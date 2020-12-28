Pregnant Dog Acts Weird, Then Her Ultrasound Shows Something Totally Unexpected

Nothing could make Chris Hughes and Mariesa Caliguire happier than adopting a new pooch. But then their dog started having some major medical issues, the couple was forced to race against the clock to figure out a way to save it before it was too late. Their new Pit Bull, named Storie, had just been adopted days before they took her to the vet for the first time. While the couple had thought that the dog that they adopted was pregnant with six puppies, the ultrasound showed something very, very different...

Their New Dog Seemed Upset Instagram/@mrmoproject When Hughes and Caliguire adopted their new dog Storie, they knew that she was pregnant because the medium sized Pit Bull was carrying some extra weight on her. The couple was prepared to do anything they had to do to keep her and her puppies safe.

She Was Still Full of Life Instagram/@mrmoproject Storie was an incredible dog. Even though she had been left at an animal shelter, she didn't lose her love for people and Hughes and Caliguire knew from the moment that they laid eyes on her that she would be a great addition into their home and their family.

She Gave Them a Shock Instagram/@mrmoproject The pregnant dog was a bundle of love, but after a few days at home, the couple started to worry about her. They expected her to give birth any day now, but the dog just wouldn't calm down long enough to make herself comfortable in any of the makeshift beds that the couple got for her.

They Loved Her Unconditionally Instagram/@mrmoproject Although Storie was obviously in a tough mental situation, Hughes and Caliguire vowed to do whatever it took to make her comfortable, so soon they visited the vet for a second opinion. And they should know how to take care of dogs, they already had nine other pups at home!

Their Litter Was Already Full Instagram/@mrmoproject The couple already had nine dogs, but how had their home become a respite for canines of all shapes and sizes to live their best lives? That story started when Hughes and Caliguire crossed paths, and it didn't end with the adoption of Storie...

They’re Dog People YouTube / Life in the Doghouse Chris Hughes and Mariesa Caliguire love dogs. In fact, they have a litter of pooches, like this little guy named Moses. And to say that canines have become the center of their universe would be an understatement. But one particular dog was about to change their lives forever.

Chris and Mariesa Plus 8 YouTube / Life in the Doghouse By 2013, the Ohio couple lived with eight dogs of various ages and breeds. And since each pooch had their own unique personality, it was non-stop excitement at their house. So, they came up with a concept to showcase their pets that was simply brilliant.

They Started Their Own YouTube Series Instagram/@mrmoproject Since they loved dogs so much, the couple created their own YouTube series called “Life in the Doghouse.” The show documented the ups and downs of living with so many dogs and eventually, the series gained a lot of viewers.

They Were Like The Brady Bunch Instagram/@mrmoproject Long before he met the love of his life, Hughes had adopted six dogs from different shelters, while Caliguire had rescued two greyhounds of her own. So, when they moved in together, it was like “The Brady Bunch” but with dogs instead of kids. And soon, one of these dogs would become a cause for concern...

They Introduced Their Dog Family Instagram/@mrmoproject On September 18, 2013, the first episode of their web series premiered and the couple shared every dog’s story along with some tidbits about what had happened to them before they were rescued at the shelter. But they weren’t done adopting just yet.

The Couple Wanted to Adopt Again Animal Channel Hughes and Caliguire knew that there were a lot of animals out on the streets or stuck in a kennel at a shelter waiting for the day that a human might come to adopt them. So, after talking it over, they decided to give another pooch a chance at a life with them.

They Visited a Shelter Kabir Bhatia WKSU In 2013, they paid the Cuyahoga County Kennel a visit and their hearts immediately sank at the sight of those cute little faces on the other side of the cages. They wanted to rescue all of them, but one pooch in particular caught their attention.

One Pit Bull Stole Their Hearts YouTube / Life in the Doghouse All it took was just one look. That’s when they fell hopelessly in love with Storie, a pit bull that was in desperate need of a home. But there was more to this animal than met the eye. Would they be able to figure out the mystery in time?

Her Belly Told the Whole “Storie” YouTube / Life in the Doghouse The couple immediately noticed that Storie’s belly was unusually big and when they asked, the staff informed them that the pooch was pregnant. As it turns out, she was going to pop out six puppies fairly soon. And yet, the staff was surprised she hadn’t given birth yet.

The Couple Was Torn YouTube / Life in the Doghouse Hughes and Caliguire were eager to add a new pup to their household and they wanted Storie to be that dog. The only problem was, they weren’t entirely sure they could handle a ninth dog plus six new pups, too.

They Needed to Think About It YouTube / OnlyGood TV “I’m trying to think, ‘Is this going to work? Is there any way we can make this work?’ And [Mariesa] in the meantime was just like, ‘Let’s save the dog, that’s why we’re here,’ Hughes explained on the couple’s YouTube channel.

They Welcomed Her Into the Family Facebook/Chris Hughes Despite some slight apprehension, the couple decided to bring Storie home. Thankfully, her adoptive four-legged siblings welcomed her with open paws. But soon, the pit bull began exhibiting warning signs that something was very wrong.

Something Was Wrong With Storie YouTube / Life in the Doghouse They suspected she was acting odd because she was carrying six pups in her belly, which she should have already given birth to, according to the shelter staff. But Hughes and Caliguire weren’t so sure everything was okay.

They Rushed Her to the Vet Instagram/@mrmoproject Hughes and Caliguire didn’t want to leave anything to chance, so they placed Storie in the backseat of their car and drove off to the veterinarian. Sadly, her siblings had to stay behind and watch from the window as their humans went to help their new sister.

The Vet Feared the Worst BalancedLifePet When the veterinarian heard of Storie’s plight, they worried that the pooch might have been having complications with her pregnancy. So, they decided to perform an ultrasound to take a look while the couple held their breaths and waited for the results.

Storie Seemed Glum Best Friends Animal Shelter Storie had only been adopted for a few days by the time she went to the vet, so she had hardly had time to calm down into her new life before she felt like she was being moved around again. She obviously had some abandonment issues, but her new owners vowed to never make her feel alone.

The Vets Hoped For the Best Wikimedia Commons Because Storie didn't have any known medical issues or maladies, the veterinarians remained optimistic about her pregnancy. As far as they could tell, she should be able to give birth to some healthy puppies, but it seemed like she was carrying more weight than she should be for carrying just six puppies.

The Vets Readied Storie For Her Ultrasound Instagram It is routine for expectant mothers of all species to have ultrasounds so doctors can find out if the unborn babies are healthy and safe. Storie was said to have been expecting six puppies, but the veterinarian no longer thought that this was the case...

The Shelter Had Miscalculated Instagram/@mrmoproject The animal shelter had told the couple that Storie was carrying six puppies. But the ultrasound revealed she was carrying twelve. Unfortunately, she had to deliver these pups right away or her life and those of her babies would be in terrible danger.

A C-Section Was Not Recommended Instagram/@mrmoproject The vet weighed all possible options and while a c-section might have seemed like the logical choice, it simply wasn’t possible. This meant that Storie had to give birth the old-fashioned way. So, the couple took her home and took care of her. But when they woke up the next morning, they were shaken to the core by what they saw.

Shelters Can Make Dogs More Stressed Animal Channel The couple wanted Storie to feel as relaxed as possible so she would give birth. But they had learned from an article that dogs experience a lot of uncertainty and stress while living in an animal shelter, which produces anxiety. When this happens, a dog may refuse to give birth. So, their only hope was that the safety of their home environment would help Storie feel more at ease.

Storie Got Cozy For the Night Youtube/LifeInTheDogHouse The family was still using a makeshift bed for their new dog. They had only had Storie in their home for a few days before it became obvious to them that she was ready to give birth at a moment's notice. And when the couple went to sleep that night, they didn't know that they would wake up to a new litter of dogs.

They Were All Healthy Youtube/LifeInTheDogHouse The couple was stressed that Storie's stresses at the shelter may have effected her pregnancy for the worse, and could have resulted in her loosing some of her puppies during the birthing process. So, they were eager to count just how many dogs were in their house now.

Storie Was Finally Happy Youtube/LifeInTheDogHouse The dog they had first met at the shelter was timid, shy and kind of awkward. It must have been tough for Storie to have been put in a shelter during that vulnerable time in her life. But now that her puppies were born, the couple was seeing a new side of their dog that they had never noticed before.

Their Other Dogs Waited with Patience Instagram/@mrmoproject Because there were so many dogs in the house, it might be easy to assume that there is chaos inside at all times. But all of the other dogs in the house gave their new sister Storie plenty of space to be alone with her puppies. But just how many puppies were there?

The Couple Found Twelve Surprises Facebook/Chris Hughes Realizing she was in a safe and loving home, Storie de-stressed, which allowed her to finally give birth to her twelve puppies. As soon as Hughes saw this, he laid down next to the exhausted pooch and gave her a heartfelt hug.

They Now Had 21 Dogs Youtube/LifeInTheDogHouse With the puppies all alive and well, the couple rejoiced, but they still had to figure out how to juggle managing a home with 21 dogs in it. They obviously loved dogs, but this was a huge challenge for anyone to take.

They Reached Out for Help Instagram/@mrmoproject The couple talked it over and came to the conclusion that twelve puppies were simply too much. So, they reached out to their network of dog lovers and found homes for all twelve pups. But this wasn’t the only major change the couple experienced at home.

They Gave Storie a Happy Ending Instagram/@mrmoproject Hughes and Caliguire realized that even Storie was more than they could handle, so Hughes’ best friend Ryan adopted the pooch. But it wasn’t the last time they were going to see the gorgeous pit bull as Ryan offered the couple an open invitation to visit her whenever they wanted.

Life Quickly Returned to Normal Instagram/@mrmoproject Storie and her twelve pups were no longer in their lives, so it was just the couple and their eight pooches again. This gave them the chance to get back to normal after a hectic number of days. But then, Hughes did something that floored Caliguire.

He Asked Her the Ultimate Question Instagram/@mrmoproject Caliguire had been by his side through thick and thin, so he decided that it was time to finally pop the question. She obviously said yes and the two of them got married in a ceremony surrounded by loved ones, which included their eight pooches, too.

They Understood Each Other Instagram/@mrmoproject It made perfect sense that Hughes and Caliguire ended up tying the knot. After all, they were the only ones who understood what it meant to love dogs. In fact, the couple had dated people who simply didn’t like animals and obviously, it didn't work out. So, sharing their admiration for dogs, and choosing to spend their lives together was a no brainer.

Their Dogs Attended the Service Instagram/@mrmoproject It's not a surprise that the couple who bonded over their love of dogs brought their canines to their wedding ceremony. They even dressed up some of the dogs. The female dogs wore white tutus while the male dogs wore formal ties around their necks!

Storie Is Safe At Last Youtube/LifeInTheDogHouse There are so many dogs that are abandoned at shelters every year, and many of them never get the chance to be adopted by a loving family. It was a strong possibility that Storie could have ended up giving birth in the shelter, but she didn't have to thanks to the love she encountered by her new owners.