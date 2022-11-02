Boy Plays On Store Tablet Every Day, Employee Follows Him To See Why

Boy Crouched Over Tablet

He stood by the counter, happy that the day was finally coming to an end as the last customers left the shop. But when he turned to scan the many scattered electronic stalls, he saw the child crouched over one of the shop's tablets.

Out of curiosity, he slowly walked around the counter to get closer to him. He was speechless when he saw what the child was doing.

Pursuing His Passion

Pexels - Buro Millennial

Tyson, a resident of Houston, Texas, was your average twenty-two-year-old boy. As a lover of everything to do with technology, he had worked hard to earn a spot studying computer science at the University of Texas.

Tyson became known across campus as the boy who could fix any broken appliance during his first and second years. He even drew the attention of the professors by his third year, an act that would alter his life forever.

Special Gifts

Pexels - Helena Lopes

The school invited Tyson to attend one of the biggest technological exhibits in Brazil as he was finishing his third year. An elite number of students with similar special gifts would fly alongside him.

Tyson logically agreed. He had always dreamed of a trip out of the United States. He would not believe what was waiting for him across the Atlantic Ocean.

Welcome To Brazil

Pexels - Stanley Morales

It was an amazing trip to Brazil. Tyson and his classmates were taken by storm by the people, culture, and food there, and they experienced the best weekend of their lives.

Tyson was all but ready to explore more of the country when the tech expo began the following week. But he didn't get what he had anticipated.

Part Of The Program

Pexels -Athena

Tyson and his classmates were given the opportunity to serve as electronics experts in a local business as part of their experience at the tech exhibit.

The post included paid time, even though the obligations were minor. Tyson found the program's focus on immersing international students in Brazil's tech environment quite interesting. This is where the life-changing event will take place.

Enjoying Work

Pexels - Rogério Trilhafavela

Tyson and his classmates began their days with vigor. Pupils from Europe, Africa, and Asia joined them, making the whole thing even more enjoyable.

The first day was over in a flash. The experience was eye-opening, yet Tyson realized something as the second day began that made his brow furrow.

A Mystery Develops

Public Domain

A ten-year-old boy stood in front of one of the tablets displayed at the shop. He wasn't just admiring the device but also swiping through it.

Tyson didn't mind because he was used to scrolling through a gadget to test its efficiency before purchasing. However, the boy was too young to buy any one of the electronics in the store on his own.

A Real Puzzle

Public Domain

The boy wandered away after a few minutes on the tablet. But he reappeared the next day, spending the same time with the tablet before leaving again.

The boy didn't show up on the third and final day of Tyson's time at the store. Tyson had gone over the tablet's settings to see if the kid had tampered with anything, but the device was in perfect working order. So, what was he up to?

Closing Up

Public Domain

Tyson returned to his post behind the counter as the day drew to a close. He was confident the boy would not return that day, and the prospect tore his mind apart.

Customers began to leave, but just as Tyson was about to call it a day, he looked up to see the boy busy on the tablet.

The Opportunity Presents Itself

Public Domain

Tyson hurried to him, knowing that this was his chance to solve the mystery. He's spent the previous two days wondering what a young boy might be doing at the store by himself.

He'd tried to devise theories to set his heart at ease, but he had little to go on. Nothing about the situation made sense to him, and he believed he'd go insane if he didn't figure it out.

Getting To The Bottom Of It

Public Domain

Now that a chance had presented itself, Tyson would embrace it with open arms. He hurried to the boy, only slowing once he was near enough so he wouldn’t spook him.

As he got closer, he noted new aspects about the boy that he'd been too far to see. But everything that he saw only made the situation more incomprehensible.

New Information

Public Domain

Tyson noted that the boy was writing on a book alongside scrolling a webpage on the tablet. He was engrossed in the activity and barely noticed Tyson looming behind him.

When Tyson tapped his shoulder, he whirled around, heaving as if he'd been woken from a deep sleep. But what was he doing that he'd be so lost in it?

The Truth Is Laid Bare

Public Domain

Tyson gestured for him to hand over the tablet, and the boy did, taking a step back and holding his book and pen against his chest.

Tyson ran his sight up and down the tablet, immediately realizing what the boy was doing. His lips parted, and he looked at the boy who stood quietly before him with furrowed brows.

A Heart-Breaking Reality

Public Domain

"You were doing your homework here?" Tyson asked in his barely comprehensible Portuguese. The boy nodded, explaining that his school had given them a lot of work that needed internet research.

Since he couldn't access the internet at home or in his neighborhood, he'd been coming to the store to spend at least twenty minutes researching. But that wasn’t all.

The Important Question

Pexels - Pixabay

The boy revealed that he'd been spending a lot of time commuting to the shop as he lived far. His homework was almost due, and he was afraid he wouldn't finish it in time.

Intrigued by everything unraveling before him, Tyson asked the important questions. Where did the boy live that he made it here so late?

Where He Comes From

pexels-estúdio

The boy explained where he came from, and something became clear at that very moment. The boy did indeed come from far, trekking for miles across the bustling city to get to the shop.

He'd explained that he didn't take the bus here or a taxi and was doing it all by foot and that alone opened another can of worms that withered Tyson's insides.

A Messy Affair

pexels-sergio-souza

The thought of the boy crossing countless busy streets as he hurried to the shop made Tyson's anxiety shoot through the roof. He knew how unsafe cities were, especially for kids.

This boy's issue was even more harrowing as he was making the trip to and from the shop, leaving the shop in the evening as Tyson and his team were closing up. This was a messy affair.

A Heartbreaking Story

pexels-canva-studio

Tyson's heart broke as he heard the boy's story. He had a little brother back home, and imagine him crossing through the streets at odd hours so that he could do his homework.

The boy kept talking, and as his words continued to dig through Tyson, a realization washed over him. He had to do something to help, or this trip would have been for nothing.

Making Work Easier

pexels-pavel-danilyuk

"The main reason we have electronics in the world, computers, tablets, and smartphones is that we can make work easier," Tyson said, recalling the moment.

"We engage these machines because we need help. Life without them can feel suffocating, especially in this age where everything necessitates their usage." He would do something for the boy, leaving everyone at the store speechless.

This Is The Way

pexels-armin-rimoldi

Smiling at the boy, Tyson asked him to follow him back to his station. He asked the young fella how good he was with the tablet, to which the boy only grinned.

Seeing himself in the boy, Tyson mirrored his grin with a bright smile. He looked at the tablet's make and price. It was apparent what he was about to do.

Let’s Buy It!

pexels-josh-sorenson

Tyson had already decided to buy the boy the tablet. But before taking such a drastic step, he had a few hoops to jump over.

He'd already taken care of the first, ensuring the boy could use the gadget. But as he looked through the machine, he realized he was about to make a grave mistake.

This Won’t Do

pexels-photomix-company

Tyson checked the machine repeatedly to ensure that what he was staring at was factually correct. But everything before him was as clear as day.

The tablet was not only a very old version of the ones in the market but also ran on outdated software. As someone steeped in the best technology could offer, Tyson could let this pass over him.

Up The Chain Of Command

pexels-sora-shimazaki

Checking his watch to ensure he still had time, he asked the boy to wait for him at the counter and rushed into the back offices to look for his supervisor.

He found him, quickly explaining that he wanted to buy the latest version of the tablet if the shop had it in stock. The supervisor's answer would break his heart.

Coming Clean

pexels-lukas

The supervisor listened carefully before asking Tyson why he wanted to buy the tablet. Tyson came clean, explaining everything that had been happening for the week he'd been at the store.

He pointed at the boy waiting for him and said he wouldn't leave Brasil until that boy received the help he needed. Nothing could've prepared him for his supervisor's answer.

A Hoax

pexels-kaique-rocha

The supervisor told Tyson that such cases were common in their city. There could be a high chance that this was a hoax by the boy, who was scoping out the shop for some unsavory individuals looking to make a quick score.

He explained a similar incident some years back, hoping Tyson would call off his quest. But, of course, none of it worked.

Where It All Started For Him

pexels-mohammad-hosein-mosayebi

Tyson had seen the boy's homework and felt his need to work on the tablet as the minutes counted. He had seen how frantic he was, knowing the shop was about to close and he hadn't finished his homework.

Tyson knew that feeling well. That need to have a computer to make everything easier made him start fixing them. As a kid, he'd found an old, broken one at a yard sale that needed fixing and had to teach himself to bring it back to life.

He’s Still Buying It

pexels-armin-rimoldi

Tyson thanked the supervisor for his view but insisted he'd still be buying the tablet. But the supervisor informed him that even if the machine was available, and the boy's story was true, the price tag on the tablet wasn't small.

Tyson wasn't the most well-off kid in school, but he'd saved a few bucks from fixing computers all over campus. That money would finally find good use.

Those Can Wait

pexels-armin-rimoldi

"I was saving it for the new-gen Xbox or a PlayStation, but that can wait," he shared. He told his supervisor that he had some cash on him, an amount that would help solve the boy's issue.

Seeing how determined he was, the supervisor decided to hear him out. He would share a few things that would show Tyson how complicated the matter truly was.

More Problems

pexels-vanessa-garcia

The supervisor told Tyson that although the shop had the latest version of the tablet in stock, the kid would still need a stable internet connection to operate it.

Given the neighborhood he was from, this would be a big problem. But Tyson was still adamant, finally prompting the supervisor to show his true colors.

The Extra Mile

pexels-jc-laurio

"Fine," the supervisor said, and Tyson bought the tablet for the boy. But the supervisor chipped in to buy him a portable WiFi router for a good internet connection.

He also shared the story on social media, snarring the attention of a tech company that stepped in to buy the boy a year's worth of internet subscription while also starting an internet installation program in his neighborhood. Truly, a good deed deserves another!

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.