Famous Hollywood Celebrities That You Didn’t Know Are Religious

In the bustling world of celebrity culture, where fame and fortune often dominate headlines, there lies a fascinating dimension that receives less attention: the spiritual journeys of the stars. From Hollywood icons to acclaimed athletes, many celebrities navigate the intersection of fame and faith with grace and conviction. Join us for a look at the diverse religious backgrounds and practices of some of the world's most well-known personalities.

Fran Drescher, Judaism

National president of the Screen Actors Guild and fondly etched into television history as “The Nanny”, Fran Drescher is also well known for her Jewish faith. She is responsible for ensuring that the character she made famous, Fran Fine, was also Jewish. She is a committed advocate for Jewish charities and causes, attends synagogue regularly, and supports many religious organizations.

Pierce Brosnan, Catholicism

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who had a long run as super spy James Bond grew up in the Catholic church. He says his faith in God has been a guiding light through the darkest times in his life.

“It always helps to have a bit of prayer in your back pocket. At the end of the day, you have to have something and for me, that is God, Jesus, my Catholic upbringing, and my faith," he said in an interview.

Tom Hanks, Greek Orthodox Church

Seven-time Emmy Award winner Tom Hanks says he was a "Bible-toting Evangelical" when he was young. He was raised Catholic and Mormon. However, it was with his marriage to Rita Wilson that he converted to the Greek Orthodox Church where the two now regularly attend.

Dave Chappelle, Private Faith

Dave Chappelle, the beloved comedian renowned for his humor, embraced Islam over twenty years ago. Despite being part of the vast Muslim community, Chappelle opts not to publicly discuss his beliefs often, showcasing his humility towards his religion.

Rainn Wilson, Baha'i

Rainn Wilson is a committed follower of the Baha'i religion. He frequently conducts interviews with fellow Baha'is and has written about the fasting ritual in the faith. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, he managed to maintain his spirits and connect with many other Baha'is, forging meaningful relationships with them.

Richard Gere, Buddhism

It's likely that many Americans consider Richard Gere to be the second most prominent Buddhist figure, with the top spot reserved for the Dalai Lama. Since his twenties, Gere has actively embraced Buddhism, dedicating himself to studying the teachings of his faith. He holds a deep reverence for the Dalai Lama, considering him the primary spiritual guide in his life.

Jon Heder, Mormon

Jon Heder is most famously known for his role in the comedic gem "Napoleon Dynamite." Since his early days, Jon has been deeply involved in the Mormon Church, a commitment that profoundly shapes his life choices, including his acting roles.

Carrie Underwood, Christianity

Renowned for her achievements in country music, Carrie Underwood discovered solace in Christianity following a series of miscarriages. During a particularly challenging pregnancy, when faced with the prospect of another loss, she turned to prayer in a deeply profound manner. What seemed like insurmountable fears and doubts were dispelled, and in 2019, she welcomed her second child, a testament to her faith and resilience.

Kris Jenner, Christianity

The Kardashian/Jenner family tends to keep their religious beliefs private, but it's widely understood that the matriarchs instill Christian values in their children from a young age. Reports suggest that Bible verses are recited at the beginning of each day in the Kardashian household, with family members discussing the significance of these verses as a way to kickstart their day with positivity and spirituality.

Erika Christensen, Scientology

Erika Christensen and her parents embraced Scientology during their twenties, immersing themselves in its beliefs and practices. Raised within the tenets of Scientology, Christensen remains a prominent and committed member of the Church to this day.

Katy Perry, Christianity

It's widely known that Katy Perry was raised in a conservative family, but lesser-known is her early venture into Christian music under her birth name, Katy Hudson. In an interview with Marie Claire, Perry revealed how her perception of traditional Christian beliefs underwent a profound transformation over time.

“I believe in a higher power bigger than me because that keeps me accountable,” she said.

Ice Cube, Islam

In the 1990s, O’Shea Jackson, widely recognized as Ice Cube, embraced Islam. Describing himself as a "natural Muslim," the rapper has expressed reservations about adhering to traditional Islamic practices, such as attending daily prayers at the mosque. He favors an individual relationship with God.

Laura Prepon, Scientology

Since joining Scientology, Laura's life has undergone a significant transformation. According to the actress, she has discovered new and improved methods for navigating life's challenges. The teachings of the Church of Scientology have profoundly altered her perspective, reshaping her outlook from the ground up.

Andrew Keegan, Full Circle

Andrew Keegan, a self-proclaimed guru, introduced his unique set of beliefs at his non-denominational church "Full Circle." As the leader of a spiritual community, Keegan aimed to unite individuals who can support each other on their spiritual journey. The non-dogmatic group held weekly services and hosted other events in Southern California.

Tom Cruise, Scientology

Tom Cruise, a prominent figure in Hollywood, has long been associated with Scientology, a belief system that has deeply influenced his life. Cruise has been vocal about his dedication to Scientology, describing it as a transformative force that has helped him navigate the complexities of existence. As a prominent member of the Church of Scientology, Cruise has not only embraced its teachings but also actively promoted its principles, shaping his worldview and approach to life.

Patricia Heaton, Christianity

Patricia Heaton achieved widespread acclaim and won two Emmy Awards for her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond." However, her journey to success was not without its challenges. In the early years of her career, Heaton grappled with uncertainty and indecision. Turning to her faith, she found solace and guidance in trusting God to navigate her path forward. This unwavering reliance on her faith continues to shape Heaton's approach to both her career and life's decisions.

Pink, Judaism

Raised in Pennsylvania by a Jewish mother and a Catholic father, Alecia Beth Moore, known as Pink, has openly identified her religion as Judaism. In response to the events of Charlottesville in 2017, Pink took to social media to reaffirm her Jewish heritage, making a public statement about her identity.

Russell Brand, Hinduism

Renowned British actor and comedian Russell Brand, born in Britain, has embraced Hinduism as his chosen faith. Brand frequently expresses his deep admiration for Hindu spirituality and openly discusses his devotion to it. He actively participates in Hare Krishna services, seeking spiritual enlightenment through their teachings and practices.

Hailey Baldwin, Hillsong Church

Hailey Baldwin is known for her active involvement in the Hillsong Church, a faith community she openly embraces. Unlike some models who keep their beliefs private, Baldwin is unafraid to express her Christian faith, both on and off the stage. She has emphasized her appreciation for connecting with individuals who share her Christian beliefs, finding comfort and camaraderie in their shared spirituality.

Mos Def, Islam

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def in his rap career, was introduced to Islam by his Sunni Muslim father during his early teenage years. At the age of 19, Yasiin formally converted to Islam by reciting the shahada, affirming his faith and dedication to the religion.

Jim Gaffigan, Catholicism

The witty comedian Jim Gaffigan seamlessly integrates his thoughts on his Catholic faith into his comedy routines, a recurring theme that has become a signature of his performances. His unique blend of humor and religious commentary has garnered him recognition, to the extent that he was even invited to perform for Pope Francis, showcasing the universal appeal of his comedic style.

Kirk Cameron, Christianity

The "Growing Pains" actor was an atheist in his teenage years until he met a girl who introduced him to Christianity. His feelings for her prompted him to explore faith, resulting in a newfound belief in God that transformed his life and shaped his future.

Selena Quintanilla, Jehovah's Witness

Raised in a Jehovah's Witness household, the late Latina star Selena was deeply influenced by her parents' beliefs. Marcella and Abraham, Selena's parents, prioritized imparting their faith to their daughter. However, following Selena's tragic passing in 1995, her parents made it clear that they do not observe her death anniversary or celebrate her birthday, adhering to the tenets of their Jehovah's Witness faith.

"As Jehovah's Witnesses, we don't celebrate deaths or birthdays, and we don't want people to think we're behind all the festivities," her father said.

Marilyn Monroe, Judaism

While Marilyn Monroe was initially raised as an evangelical Christian, her religious journey took a significant turn when she married Arthur Miller. Under his influence, Monroe embraced Judaism as her chosen faith. She spoke openly about her newfound appreciation for Judaism, citing its rationality and emphasis on family as particularly compelling aspects. Monroe found the religion's laws and principles to resonate deeply with her life, ultimately leading her to convert.

Elisabeth Moss, Scientology

Scientology is often perceived as an enigmatic faith with a controversial aura surrounding it. While many celebrities are drawn to Scientology after achieving fame, actress Elisabeth Moss has been affiliated with the religion since her early years. Despite her deep connection to the Church, Moss adheres to Scientology's directive of refraining from publicly discussing her beliefs. This silence is because of the Church's policy against public expression about its belief system. Moss remains connected to Scientology, reflecting on her upbringing within the faith.

Kim Kardashian, Catholicism

Kim Kardashian, a household name known worldwide, has a lesser-known religious background. During her childhood, Kardashian attended a Catholic school, where strict rules, such as the prohibition of wearing makeup, were enforced. This upbringing in a Catholic educational environment offers insight into a lesser-known aspect of her early life.

Selena Gomez, Christianity

While her celebrity status often dominates headlines, Gomez's religious background is rooted in Christianity. Raised in a Christian household, she has maintained a connection to her faith throughout her life. Despite the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Gomez's Christian upbringing serves as a foundational aspect of her identity.

Tina Turner, Buddhism

In the tumultuous 1970s, Tina Turner found solace and strength in the teachings of Buddhism amidst the challenges of an abusive marriage. Embracing Buddhism provided her with a path to inner peace during this difficult period. Turner has openly discussed her faith, noting that singing the Lotus Sutra is a significant aspect of her practice within Buddhism.

Tyler Perry, Christianity

Tyler Perry, a highly influential figure in the entertainment industry, is known for his openness in discussing his faith on television. He encourages his audience to freely express their belief in God, fostering an environment of spiritual openness and acceptance. Despite his immense wealth and success, Perry remains devout in his Christian faith, frequently expressing his love and reverence for Jesus Christ.

Julia Roberts, Christianity and Hinduism

Julia Roberts underwent a significant spiritual transformation while filming her role in "Eat, Pray, Love" in India. During her time there, she was spotted alongside Hindu preacher Swami Shri Dharam. This association raised eyebrows, as Roberts had been known to have a Christian upbringing. However, she surprised many by publicly announcing her embrace of Hinduism. Roberts revealed that she is a practicing Hindu, attributing her newfound inner peace and tranquility to the teachings of Hinduism.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Judaism

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin was raised in a household with both Jewish and Christian influences. With her Jewish mother and Christian father, Goodwin experienced a blend of traditions, attending synagogue on Saturdays with her mother and church on Sundays with her father during her youth. As she matured, Goodwin made the personal decision to embrace Judaism as her chosen faith.

Jennifer Garner, Christianity

Jennifer Garner experienced a profound shift in her perception of religion following her involvement in "Miracles from Heaven." The film's narrative, centered around a young girl's encounter with Jesus Christ after a journey to heaven, deeply impacted Garner. Inspired by the themes of faith and spirituality portrayed in the movie, Garner began regularly attending Sunday church services and took the step of having her children baptized in her hometown church.

David Oyelowo, Christianity

David Oyelowo actively maintains a harmonious balance between his Christian faith and his career. As a devout Christian, he strives for his faith to serve as a guiding light in his roles as a person, a father, and an actor. His religious convictions have been deeply enriched through his portrayal of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an experience that has further strengthened his spiritual journey.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Islam

Renowned basketball veteran Kareem Abdul-Jabbar embraced Islam shortly after winning the NBA title, a pivotal moment in his life. Formerly known as Lew Alcindor, he decided to change his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While his choice may have been met with skepticism by some at the time, Abdul-Jabbar has since emerged as a legendary figure in the basketball world, renowned not only for his athletic prowess but also for his activism and writing.

Mark Wahlberg, Catholicism

Mark Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, rises early each morning to engage in prayer and push his physical limits—a practice that showcases his dedication to both his faith and fitness. While many celebrities prioritize staying in shape, Wahlberg's commitment to prayer sets him apart. Additionally, his down-to-earth nature shines through as he dedicates time from his busy schedule to mentor and assist young people in navigating life's challenges.

Mindy Kaling, Hinduism

Kaling has openly discussed her belief in Hinduism on various platforms. In one notable tweet, she humorously remarked on Hindu culture, suggesting that the concept of reincarnation contrasts with the popular phrase "YOLO" (You Only Live Once), proposing instead the term "YOL" (You Only Live) as more in line with Hindu beliefs.

Orlando Bloom, Soka Gakkai International

Orlando Bloom, renowned for his roles as Legolas in "The Lord of the Rings" and Will Turner in "The Pirates of the Caribbean," was closely aligned with Christianity until 2004. However, in a significant shift, Bloom embraced Buddhism in that year. Since then, he has actively engaged with the famous Buddhist organization, Soka Gakkai International.

Candace Cameron Bure, Christianity

Candace Cameron Bure, best known for her role in "Full House," has gained recognition for her outspokenness about her faith. In 2020, she was appointed as the Chief Spiritual Officer of Woman's Day publication, further solidifying her influence in the realm of spirituality. Bure's unwavering commitment to sharing her beliefs has made her a prominent figure in both the entertainment industry and the world of faith-based media.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Christianity

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, recently shared insights into their family's spiritual practices. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Kidman revealed that she and Urban make it a priority to attend church regularly with their children.

Natalie Portman, Judaism

Natalie Portman, originally hailing from the Holy Land of Jerusalem, was raised in New York City from a young age. During her youth, she attended a Jewish school, which played a significant role in shaping her cultural and religious identity. Additionally, her husband embraced Judaism as his chosen faith prior to marrying Portman, further cementing their shared connection to the Jewish heritage and traditions.