made him worry.

Reassuring Him

"Don't worry, though. This is definitely not backed up by science. It's just a behavior pattern that's been observed from time to time in surrogates." The vet assured Martin before asking him more questions.

When he heard that it was also Molly's mother, he seemed confused.

Did the veterinarian have as little clue as Martin did?

Other Concerns

The vet didn't seem to have a clue. He started talking about how a new baby in the house could just have Torrent on edge.

Why it was Molly he was so fixated on, he couldn't say.

But then Martin remembered something he had forgotten about. He thought it was worth just mentioning before giving up all hope and having to give his loyal companion away.

Molly's Products

"One minor thing, I noticed that he barked at one other thing. It was in a motel, though, so he may have just been agitated." Martin walked to his car and pulled out his wife's beauty product.

He brought it back into the vet's office and showed it to the veterinarian.

He took the bottle of anti-aging cream, and his eyes immediately went wide. What was going on?

Dangerous

"Is she using this regularly?" The vet asked him. He told him that she used that stuff every day, and he never questioned it.

The vet looked up from the bottle and straight into Martin's eyes.

"Your dog has a sixth sense for danger," He said with a shake of his head. Martin was as confused as ever.

Retinol

"This anti-aging cream is perfectly fine to use. My wife's been using it for years without a problem," Stammered Martin.

"Yes, but that was before she had a child; it’s dangerous for babies. It definitely complicates things." The vet replied.

Martin was now a nervous wreck. He had to warn his wife about it before it was too late. He called Molly.

No Answer

Martin called Molly, but she wasn't answering her phone.

He was now thinking irrationally and knew he had seen that she was okay. He thanked the specialist and rushed out the door after paying.

He hopped into his car with Torrent, and the two rushed home. It was noon, and it would take ten hours on the road to get home.

In One Go

Martin would normally never drive for that long in one sitting, but for his dear wife, he had to try. He stepped on the gas and didn't look back.

The entire trip, all he did was worry about Molly.

Even Torrent could see his distress and whimpered from time to time. Martin should have taken his barking more seriously and not considered that he was controlling over their son.

Getting Home

By 9 PM, Martin got home on account of his speeding. He rushed up the stairs taking two at a time to get to his front door. With shaky hands, he opened the door with this key and barged in.

He called his wife's name, but there was no answer. He rushed upstairs to the bedroom, where he saw the door ajar. He slowly opened it but dropped to his knees when he saw what was going on.

