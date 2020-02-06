Facts You Didn’t Know About Prince Harry That Explain Why He Is Stepping Away From The Royal Family

There have been thousands of articles written about the British Prince since he was born in 1984. The media has been obsessed with his every move, from his charitable work to his dating life and in recent weeks the world has seen a flood of tabloids since he and his wife, Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family. So, even if you think you know all there is to know about the Royal Family, some of these facts will still astound you, or get you up to speed on what all the hype is about!