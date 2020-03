You weren’t a ’90s kid unless you were hooked on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch!” However, today’s kids are more familiar with Netflix’s darker, more spooky adaptation of the show, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” But, a few weeks ago, the OG cast all got together for a huge reunion and we couldn’t help but wonder, where have they all been for the past 17 years? Let’s find out!